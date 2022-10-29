Bill Haisten: For Union's Shaker Reisig, an 89% Friday and a masterpiece season

During a 13-year run as a Jenks assistant, Dub Maddox coached three quarterbacks — Mark Ginther, Sawyer Kollmorgen and Ian Corwin — who achieved All-State distinction.

Now at Union, Maddox coordinates the Redhawk offense and coaches the QBs. It seems a certainty, eventually if not in a few weeks, that Shaker Reisig will become Maddox’s fourth All-State quarterback.

As a Jenks ninth-grader last season, Reisig was 11-0 and a 68% passer as the Trojans captured their second consecutive Class 6AI title. Jenks defeated Union in the title game.

In May, there was the stunning move of Reisig’s family into the Union district. No Oklahoma prep football player shouldered a heavier pressure load this season, and this is how Reisig responded as a Redhawk sophomore: As he has completed 74% of his passes for 1,922 yards and 16 TDs, Union is 9-0 and has secured the District 6AI-2 title (the 32nd district title in program history).

Reisig has been intercepted only once, and that throw was an inch from being a touchdown. It was a 50-50 ball in the end zone.

If the overall 2022 body of work seems impressive, check out what he did against Edmond Memorial.

For any Union quarterback with a minimum of 15 pass attempts, the program’s single-game percentage record had been 83%. That mark was shared by Chase Boyce and Brandon Rogers.

On Friday, during a 52-21 home win over Edmond Memorial, Reisig obliterated that record. His masterpiece stat line: He connected on 89% of his passes (24-of-27) for 418 yards and one TD.

On the subject of Reisig’s arm talent, and while taking a break from evaluating the video of Union’s 641-yard performance, Maddox said, “Shaker is at a Power Five level. He can be on the left hash and throw a comeback or a deep out (to the other side of the field), and it’s on a line. That’s rare.

“When you have a quarterback who can attack that wide side of the field, it creates more holes and forces the defense to widen out. It creates more run space for you, so our run game gets better just because (Reisig) has that capability of throwing to any spot on the field.”

On the subject of the 6-foot-1, 190-pound Reisig’s major-college viability, Maddox said, “If Shaker goes to any college camp and makes the throws that he makes here, he’s on everybody’s radar. After this season and when everyone sees his film, I expect his (recruiting) activity to pick up. I think he’ll get a good Power Five situation.”

Apparently, as a Class of 2025 recruit, Reisig is commanding the attention of Power Five programs. It is expected that he will get scholarship offers from Oklahoma State and Arkansas. As a 10th-grader, he already has offers from San Jose State and Memphis.

Because the offensive line is a Union strength and because Reisig so effectively reads coverages and gets rid of the football, he has been sacked fewer than 10 times this season.

On all that is required at this position, Reisig is the most mechanically solid quarterback I’ve seen this season. Some high school QBs never take a snap from under center. Reisig frequently is under center and appears to be comfortable with that process.

His footwork on handoff plays is flawless. So is his execution on toss plays. At a high level of arm talent, Reisig consistently throws a pretty pass and makes it look easy.

On only 54 offensive snaps — and without star playmaker Grayson Tempest, who was given the night off because of a minor health consideration — Union casually totaled 52 points and never punted on Friday.

Top-ranked Bixby also is 9-0 and has clinched its district title (in 6AI-1). If there is a Bixby-Union collision in the 6AI championship game on Dec. 2, the Spartans would contend with Union weaponry that includes DJ McKinney (who rushed for 146 yards and three scores on Friday), Jino Boyd (who had 10 catches for 179 yards and one TD), Gage Arthur (102 receiving yards) and Lane Wood (one of the top tight ends in the state).

The versatile Tempest is for the Union program what Cole Adams is for the Owasso program.

Bixby vs. Union would have instant-classic potential.

Before there is a reason to study the Bixby defense, Reisig will commit himself to learning the tendencies of the Edmond North defense. On Thursday, Union closes its regular season at Edmond North.

Most players study video because they are instructed to do so. Not Reisig.

“As a coach, it’s a dream,” Maddox said. “Usually, a kid’s attention span is one or two minutes, and then he’s checking out and he’s on his phone. Shaker is like, ‘Can we watch more film?’

“When you sit and talk football with him, it’s like talking with a 24-year-old college senior. He asks great questions. He wants to understand the game at its deepest level. He has big goals. He wants to be the best at the next level.”

Having handled the pressure of being the most talked-about player in Tulsa County this season, and having flourished as a sophomore, Reisig has delivered in a next-level manner.