Bill Haisten: For surging Coweta, a compelling first two games: at McGuinness, vs. Wagoner

COWETA — This is the presumption: that Coweta people acknowledge and probably respect the achievements of the Wagoner program, and that Coweta people are probably sick of hearing about Wagoner’s Class 4A dynasty and championships.

Coweta people are beyond ready for their own postseason glory, and the 2021 Tigers might be positioned for a special run in Class 5A.

The dream, of course, would be the first state football championship ever for Coweta.

Having stunned their fans with a 10-game win streak and a District 5A-3 title, the 2020 Tigers lost only twice: to arch-rival Wagoner and to OKC Bishop McGuiness in the state quarterfinals.

Coweta opens the 2021 season at Bishop McGuinnness on Friday and hosts Wagoner on Sept. 3. Last season, McGuinness was the 5A runner-up while Wagoner captured its fifth 4A title in 10 years.

That’s the level of challenge Coweta has accepted during these first two weeks. McGuinness is ranked fourth in Class 5A. Coweta is fifth.

“When I first got here, our kids thought they were good,” Coweta third-year coach Tim Harper said. “Our kids don’t think they’re good anymore. They know they’re good. The question now becomes, are we good enough?