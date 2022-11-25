Bill Haisten: Former Bixby role player Connor Kirby a semifinal MVP vs. Jenks

BROKEN ARROW — In a literal sense, Loren Montgomery is in the driver’s seat.

During the final eight seasons of his 10-year run as a Jenks assistant, along with all 13 of his seasons as the Bixby head football coach, Montgomery has insisted on driving the lead bus when the Spartans travel to games played away from their campus.

“You’re nervous before the game,” he explained, “so you might as well be doing something.”

In a figurative sense, Connor Kirby is in the Bixby driver’s seat.

In large part because the Spartan senior quarterback was so good on Friday, Bixby’s next ride will be a Turner Turnpike roll to Edmond — site of next week’s Class 6AI championship contest.

When Kirby’s 2021 junior season began, he was for Bixby what Blake Bell was for OU a decade ago: a Belldozer second quarterback on goal-line and short-yardage situations. Kirby’s physicality as a talented linebacker served him well as a punishing ball-carrier.

Kirby gradually commanded an expanded role. He became an improved passer. He would be on the field for entire possessions.

Through most of the 2022 regular season, Kirby and Austin Havens got a mostly equal share of Bixby’s QB snaps. More recently, Kirby has been the starter.

On Friday, in the Jenks-Bixby II spectacle played before a crowd of 12,000 at Broken Arrow’s Memorial Stadium, Kirby was on the field for every offensive play of this Class 6AI semifinal.

There is no officially designated Most Valuable Player at the semifinal level, but Kirby was that guy for Bixby.

In the run game, his contribution amounted to 26 carries for 94 yards and two touchdowns. Kirby was 24-of-31 passing, connecting with Under Armour All-American tight end Luke Hasz for a 13-yard score.

On Nov. 3, when Jenks won 38-35 at Bixby and ended the Spartans’ state-record win streak at 58 games, Hasz was targeted only twice and had one catch. Before the Jenks-Bixby rematch, there was a heavy Spartan emphasis on more frequently and effectively involving Hasz.

Kirby’s response: Hasz was targeted 11 times, totaling a career-high nine catches for 95 yards.

Jenks-Bixby II was like Jenks-Bixby I in this regard: It transcended “big game” status. It was a legitimately “big event.” The attendance for Jenks-Bixby II appeared to have doubled the attendance for Friday night’s other semifinal matching Union and Owasso.

Before the Jenks-Bixby II kickoff at 1 p.m., traffic was backed up all the way back to the Bass Pro Shop area. The distance separating Bass Pro and Memorial Stadium: two miles. One-third of the spectators were not seated until long after the game had begun.

The lines for concessions were incredibly lengthy. I could have invented a popular new snack in less time than it must have taken to purchase a hot dog during the Jenks-Bixby rematch.

After having been the champion of 6AII seven times in eight seasons, Bixby in its first 6AI season is a championship-game participant. If the Spartans get the gold ball next Friday, it would be their program’s fifth consecutive championship and they would have done it with a different primary QB in each of the last three seasons: Mason Williams was the man in 2020, followed by Christian Burke last season, followed by Kirby.

“He’s just slowly progressed every week,” Montgomery said of Kirby’s development as a passer. “I know he worked on it really hard. He does quarterback lessons. Coach Schneider (offensive coordinator Tyler Schneider) worked really hard with him in spring drills. (Kirby) made it an emphasis, for sure.”

It wasn’t until just now — as I’m writing this — that I realized what Kirby has done this season: He’s been one of the top performers in the state. His fingerprints are on 42 Spartan touchdowns (26 TD passes and 16 on the ground). He has completed 74% of his passes. On 155 attempts, he was intercepted only three times.

In the title game at the University of Central Oklahoma’s Chad Richison Stadium, Kirby needs 67 rushing yards to reach 1,000 for the season. He’s on the brink of a 1,000-yard rushing season in spite of rarely getting much in the way of second-half playing time.

During the final quarter-and-a-half of Bixby blowouts, Kirby watches from the sideline. If he got the same number of reps as most other QBs, his touchdowns-accounted-for total might now be 60 and he might have 1,400 rushing yards.

At what point did Kirby feel like he could be not only a contributing quarterback, but a championship-level starting quarterback?

“I believed that from day one,” he said as Spartan personnel boarded three buses for the return trip to Bixby.

On the first bus were two driving forces: the 44-year-old head coach who now is 60-1 since September 2018, and a quarterback who graduated from having been a role player and now has a chance to become a Bixby football legend.