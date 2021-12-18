Bill Haisten: From Loren Montgomery’s emphasis on basics, Bixby gets amazing results

How did a former Allan Trimble assistant transform Bixby High School into a Jenks-level football power?

Montgomery’s response sounded like something borrowed from the playbook of the NFL's Bill Belichick: “We’re always looking at how we can make it better. How we can improve. How to better train our kids and get more of them in the weight room.”

Montgomery strives for improvement from a program that this season outscored 13 opponents by more than 600 points.

Recently, a tweeted video showed 60 Bixby middle-school kids during a strength-and-conditioning session. If there is a clear-cut key to Bixby’s success — the No. 1 component in the Bixby Way of doing things — it’s the everyday investment in the weight room.

By the time those athletes are in high school, they know how to work and understand what’s expected. And because so many kids now are involved in Spartan football, they know that if they don’t do the work, another guy is ready to take his position on the depth chart.

“I think what we do best is our strength-and-condition program,” Montgomery said. “It took a while to get it where we wanted it. This year, we added the seventh-graders. It’s been a big deal.”