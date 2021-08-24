Bill Haisten: For surging Coweta, a compelling first two games: at McGuinness, vs. Wagoner

COWETA — This is the presumption: that Coweta people acknowledge and probably respect the achievements of the Wagoner program, and that Coweta people are probably sick of hearing about Wagoner’s Class 4A dynasty and championships.
Coweta people are beyond ready for their own postseason glory, and the 2021 Tigers might be positioned for a special run in Class 5A.
The dream, of course, would be the first state football championship ever for Coweta.
Having stunned their fans with a 10-game win streak and a District 5A-3 title, the 2020 Tigers lost only twice: to arch-rival Wagoner and to OKC Bishop McGuiness in the state quarterfinals.
Coweta opens the 2021 season at Bishop McGuinnness on Friday and hosts Wagoner on Sept. 3. Last season, McGuinness was the 5A runner-up while Wagoner captured its fifth 4A title in 10 years.
That’s the level of challenge Coweta has accepted during these first two weeks. McGuinness is ranked fourth in Class 5A. Coweta is fifth.
“When I first got here, our kids thought they were good,” Coweta third-year coach Tim Harper said. “Our kids don’t think they’re good anymore. They know they’re good. The question now becomes, are we good enough?
“We’re not satisfied with where we’re at. Our goal last year was to go from being good to great. I’d say we’re somewhere between (good and great). We’re not quite where we want to be. Teams like Wagoner and Bishop McGuinnness — those are the teams you’ve got (to beat) to get better.”
Months ago, Muskogee dropped Coweta and McGuinness from its 2021 schedule. As a matter of convenience and for the sake of having a full, 10-game regular season, the Coweta-McGuinnness opener was negotiated.
For the 7 p.m. Friday test, Harper takes to Oklahoma City a Tiger team with eight returning offensive starters and four returning starters on defense. In each of the 24 Coweta games coached by Harper, his starting quarterback has been Gage Hamm.
Now a senior, Hamm will conclude his career as having been a four-year starter. As a freshman, he started at safety. As a junior last season, Hamm completed 67% of his pass attempts for 2,217 yards. A weapon also in the Tigers' run game, he rushed for 887 yards (6.3 per attempt) and scored 14 TDs.
Hamm has quite a supporting cast. When you watch Na’Kylan Starks on the practice field, the reaction is, “oh, my.”
Reminiscent physically of former Oklahoma State receiver James Washington, Starks is a junior who starts at wide receiver and cornerback.
Starks also is Hamm’s backup at QB. Starks doesn’t look like a receiver trying to play the quarterback position. He looks like a polished passer who provides for Harper tremendous depth at QB.
Two additional “oh, my” types of athletes on the Tiger roster: junior wide receiver Mason Ford and 212-pound junior running back Will Mason.
Most 212-pound high school backs plow into the tackle box, punish defenders and move the pile forward for 4 yards. In a scrimmage last week at Claremore, Mason executed an unbelievable change-of-direction move near the line of scrimmage, bounced outside and gained 25 yards. If college recruiters aren’t aware of this guy, they should be.
The Sept. 3 Wagoner clash is huge for Coweta not only because it’s the most anticipated game on the schedule, but because it is a Coweta home game. Last season, there wasn’t a true Coweta home game until the final weekend of the regular season.
In late August 2020, a driver lost control of his vehicle near the Coweta stadium. The airborne vehicle cleared two fences before crashing into the north-end bleachers and plowing into a section of the Tiger Field turf.
Extending from the end zone to the 30-yard line, bits of shattered glass and debris became embedded in the turf. After determining that a patch-up project wouldn’t suffice, the entire turf was replaced.
As Tiger Field was unavailable during the process, the displaced Coweta kids played “home” games at Bixby, at Broken Arrow and at East Central. Today, Tiger Field is blanketed with a beautiful, fresh playing surface.
In 97-degree heat on Monday, Harper and his Coweta squad labored on that turf for 2½ hours. For a Tiger squad striving for what would be only the third state semifinal appearance in program history, and for something grand beyond the semis, the 2021 season begins with the McGuinness rematch and the annual Wagoner spectacle.
As the high school football season begins this weekend, there are across the state scores of big-time, meaningful match-ups. No program, however, has a more interesting first two weeks of the season than what Coweta faces.