Bill Haisten: High school responses to the potential of NIL at the college level: ‘wow’ and ‘it’s crazy’

During the Tulsa World’s Photo Day event on Wednesday, a nice number of Green Country high schools were represented by football, softball, volleyball and cross country athletes.
They were asked to fill out a questionnaire and pose for a photo. When their particular season starts to roll, and when they do something special, they get their picture in the paper.
The 2020s are no different than the 1980s or the 1940s: When parents open the Tulsa World and their child’s name and photo are published, it’s a beautiful thing.
I was at LaFortune Stadium to reconnect with old friends like new Muskogee football coach Travis Hill, but also to talk with these young athletes about the name-image-likeness phenomenon at the collegiate level of competition.
To what extent are these kids aware of the potential of NIL? It took effect on July 1, and it allows college athletes to get paid for endorsing and representing a limitless variety of companies and brands.
Were these Photo Day athletes aware that twin sisters from Fresno State — basketball players Haley and Hanna Cavinder — may pocket as much as $3 million during the 2021-22 school year? It’s not as if Fresno State women’s basketball has a prominent national profile, but the Cavinders are capitalizing on a huge social-media following.
Did these Tulsa-area kids know that Alabama has a first-year QB (Bryce Young) who is projected to make more than $1 million in NIL deals over the next few months?
Or that OU’s Spencer Rattler may come close to $1 million?
Or that Oklahoma State basketball player Bryce Thompson — a former McDonald’s All-American at Booker T. Washington — recently entered into an NIL partnership with the Bill Knight Ford dealership in south Tulsa? Thompson now is behind the wheel of an orange Mustang.
Or that, a few nights ago, former Union/current OU football players Patrick Fields and Jordan Kelley made an appearance at a Bixby restaurant? At the Cardinal Club, they posed for photos, they signed autographs, they conversed with patrons, they had a deluxe plate of food, and they collected a payment for having lent their presence to the restaurant’s dining room.
I spoke with eight Photo Day athletes. Two of them weren’t even aware of the existence of NIL. Four, including Bixby softball star Kami Withem and Muskogee defensive end/tight end Devin Whitfield, were somewhat familiar.
Withem: “I’ll be playing in college at Oklahoma Wesleyan University. I think more of the sponsorships would go to the (major college) kids, but I definitely should research it. I’ve only seen (NIL) benefiting the big-school, big-name kids.”
Whitfield: “It’s an opportunity, for sure. I’ve got to study up on it so that I know exactly what I’m dealing with.”
College-level NIL opportunities feel inevitable for Tulsa County football athletes like Bixby running back Braylin Presley (committed to OSU), Booker T. Washington wide receiver/defensive back Gentry Williams (with scholarship offers from OU and Southern Cal, among many others), Bixby junior tight end Luke Hasz (committed to the Sooners), Booker T. Washington receiver/safety Micah Tease (a junior who already looks like a college freshman, with offers from OU, Florida and Notre Dame), and Owasso defensive lineman Chris McClellan (with offers from 36 major college programs, including OU, OSU, Tulsa, Alabama and Ohio State).
Among several Broken Arrow Tigers brought to the Photo Day exercise were senior running back Maurion Horn and senior receiver/defensive back RJ Spears-Jennings.
In 2022, Horn becomes a Texas Tech Red Raider, while Spears-Jennings runs in the OU defensive backfield.
In 2022, NIL becomes a possibility for them both.
“When all of this started, I was like, ‘Wow. That’s a lot of money,’ ” Horn said. “In my opinion, (NIL) was a great decision. Players can be rewarded for all of their hard work. If a player gets to play in the NFL, he already has some experience with (managing) money.
“Some players get injured and it’s all over with. If you get some (NIL) money, you can save it and have it there to help you after football.”
Asked whether he already has identified someone to help with NIL-related decisions, Horn replied, “Oh, yeah, I have a great adviser – my mom. She’s really good with that type of stuff.”
Spears-Jennings has a mature, common-sense outlook on NIL: He says an athlete becomes and remains marketable only if there is consistency with performance in games and on the practice field.
“You can’t get an endorsement if you’re not on the field,” Spears-Jennings said, “and you won’t be on the field if you’re not doing the work every day. Doing what the coaches ask every day — it has to be the priority.”
As we’re now only seven weeks into the first year of NIL’s impact on college athletics, first-year Broken Arrow coach Josh Blankenship beautifully summarizes where it all stands: “It’s crazy. I don’t think we’ve even scratched the surface of knowing what we need to know and what we’ll eventually know.”