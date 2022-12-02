Bill Haisten: For Tucker Barnard and the Pioneers, a perfect experience

EDMOND — When Tucker Barnard became Stillwater High School’s head coach in 2011, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy expressed excitement.

Gundy loved the hire and predicted that Stillwater High School football would become consistently competitive. Today’s Pioneers are way beyond just “competitive.”

With a 26-21 triumph over Choctaw in Friday’s Class 6AII finale at Chad Richison Stadium, Gundy’s son Gage has quarterbacked the Pioneers to the finish line of a perfect season and his school’s first football title since 1967.

When Stillwater won that 1967 gold ball, Mike Gundy was a 4-month-old in Midwest City.

“Mike has been incredible to us,” Barnard said. “I texted him last night and thanked him for everything he’s done. He’s been such a great supporter.

“He and his coaches have invested into me and my coaches, and we’re better today because of how they’re willing to help us.”

With all due respect to Stillwater and Choctaw, this 6AII championship football game could have been nicknamed the “Thank You, Bixby Bowl.”

As Bixby graduated this season to 6AI competition — after having owned 6AII since its inception in 2014 — there finally would be a championship opportunity for someone else.

It’s interesting that the 2022 6AII finalists were former Bixby championship-game opponents that actually nearly defeated the Spartans.

In 2019, in one of the more insanely entertaining title games in Oklahoma history, there was a 40-36 Bixby triumph over Stillwater.

In 2020 — “with unbelievable crunch-time defense,” I wrote that night — the Spartans prevailed only 17-14 over Choctaw.

While Friday’s 58-degree temperature was a December surprise, quarterbacks and receivers were cursed by a 20-mph south wind. Because of the turbulent air, ground-game production would be doubly important.

Advantage: Stillwater.

As Noah Roberts ran for 198 yards and Gage Gundy for 102, the Pioneers had a 319-243 advantage on the ground.

Penalties and penalty yardage are significant in any game, and especially in an all-or-nothing championship game.

Massive advantage: Stillwater.

While the Pioneers were flagged only four times for 30 yards, Choctaw was messy all afternoon.

During the 2021 meeting of Booker T. Washington and the Yellowjackets in Choctaw, there was a still-hard-to-believe combined total of 47 penalties. On Friday, Choctaw was penalized 16 times for 135 yards.

While in northwest Arkansas, coordinating defenses at Shiloh Christian, Barnard was part of title runs in 2006, 2008, 2009 and 2010. So that there would be a championship vibe during the Friday drive from Stillwater, Barnard brought all four of his title rings.

During the game, the rings were in the cup-holder of his vehicle.

“I had never put them on my fingers since I left (Shiloh), but I wore one to school yesterday,” Barnard said. “I (showed all four rings) to the kids on Sunday. We talked about the symbolism of a ring. Of course, it’s a trophy but it means a lot more than that.”

As Barnard did his postgame media session (still wet from a Powerade soaking), his wife McKale, and sons Charlie and Tate were nearby. Charlie and Tate are Pioneer ballboys. An older Barnard son, Carter, is a former Pioneer football star and now a walk-on defensive back at Oklahoma State.

When Mike Gundy was introduced as OSU’s new coach in January 2005, he was holding his then-infant son Gage.

When Barnard was introduced as Stillwater’s new coach in 2011, he was holding his then-infant son Charlie.

Ultimately, the lives of Tucker Barnard and Gage Gundy would be intertwined, and as a result Barnard soon will have another championship ring — this one emblazoned with a big blue S.