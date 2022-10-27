Bill Haisten: From the misery of 0-5, Holland Hall savors a red-hot October

Do the Holland Hall football coach and players believe in miracles?

It would seem miraculous if a team were to rally from an 0-5 start, get hot and actually make a push for what would be its program’s third consecutive state championship.

Would it be unprecedented? Has any squad been winless at midseason — as two-time defending Class 3A king Holland Hall was this season — and wound up with a gold ball?

I’m not going to do the research on that just yet. I don’t want to be accused of having perpetuated a jinx, just in case the Dutch stumbles on Friday against Bristow or in next week’s regular-season finale at Jay.

However, there is a striking difference between the Holland Hall of late October and the Holland Hall of late September, and the turnaround is a testament to the most basic of all basics: player development.

Holland Hall descended from the joy of 25-1 (the combined record of championship Dutch teams in 2020 and 2021) to the misery of 0-5 (the first-half-of-the-season record this year, a stretch during which the Dutch was outscored 158-28).

Holland Hall ascended from that 130-point deficit to a 111-point advantage in its last three contests: a 41-6 win over Dewey, a 21-0 win over Central and a 55-0 win over Inola.

Needless to say, the collective Dutch energy level is maxed and young players have become increasingly confident with their roles and abilities.

Now in his 23rd season as the Holland Hall head man, Tag Gross was in a great mood when he discussed it all on Thursday.

In an important district game on Friday, the Dutch hosts dangerous Bristow. The Pirates are 5-3 overall and 4-1 in District 3A-4. Holland is 3-5 and 3-2. With two games remaining in the regular season, Holland Hall needs one more win to secure a playoff berth.

Three weeks ago, Bristow prevailed 15-14 at Verdigris. That outcome commanded the attention of the Dutch program. During Holland Hall’s magic run of 2020 and 2021, its only loss was at Verdigris last season.

When the 2022 Dutch was 0-5, Gross was asked, what was the top priority? To keep players from having their spirits broken, or to find a way to get winning results from so many kids who before this season hadn’t experienced the heat of varsity football?

“Both,” Gross explained. “I kept telling our players, ‘Get better each week. Eventually, better things will happen.’ We started to get better about two weeks later than I expected, but it happened. We lost to Verdigris (28-6 on Sept. 30), but we actually played fairly well. That’s when we started to see our identity.”

In his last two games, Dutch sophomore quarterback Matthew Underwood was 20-of-23 passing without a turnover.

“We figured out what he likes to throw,” Gross said, “and he’s been very effective.”

As a running back, a Wildcat QB and an excellent linebacker, Holland Hall senior Parker Jenney is one of those great utility players every high school team has or needs.

Holland Hall entered 2022 as an extremely inexperienced team. Only four returning players had received significant playing time last season: Jenney, defensive back-receiver Jalen Thompson, center William Frandon and offensive lineman Mase Patterson.

Having recovered from a horrible leg injury last season, Thompson had two touchdown receptions last week against Inola.

Gross expected to have a returning starting quarterback in junior Kordell Gouldsby, but Gouldsby moved to Bixby during the offseason. He now is a slot receiver, defensive back and return specialist for the Spartans.

Holland Hall’s challenging pre-district schedule included Lincoln Christian (Holland Hall’s opponent in the 2020 and 2021 title games), the Rogers Ropers and All Saints in Fort Worth, Texas. Gross put it together with the belief that Gouldsby would be at QB.

“Even if we’d had a veteran team, Lincoln would have been hard to prepare for,” Gross recalled. “That was a hornets nest in the opener. I didn’t know how good Rogers would be. Their defense was really athletic.

“Our young guys’ heads were spinning for the first three games, and then we settled down in week four against Cascia Hall and the next week against Verdigris. We didn’t win those games, but we could see the improvement. We just had to get the kids to believe.”

On the subject of having experienced such extremes — two title runs, followed by a five-game losing streak — Gross reflected on having been an assistant with the unbeaten 1997 Jenks Trojans (commonly considered the greatest high school team in Oklahoma history).

“In ’98, we started 1-2 — which in Jenks was a catastrophe,” Gross said. “But we kept getting better during the season, and we wound up winning the state championship.

“I’m not saying (the 2022 Dutch is) going to win state, but it is possible to become a much better team as a season goes along.”

Of the possible 3A playoff scenarios, the most likely would have Holland Hall finishing third in 3A-4 and facing the 3A-3 second-place team — probably Berryhill — in a first-round clash.

If the Dutch falls to Bristow but defeats Jay next week, Holland Hall likely would be paired with rival and 3A-3 big dog Lincoln Christian in the first round.

Holland Hall is hot today, but how high is the ceiling for a team that only a month ago was staggering?

“That’s to be determined,” Gross said. “If we can make the playoffs, I’ll be really excited to see what we can do. I’ll want to see how far we’ve come, no matter who we play.”

Considering how well his young Dutch team has played over the past three weeks, and that his defense has given up only six points in its last 13 quarters, is it possible that Gross is the happiest 3-5 coach in the whole sport of football?

“You can definitely say that,” he stated.