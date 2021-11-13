Bill Haisten: Happy birthday, Josh Blankenship – your Broken Arrow squad is a 6AI contender

With 2:07 left, the Tiger defense got a fourth-down stop after Owasso had driven to the Broken Arrow 32-yard line.

Since that 2-3 start, Broken Arrow has recorded six consecutive wins while averaging 44 points per game.

Of his quarterbacks, Blankenship said, “Those two guys have embraced each other and celebrated each other, and it’s been huge for our team. I can’t wait to celebrate those two guys in front of the whole team (on Sunday).”

Stieber now is a tight end and Ramsey’s backup. When Ramsey had to leave the game because of leg cramps, Stieber didn’t blink. He responded with a clutch and perfect pass to Maurion Horn.

Blankenship says the Tigers’ week of preparation included a motivational assist from former heavyweight boxing champion James “Buster” Douglas.

After practice on Thursday, Blankenship and his players watched a video of the 1990 classic bout previously unbeaten, seemingly invincible champion Mike Tyson and Douglas. As a 42-to-1 underdog, Douglas was floored in the eighth round but rallied to knock out Tyson in the 10th.

“Douglas shocked everyone in that fight, but it’s not like Tyson went away,” Blankenship said. “He knocked Douglas down. Champions like Owasso don’t just go away.

“That’s what our sideline was like in the fourth quarter, when we (trailed by 12 points): Our guys looked at it like it was the 12th round. Were we prepared to go the distance? Our guys said, ‘Yeah, let’s go 12 rounds.’”

