Bill Haisten: For the emotional Jenks Trojans, state title No. 18 feels like the first time

On the first play from scrimmage, Banks found Makhai Belt for an 80-yard score. Banks’ 43-yard connection with Da’Monn Sanders gave the Redhawks a 15-0 advantage.

The 15-point start was especially interesting in that Union was shut out by Jenks in the 2020 and 2021 Backyard Bowl games.

Because Gaylor was on the sideline instead of in a coaches’ box, he had the ability to make eye contact with his players when they trailed by two touchdowns. Gaylor delivered a calming message: “This happened against Santa Fe last year. Let’s settle in and play football. Let’s find our footing and play Trojan defense.”

By game’s end, Gaylor’s defenders had limited Union to only 92 rushing yards, only 3.8 per attempt and only 38 offensive plays all afternoon.

“In any championship game, you’ve got to stop the run,” Gaylor said. “That’s the No. 1 thing, and especially with a kid like Banks playing quarterback.”

After Gaylor joined the Jenks staff in 2019, he discovered that Jenks’ Sharp Center is as much a museum as it is a football complex. The hallways are lined with oversized photos of Trimble-coached teams. As you would expect, the trophy case is packed with championship prizes.