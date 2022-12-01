Bill Haisten: From a quest to ‘go get Bill Blankenship,’ Owasso got the desired result

In 1982 (the final year before he became a coach), Bill Blankenship was an area coordinator for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

In a decennial pattern since, there were significant football milestones.

In 1992, he was Union’s first-year head coach.

In 2002, as Union defeated Broken Arrow, he celebrated the first of what would become a total of six high school state titles.

Blankenship’s 2012 University of Tulsa squad was the Conference USA champion, beat Iowa State in the Liberty Bowl and finished 11-3.

Now, in 2022, Blankenship has achieved what could be considered his greatest coaching job: reviving the injury-weakened Owasso Rams from a 1-4 start by changing the personality of his offense to fit available players.

It wasn’t always pretty, but the Rams found ways to win week after week. Ultimately, there was last week’s six-overtime semifinal conquest of Union, an eight-game victory streak and an Owasso-Bixby rematch for the Class 6AI championship.

Blankenship coached the Rams to state titles in 2017 and 2019. Bixby was the 6AII champion seven times during the previous eight seasons. On Aug. 25, Bixby launched its first 6AI season with 49-14 rout of the Rams.

At 7 p.m. Friday in Edmond, the Spartans encounter an Owasso team that depends heavily on its Mason Willingham quarterback run game, an offensive line that played beautifully against Union, and a defense that before the first overtime period limited the typically potent Redhawk offense to one touchdown.

Two days later, Blankenship watched the game video with his quarterbacks, receivers and running backs. Film study is a teaching/learning tool. It’s not intended to be entertainment.

However, as the video ended with Willingham’s touchdown that gave Owasso the 50-47 victory, the players burst into applause as if they had reached the end of a great movie.

“Spontaneous celebration,” Blankenship says. “It was fun. I don’t ever remember anyone clapping after a film session. The joy was still there.”

With their attempt to recruit Blankenship away from Fayetteville High School, that was the desire of Dr. Clark Ogilvie and Zach Duffield: a joyous football experience for the Owasso community.

When Bill and Angie Blankenship moved to northwest Arkansas in 2016, they did so with the expectation of staying a while. They bought a house.

Six years ago this month, Blankenship coached the Fayetteville Bulldogs to the Arkansas 7A title and Bill Patterson resigned from his position as Owasso’s head football coach.

At that time, Ogilvie was the Owasso Public Schools’ superintendent. Duffield was and still is the Owasso athletic director. When the Rams’ football job became vacant, Ogilvie’s instruction to Duffield was blunt: “Go get Bill Blankenship.”

“As you know,” Duffield said this week, “relationships matter.”

Ogilvie was a Union administrator when Blankenship coached there. As an Oral Roberts University student during the late ’90s, Duffield scored a Union student-teaching gig that included some football work with Blankenship.

“When your boss says ‘go get Bill Blankenship,’ there’s some pressure,” Duffield recalled. “I’m as competitive as the next guy, but there was definitely some pressure. It was definitely a challenge.”

While Owasso did accept applications for its coaching job, Blankenship was the priority. The only real target.

Duffield attended Fayetteville’s semifinal and championship games. Blankenship’s first reaction to the Owasso employment pitch was a polite “no, thank you.”

“He told me he was pretty happy in Fayetteville,” Duffield remembers. “Over the Christmas break, he hit me back and said, ‘Let me and (wife) Angie come talk to you.’ I knew something was up.”

That something was grandchildren. Angie and Bill were in Arkansas. Most of their grandkids were in the Tulsa area. That’s why the Blankenships reconsidered on the Owasso possibility.

As they toured the Owasso facilities — with Bill clad in Fayetteville Bulldogs apparel — the dialogue changed. What had been a discussion of hypotheticals became a top-secret negotiation, and on Jan. 4, 2017, this headline was splashed onto the home page of tulsaworld.com: “Bill Blankenship hire a grand slam for Owasso High School.”

I have a vivid memory of getting the confirmation on that story and hustling to get it written: The Owasso High School search process was not expected to have been completed before February, but the Rams’ next head football coach has been identified. Bill Blankenship. This is beyond a home run for Owasso. It’s a grand slam.

“When that story broke, everybody went crazy,” Duffield recalled. “The courtship, if you will — the pursuit of Bill Blankenship — it was a lot of fun. We still talk about it and laugh about it. The expectations here were changed that day, and they’ve stayed very high ever since.”

There was palpable joy during Blankenship’s introductory news conference, conducted in a jam-packed room at Owasso’s Wellness Center (the big building at the north end of Owasso Stadium).

“This is like a dream,” longtime Rams radio analyst Steve Mowery said that day. “I can’t believe this is happening in Owasso.”

Duffield’s comment that day: “For the city of Owasso, it’s off the charts. It’s unbelievable the excitement that has been created in the last three days. I’m sure it’s not going to stop for a while.

“If you want to be one of the big boys, you’ve got to compete with the big boys. We want to get in the middle of that and see where the chips fall.”

In 1996-2016, the Owasso football program had a 3-39 record against the big boys of Jenks and Union. In 2017-22, Blankenship’s Rams are 7-6 against the Trojans and Redhawks.

In the 2017 title game, Owasso defeated Union. In the 2019 title game, Owasso defeated Jenks.

Before Blankenship, there had been only one state title for the football Rams, but it wasn’t an outright title. There wasn’t a real “We’re No. 1!” feel for the Owasso community. After a 7-7 tie in 1974, it was announced that Owasso and Ada would be dual champions.

In Blankenship’s first game as the Owasso coach — in the 2017 opener — the Rams prevailed 48-10 at Jenks. For Duffield, the satisfaction of that outcome may have been immeasurable.

“We already had great baseball here with (coach) Larry Turner, but hiring Bill elevated not only football but everything else,” Duffield said, referring to a strong 2022-23 first semester for Owasso athletics.

There were state titles in girls cross country and cheer competition. In boys cross country, the Rams were second in the state. The softball team was a state semifinalist, the pom squad was a state finalist and the volleyball team was a regional finalist.

Against Bixby on Friday, the Owasso football team attempts to take this semester from remarkable to amazing. The joy of a championship weekend actually began with a Thursday night community pep rally at Owasso Stadium.

“Unapologetically, we want to be the best at everything we do,” Duffield said. “That’s why we wanted Bill Blankenship. You see the results.”