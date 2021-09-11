Bill Haisten: Freshman Shaker Reisig may impact Jenks football and all of 6AI for years to come

“I just shook it off,” Reisig said. “You can’t get frustrated at that stuff.”

Not since 2008, Riggs reported, had Jenks made an in-season quarterback change that wasn’t necessitated by an injury.

“(Owens and Reisig) have been very close throughout the summer and fall,” Riggs said. “They’re both great competitors. Over the last week or so, the gap was closing. After this week, we just felt like it was Shaker.”

Reisig is said to have been a fantastic eighth-grade quarterback. He must have been a nightmare for eighth-grade defenders. As a ninth-grader, His arm talent is significantly above average, and I don’t mean above average compared to other high school freshmen. It’s above average compared to any high school QB. He already has a major-college scholarship offer (from San Jose State), and now is positioned to score a rare achievement — to become a four-year varsity starter at quarterback.

To do it in a program like the Trojan program underscores what Reisig is and may become.