Bill Haisten: High school responses to the potential of NIL at the college level: ‘wow’ and ‘it’s crazy’

“Some players get injured and it’s all over with. If you get some (NIL) money, you can save it and have it there to help you after football.”

Asked whether he already has identified someone to help with NIL-related decisions, Horn replied, “Oh, yeah, I have a great adviser – my mom. She’s really good with that type of stuff.”

Spears-Jennings has a mature, common-sense outlook on NIL: He says an athlete becomes and remains marketable only if there is consistency with performance in games and on the practice field.

“You can’t get an endorsement if you’re not on the field,” Spears-Jennings said, “and you won’t be on the field if you’re not doing the work every day. Doing what the coaches ask every day — it has to be the priority.”

As we’re now only seven weeks into the first year of NIL’s impact on college athletics, first-year Broken Arrow coach Josh Blankenship beautifully summarizes where it all stands: “It’s crazy. I don’t think we’ve even scratched the surface of knowing what we need to know and what we’ll eventually know.”

