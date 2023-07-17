For travel-team baseball tournaments over the last three weekends, Bixby athletic director Kate Creekmore, her husband Tim and their sophomore son Cannon were in Lawrence, Kansas; Fort Worth, Texas; and Branson, Missouri.

Also a Bixby wide receiver and cornerback, Cannon attended a 7 a.m. weight-lifting session on the day last week that the Creekmores would roll up to Branson for Cannon's 12:15 p.m. first game in that baseball tournament.

“We made it just before game time,” Kate Creekmore reports. “Actually, it was a doubleheader. It was so hot.”

Before the Branson trip, Creekmore and Bixby school officials finalized a decision related to the Aug. 24 football opener — the QuikTrip-sponsored Battle of the ’Burbs featuring yet another collision of the Owasso Rams and Bixby Spartans.

There will not be a live telecast, the Bixby administration has determined. Instead, Bixby will market its own live stream and attempt to sell lots of advertising. Owasso will do the same.

The Spartans and Rams clashed last year in the inaugural Battle of the ’Burbs and again in the Class 6AI championship game in Edmond. Bixby prevailed in both games.

With Creekmore having dealt with football logistics last week, it was a nice reminder that the 2023 season soon will begin. In slightly more than five weeks, the Rams and Spartans meet again at the University of Tulsa’s H.A. Chapman Stadium.

For last year’s game at Chapman Stadium, there was a crowd of 21,500. A comparable attendance figure is expected on Aug. 24. The Thursday night kickoff is scheduled for 7:30.

A year ago, Cox Communications inquired about presenting the Battle of the ’Burbs as a statewide cable telecast. Owasso athletic director Zach Duffield chose a different option — to live-stream the game on the Owasso Public Schools’ athletics website.

“Our goal is to get maximum exposure for our brand,” Duffield explained last year. “We want it to be a great night for our sponsors (advertisers).”

Cox is said to have checked on the possibility of televising the Battle of the ’Burbs II, but Bixby officials are doing next month what Owasso did in 2022: live-streaming the Tulsa area’s first really big game of the season.

Each of the participating schools will have a free live-stream presentation of the Battle of the ’Burbs. Owasso fans can go to owassoathletics.org, while the Bixby stream can be accessed at bixbyps.info/livestream.

The Tulsa World asked Duffield whether the 2022 Battle of the ’Burbs live-stream viewership exceeded expectations.

“Exceeded all expectations,” he replied.

Duffield shared some striking numbers from last season. For the Owasso-produced live stream of the Rams’ game with Jenks, there were 7,100 viewers. For Owasso-Broken Arrow, there were 5,700 viewers. For the 6AI semifinal matching the Rams and Union, there were 19,000 viewers.

For the 2022 Battle of the ’Burbs date with Bixby, Owasso’s live stream attracted 22,000 viewers who saw the Rams play football and saw commercials promoting all-sports sponsors of the Owasso Public Schools.

“We’ve seen how big the (Jenks vs. Union) Backyard Bowl has become over the years,” Duffield said in 2022. “We have an opportunity to do something comparable (with the Battle of the ’Burbs).”

Bixby’s season-ticket sales campaign began on Monday. Single-game tickets — including Battle of the ’Burbs tickets — become available on Aug. 1.

Bixby now is going with an exclusively digital approach on its sports tickets. If you’re new to digital ticketing, you make the purchase online and have a coded ticket image on your phone. The code is scanned at the stadium entrance and you’re in.

Since not everyone is digital-ticket savvy, Creekmore stated, and because there could be walk-up spectators who make the last-minute decision to attend Owasso-Bixby, there may be one H.A. Chapman Stadium ticket window at which cash is accepted.

As the designated home team on Aug. 24, Bixby keeps all ticket revenue. The University of Tulsa keeps revenue generated at the concession stations.

As was the case in 2022, the first half of the Owasso schedule is incredibly challenging. After facing Bixby, the Rams host Jenks, host Broken Arrow, visit Union and host Mustang.

It’s impossible to open an Oklahoma high school football season with a more challenging first five games than are on the Owasso schedule.

On Aug. 25, there is Holland Hall-Lincoln Christian. On Sept. 1, there are Broken Arrow-Union, Booker T. Washington-Del City and Jenks-Owasso.

On Sept. 8, there is a Union-Jenks reunion at Allan Trimble Stadium. It could be the most compelling Backyard Bowl in several years.

Before there is a Backyard Bowl, however, there is another Battle of the ’Burbs, and there already is movement with regard to planning another important prep football event on the TU campus.