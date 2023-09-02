Bill Haisten Tulsa World Sports Columnist & Writer Follow Bill Haisten Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

These are examples of updates that once were unthinkable but now are common.

Against Springdale Har-Ber, Bixby scored seven second-quarter touchdowns and leads 68-0 at halftime.

Final score: Bixby prevails 75-18.

In its last 64 games, defending Class 6AI champion Bixby is 63-1.

For Broken Arrow-Union coverage on Friday, I was at Union-Tuttle Stadium. As Union visits Jenks for this week’s Backyard Bowl, the occupants of the Union press box were interested in and surprised by the progress reports from Owasso Stadium.

At the midway mark of the second period, Owasso has a 21-0 lead over Jenks.

At halftime, Owasso has a 228-65 advantage on total yards.

Late third period: Rams 34, Trojans 7.

Jenks rallied like crazy, but Owasso holds on for a 34-28 victory.

And then there was this addendum: Jenks is 0-2.

Throughout the entirety of Oklahoma high school football, 35 teams are 0-2.

Putnam City, Altus, Ardmore, Noble and Blackwell are 0-2. So are Chickasha, Anadarko, Kingfisher, Locust Grove and Adair. So are Kellyville, Hugo, Wilburton, Westville and Healdton.

Someone might say, “OKC John Marshall, Watonga and Commerce are 0-2,” and you might reply with, “Oh, OK.”

Someone might say, “Jenks is 0-2,” and you might reply with, “Oh . . . really?”

When Oklahoma’s most accomplished large-school program is 0-2, it’s historic. For only the fourth time in 55 seasons, the Jenks program is winless through two games.

In 1986, the Perry Beaver-coached Trojans rallied from an 0-2 start to finish with a regular-season mark of 6-4. In the first round of the 5A postseason, there was a loss to Booker T. Washington.

In 2012, after having opened with setbacks against Union and DeSoto, Texas, the Allan Trimble-coached Trojans recovered in the best possible manner. There was a 12-game win streak that included a 6A semifinal conquest of Union and a blowout championship victory over Norman North.

In 2017, Trimble’s final Jenks team opened with a 38-point home loss to the first Bill Blankenship-coached Owasso squad. A week later, the Trojans stumbled at Bixby. From an 0-4 start, that Jenks team got hot and rolled to the 6AI semifinals.

And now there are the 2023 Trojans, who before losing at Owasso were stunned last week on the brand-new turf at Allan Trimble Stadium. Against an Edmond Santa Fe team that last season was 1-9, Jenks was dealt a 27-26 disappointment.

In last year’s Backyard Bowl played at Union, Jenks was battered 38-3. In my mind, there always will be an asterisk attached to that score. Jenks at that time was gashed by injuries. Ten starters were unavailable that night.

After such a humbling experience, Keith Riggs did a great job of coaching. There was patience instead of panic. He knew most of the injured Trojans eventually would return to the field, and that Jenks team closed its regular season with a classic 38-35 triumph at Bixby.

Jenks ended Bixby’s state-record win streak at 58 games and went on to a semifinal rematch with the Spartans. While Bixby won 28-14 in that one, Jenks had salvaged a 10-win result from horrific injury circumstances.

The 2022 Trojans were remarkably resilient. I consider their 10-3 season to have been as impressive as some of the Jenks championship seasons.

Against former Jenks QB Shaker Reisig and the Union Redhawks, can the 2023 Trojans shock their arch-rivals and turn a sobering 0-2 into an extremely energizing 1-2?