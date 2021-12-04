Bill Haisten: For the emotional Jenks Trojans, state title No. 18 feels like the first time

EDMOND — New athletes, new parents and new staff members cycle into the Jenks program each year. For those Trojan football shareholders on Saturday, it didn’t matter that 17 previous collections of Jenks people had savored a championship.
After the Trojans conquered archrival Union 30-15 for another Class 6AI title on Saturday, many of the Jenks players, students and adults were teary-eyed while celebrating on the Chad Richison Stadium turf.
This championship is Jenks’ 18th overall and 15th since Allan Trimble became the Trojan coach in 1996, and yet the community excitement level seems maxed every time it happens.
If you’re aware of the rock band Foreigner, the tremendously emotional Jenks reaction to yet another championship might bring to mind a 44-year-old Foreigner lyric: “I have waited a lifetime . . . together, we’ll make history . . . and it feels like the first time.”
For Jenks senior running back Jaiden Carroll, a Trojan newcomer who transferred from Booker T. Washington, it actually was the first time.
Having waited a lifetime to be enveloped by the joy of postgame chaos, Carroll earned every second of his happy moment. In spite of a painful left-shoulder injury sustained three weeks ago, he gashed the Redhawks with 147 rushing yards and a big kickoff return to start the second half.
Asked about the physicality of Saturday’s game, Carroll replied, “Everybody was juiced up because it’s a state game. It was definitely a lot more physical (than any previous game).
“Obviously, we were the more physical team.”
When the Union coaches review the video, they’ll be sickened by their defense’s total on missed tackles.
At the same time, the Trojan skill-position stars deserve credit for competing with ferocity. An estimated one-third of the Trojans’ 377 offensive yards were gained after the ball-carrier was grabbed or hit by a defender.
“Our coaches preached about it the last two weeks,” Carroll said. “They said yards after contact would win us the game. I believe it played a big part.”
In each of four seasons as the Jenks coach, Keith Riggs has taken Jenks to the 6AI championship game. The 2020 Trojans defeated Edmond Santa Fe for the state title. Riggs has joined Trimble and Perry Beaver as Jenks head coaches with at least two state championships.
Also with two state championships is third-year Trojan defensive coordinator Adam Gaylor, a 43-year-old Wagoner native who didn’t freak out when Union’s Rovaughn Banks connected on a pair of first-quarter touchdown passes.
On the first play from scrimmage, Banks found Makhai Belt for an 80-yard score. Banks’ 43-yard connection with Da’Monn Sanders gave the Redhawks a 15-0 advantage.
The 15-point start was especially interesting in that Union was shut out by Jenks in the 2020 and 2021 Backyard Bowl games.
Because Gaylor was on the sideline instead of in a coaches’ box, he had the ability to make eye contact with his players when they trailed by two touchdowns. Gaylor delivered a calming message: “This happened against Santa Fe last year. Let’s settle in and play football. Let’s find our footing and play Trojan defense.”
By game’s end, Gaylor’s defenders had limited Union to only 92 rushing yards, only 3.8 per attempt and only 38 offensive plays all afternoon.
“In any championship game, you’ve got to stop the run,” Gaylor said. “That’s the No. 1 thing, and especially with a kid like Banks playing quarterback.”
After Gaylor joined the Jenks staff in 2019, he discovered that Jenks’ Sharp Center is as much a museum as it is a football complex. The hallways are lined with oversized photos of Trimble-coached teams. As you would expect, the trophy case is packed with championship prizes.
“Just being in the building, you’re reminded every day about the expectations,” Gaylor said. “You know what you’re getting into. Reaching the playoffs or the semifinals — that’s not the expectation.
“The expectation at Jenks is to win championships. I love it and the kids embrace it.”
The Jenks players always bleach their hair before the postseason. Around the time that the bleach fades away, it’ll be time for the start of the grueling offseason program of conditioning and strength work.
When the 2022 Trojans emerge from that process, they’ll be ready for the attempt to tie Ada for the state-record total of 19 state championships.