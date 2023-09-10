Bill Haisten Tulsa World Sports Columnist & Writer Follow Bill Haisten Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

For the Wednesday Tulsa World, I wrote about the Jenks football team being especially dangerous when there’s a feeling within the program of being cornered.

After an 0-2 start, there had to be a sense of feeling cornered – and of needing a special response in the 20th annual MidFirst Backyard Bowl at Allan Trimble Stadium.

For the Saturday Tulsa World, I wrote about Jenks’ special, season-changing response in the Backyard Bowl. Against a Union rival that arrived with a 19-game regular-season win streak and a dynamic passing game, the Trojans rocked to a 28-0, first-half lead and finished with a 31-24 victory.

“We’re just a few plays from being (3-0),” said Trojan coach Keith Riggs, alluding to his squad’s one-point setback against Edmond Santa Fe and a six-point disappointment at Owasso. “I felt like we had a really good week of practice, but, you know, you have to put it together in the game. You’ve got to consistently execute.

“That’s what we had been missing that previous two weeks – that consistency.”

While the Jenks players and fans danced home with the satisfaction of having vanquished their arch-rival, top-ranked and defending Class 6AI champion Bixby methodically mashed another opponent.

Through the first three weeks of the season, only two 6AI teams – Bixby and Moore – are 3-0.

There is, however, a pronounced difference between the Bixby 3-0 and the Moore 3-0.

The Moore Lions have beaten Edmond Memorial, Edmond North and Norman by a combined total of seven points.

The Bixby Spartans have beaten Owasso, Springdale Har-Ber and Sand Springs by a combined total of 137 points.

Sand Springs is a pretty good 6AII squad that scored 64 points during an opening-night win over Sapulpa. During a 61-7 home loss to Bixby on Friday, the Sandites didn’t score against the Spartan starters and finished with 99 total yards.

Conspicuous at 0-3 in 6AI: Broken Arrow. Beaten by Owasso during Friday’s Folds of Honor Patriot Bowl driven by the Jim Glover Auto Family, the Tigers are minus-71 on scoring this season.

Jenks is defined by stout defense, a great offensive line and its Kaydin Jones run game. A sophomore and the son of former Jenks superstar Kejuan Jones, Kaydin rushed for 156 yards against Union.

Defensive end Hudson Ball was a disruptive, powerful force for Jenks (and also scored on a 1-yard run play). Redhawk QB Shaker Reisig was intercepted by Trojan linebacker Jace Hager (on an unbelievably athletic play) and by ninth-grader Semaj Stanford (who scored on a 40-yard return).

“It’s not very common,” Riggs said, for a freshman like Stanford to be a Jenks varsity starter in the secondary while also getting playing time as a running back.

On Sept. 1, the Trojans trailed 34-7 at Owasso.

There ultimately would be a 34-28 Trojan loss, but the fourth period of that game seems to have been a turning point – the point at which everyone on the Jenks sideline decided to be Jenks again.

During a span of 2½ quarters of the Owasso and Union games, the Trojans scored 49 points and their opponents scored none.

It appears that Jenks has polished its defense/run game identity. During an important performance in the Backyard Bowl, the Trojans’ mojo was restored.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.