Bill Haisten: Griffin Dyer’s clutch return positions Lincoln Christian for a Dutch rematch

When Lincoln Christian coaches, players and families gather for their Dec. 12 banquet, and as they celebrate another strong season for the Bulldog program, the most talked-about single play probably will be the Griffin Dyer kickoff return.
Jerry Ricke is a Lincoln Christian lifer, having been the offensive coordinator or head coach during each of the 20 seasons played since the 2002 start-up of the Bulldog program.
No less an authority than Ricke should define what happened with less than a minute remaining in Friday’s Class 3A semifinal battle with OKC Heritage Hall. He says the Dyer return — a 58-yard run-back after the Chargers had taken a 20-19 lead with 49 seconds left — “probably has to be” was the most significant kickoff return in Lincoln Christian history.
“Considering what was at stake, yes — it was huge for us,” said Ricke, Lincoln Christian’s fifth-year head man. “It’s a highlight we will enjoy around here for years to come.”
The Dyer return led to the combination of a big pass play and a targeting penalty, and that led to Max Brown’s 4-yard, game-winning touchdown with 12 seconds remaining. Having already burned all of their timeouts, the unbeaten Bulldogs managed a miraculously quick trip down the field and prevailed 27-20 at Oklahoma Baptist University’s stadium in Shawnee.
That insanely dramatic finish took us to this result: A Lincoln Christian-Holland Hall rematch for the 3A championship (1 p.m. this Friday, at the University of Central Oklahoma’s Chad Richison Stadium). In last season’s title game, Holland Hall defeated Lincoln Christian.
With a 35-6 victory over Verdigris, the Dutch punched its ticket for another championship date with Lincoln Christian. The Bulldogs are in pursuit of what would be their program’s third title. There were championships for the Darren Melton-coached Bulldogs of 2009 and Ricke’s 2019 squad.
In four consecutive seasons, Lincoln Christian and Heritage Hall have been matched in the semifinals. The most impressive of all Friday stats: In an intense elimination game, during which competitive emotions were sustained just below the boiling point, the Bulldogs were penalized only three times for 24 yards.
After Texas Tech commit Gavin Freeman scored the go-ahead TD for Heritage Hall, the ensuing kickoff was shortened by a stout headwind. Dyer didn’t immediately position himself at the spot at which the kickoff would arrive. Instead, the 5-foot-9, 145-pound junior was a few yards behind that spot so he could he could be on the move at the catch.
Two strides after collecting the ball, Dyer was at full-speed for a return to the right side of the field. Bulldog linebacker Ty Johnson executed two important blocks as Dyer rolled all the way to the Charger 25.
On a controversial pass play, officials ruled that Lincoln Christian senior Logan Farris did, in fact, complete the catch and that a Charger defender had committed a targeting infraction.
For having made that catch in that moment — knowing that he was about to get splattered by a defensive back — Farris deserves a “bravery” patch for his letter jacket.
“Logan gave it up for his team,” Ricke said. “That play epitomizes him as a kid and what he has done for our program.”
After having rushed for a touchdown and passed to Levi Connors for another, Brown followed with his team’s most important points of the season: his 4-yard keeper and his two-point-conversion run with 12 seconds left.
At the 49-second mark, Heritage Hall seemed to destined to win.
At the 0:00 mark, Lincoln Christian was a 27-20 winner.
“We were in a state of shock for a little bit,” recalled Ricke, who on Saturday morning was still in savor-the-moment mode.
By Saturday afternoon, he was fully committed to preparing for a title-fight sequel with Holland Hall. There will be opportunities for more highlights that Ricke might enjoy for years to come.