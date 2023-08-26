Bill Haisten Tulsa World Sports Columnist & Writer Follow Bill Haisten Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When final scores began to pop on my phone, my plan was to write for the Sunday Tulsa World about outcomes that in the moment felt shocking.

During the first Friday night of the high school football season, Jenks and Broken Arrow were beaten on their home turf. Unable to convert on a final-play field goal attempt, Jenks stumbled 27-26 against an Edmond Santa Fe opponent that last season was 1-9.

At Broken Arrow, the Tigers were blanked 41-0 by Bentonville. For the Arkansas visitors to have prevailed – it wasn’t stunning. In 2022, Bentonville hosted and defeated BA 56-46 and wound up with an 11-2 record.

For Bentonville to have pitched a 41-point road shutout in the rematch– absolutely stunning.

Within the big-picture context of Oklahoma’s first Friday night of prep football, however, no final-score outcome can be regarded as shocking because there was real-life shock at the Choctaw stadium, where gun violence during the Del City-Choctaw game resulted reportedly in one death and multiple injuries; and at the Booker T. Washington stadium, where a teen male is said to have waved a gun, sparking panic and resulting in the fourth-quarter stoppage of the Hornets’ opener against Bentonville West.

For the record, Bentonville West won 35-24.

On Saturday, there were statements from David Jackson, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association executive director; and Ryan Walters, the state superintendent of schools.

Jackson: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone who was in attendance. We have offered our assistance and support to all the schools involved as they continue to gather details.”

Walters: “Last night’s (event) in Choctaw is tragic. Violence of any kind has no place at our school events, and anyone who would threaten our kids must be swiftly brought to justice.”

Tulsa Public Schools reports that it has “enhanced safety and security measures (at TPS stadiums) . . . including the use of weapons detection systems and wanding, and the implementation of clear bad procedures.”

“We have gone to taking every measure possible,” Tulsa Public Schools athletic director Mick Wilson said on Saturday.

When the Tulsa World’s Barry Lewis covered TPS’ All-City Preview on Aug. 18, he had with him a laptop computer. World photographer Daniel Shular arrived with cameras and a laptop. At a LaFortune Stadium gate with a metal detector, Lewis and Shular were not allowed to enter for several minutes.

All TPS stadiums are outfitted with metal detectors. If the Lewis-Shular clearance process was so thorough at LaFortune Stadium, then how was someone able to take a pistol into Booker T. Washington’s S.E. Williams Stadium on Friday? Or did the gun-wielding person somehow enter the stadium property without having passed through a gate?

“I think there’s a lot of speculation around that,” Wilson told the Tulsa World. “Right now, until we get all of the details back from the investigation, that’s still ongoing.

“We are glad that our campus security and (Tulsa Police Department officers) were there in attendance and addressed the situation immediately.”

Attending a college football game is an all-day investment and an expensive experience. High school football is an inexpensive entertainment option. For $7, you score a ticket to see a meaningful game played at an impressive level, and then you’re back at home in 15 minutes.

High school football is supposed to be a wholesome exercise – and a safe exercise. So is high school basketball, but shots were fired just after the conclusion of a January game played at the Del City gym.

Next Friday, the Booker T. Washington football team is scheduled to play at Del City.

On Monday and beyond – throughout the state – administrators and police will revisit security policies.

However, if a district like TPS has taken “every measure possible” and someone still was able to take a gun to a BTW football game, then what is the answer?

Ultimately, a pat-down search of every spectator at every stadium in Oklahoma?

Is that where we’re headed?