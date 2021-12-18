Bill Haisten: From Loren Montgomery’s emphasis on basics, Bixby gets amazing results

One year ago this month — and only a few days after the Spartans captured another Class 6AII title — there was a real concern in Bixby that football coach Loren Montgomery might be targeted by the Broken Arrow Public Schools for that district’s head-coaching job.
When it became known that Montgomery would stay in Bixby, I wrote this: Sources report that the Bixby people didn’t just hold their breath and hope for the best. It is said that school officials very aggressively reminded Montgomery of his value within the community, and it is said also that the school district is committed to extensive facilities upgrades.
Montgomery approached 2021 as he had attacked each of his previous 11 seasons as the Bixby head man: with an unwavering emphasis on the basics. He ended 2021 with the same result achieved in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2020: with the 6AII title.
During a midseason interview, I was on a quest to learn more about the inner workings of Oklahoma’s hottest football program. I attempted to pry secrets from the 43-year-old Montgomery, who was born in Tulsa and spent his entire childhood in Sand Springs.
It’s undeniable that the 2016 arrival of the Presley family had a massive impact on the Spartan program, but otherwise how did the program develop such a deep pool of winners?
How did a former Allan Trimble assistant transform Bixby High School into a Jenks-level football power?
Montgomery’s response sounded like something borrowed from the playbook of the NFL's Bill Belichick: “We’re always looking at how we can make it better. How we can improve. How to better train our kids and get more of them in the weight room.”
Montgomery strives for improvement from a program that this season outscored 13 opponents by more than 600 points.
Recently, a tweeted video showed 60 Bixby middle-school kids during a strength-and-conditioning session. If there is a clear-cut key to Bixby’s success — the No. 1 component in the Bixby Way of doing things — it’s the everyday investment in the weight room.
By the time those athletes are in high school, they know how to work and understand what’s expected. And because so many kids now are involved in Spartan football, they know that if they don’t do the work, another guy is ready to take his position on the depth chart.
“I think what we do best is our strength-and-condition program,” Montgomery said. “It took a while to get it where we wanted it. This year, we added the seventh-graders. It’s been a big deal.”
Of Bixby’s demanding standards on strength work, Montgomery added, “It’s a crock pot. It’s not a microwave. You don’t see the fruits of your labor right away.”
As a middle-school football athlete and as a Spartan sophomore, Beau Bertelli was a backup. During the past two seasons, he’s been one of the top players in the Tulsa area — a playmaker on each side of the ball. Montgomery says Bertelli is a perfect example of a Bixby athlete who benefited from the weight-room grind.
As a seven-time championship coach, Montgomery could call a dealership and score a nice partnership. He could roll around Bixby in a $50,000 truck. Instead, he drives a 2011 Toyota Tundra.
“I haven’t had a car payment in forever,” he said. “It’s got 170,000 miles on it, but, knock on wood, it still runs. I’ve got little kids. They’re always throwing up on stuff or getting ketchup on something.”
His plan: His current truck becomes his older son’s truck when that son gets a driver’s license, at which time Montgomery says he’ll probably purchase an electric car.
“I can do my part for the environment and save some gas money,” he says.
While Montgomery loves winning and trophies, he couldn’t care less about personal stardom. He cares a million percent more about the championship process than the championship parade.
When Bixby graduates next year to Class 6AI (and to a season-opening test at Owasso), the Spartan program will have the momentum of a state-record, 49-game win streak and four consecutive 6AII championships.
The Spartans no longer will have Braylin Presley, Bertelli and 29 additional seniors, but they will have Montgomery — the architect and foundation of the Bixby dynasty.