Bill Haisten: Griffin Dyer’s clutch return positions Lincoln Christian for a Dutch rematch

That insanely dramatic finish took us to this result: A Lincoln Christian-Holland Hall rematch for the 3A championship (1 p.m. this Friday, at the University of Central Oklahoma’s Chad Richison Stadium). In last season’s title game, Holland Hall defeated Lincoln Christian.

With a 35-6 victory over Verdigris, the Dutch punched its ticket for another championship date with Lincoln Christian. The Bulldogs are in pursuit of what would be their program’s third title. There were championships for the Darren Melton-coached Bulldogs of 2009 and Ricke’s 2019 squad.

In four consecutive seasons, Lincoln Christian and Heritage Hall have been matched in the semifinals. The most impressive of all Friday stats: In an intense elimination game, during which competitive emotions were sustained just below the boiling point, the Bulldogs were penalized only three times for 24 yards.

After Texas Tech commit Gavin Freeman scored the go-ahead TD for Heritage Hall, the ensuing kickoff was shortened by a stout headwind. Dyer didn’t immediately position himself at the spot at which the kickoff would arrive. Instead, the 5-foot-9, 145-pound junior was a few yards behind that spot so he could he could be on the move at the catch.