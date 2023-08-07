Flash back to August 2006.

At that time, Jenks-Union football dominance was in full bloom. One team or the other had captured 10 consecutive Class 6A titles and would go on to capture the next 11 championships in the state’s largest classification.

At that time, Jenks and Union commanded the great majority of the media coverage committed to prep football.

At that time, after having been a Union assistant and a two-year head coach at Stillwater, Kirk Fridrich was the new head coach at Owasso.

Wanting to generate interest in the Rams’ program, Fridrich had the idea to open Owasso’s preseason camp with a 12:01 a.m. practice session. It was a Midnight Madness type of an event.

It was a cool event, the coach recalls, but didn’t become an annual Owasso thing because Fridrich departed after the 2006 season. He became the head coach at Union.

A year ago, some of the Union players became aware of Fridrich’s 12:01 a.m. Owasso spectacle of 2006, and they wanted the same experience at Union-Tuttle Stadium.

The Redhawks did, in fact, open their 2022 preseason with a 12:01 a.m. practice session. They did it again on Monday, taking advantage of a 77-degree, cool-breeze late night/early morning, attracting a few hundred fans and putting on a show that included flashing stadium lights and special-occasion imagery on the giant video board.

“We got a lot done in an hour,” Fridrich said at 1:15 a.m. on Monday. “When we did this last year, I was surprised by the energy and momentum that we gained from it.

“(Union video coordinator) Andy Erwin put the countdown on the scoreboard and our spirit squad was here for the run out to the field. It’s a fun thing.”

There might have been a few other midnight practices around the state, but most teams got their first official work on Monday morning or Monday evening.

For each of the major-college conferences, there annually is a preseason Player of the Year. If there were such a designation in Oklahoma prep football, Shaker Reisig would be that player.

Now a Union junior, Reisig began his varsity career at Jenks, where in 2021 he was 11-0 as the starting quarterback for a Trojan team that defeated Union in the 6AI title game. He moved to Union in 2022 and drove the Redhawks to the 6AI semifinals. In a six-overtime classic, Owasso eliminated the previously unbeaten Redhawks.

Since that November disappointment, Reisig has gotten an SEC scholarship offer (Missouri) and a Big Ten offer (Illinois). There was a May visit from Fighting Illini offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr., who extended his program’s offer after watching Reisig throw for only 15 minutes.

“He’s the best one that I’ve had, for sure,” Fridrich said of Reisig, who also has offers from the University of Tulsa, Memphis and San Jose State, and by season’s end should have several more.

“From an arm-talent standpoint,” Fridrich continued, “it’s something you have to watch to believe. When college programs call to say that they’re sending a coach to watch Shaker throw, I just laugh and say, ‘He’s going to pass that test with flying colors.’ His release is so quick and he can put the ball anywhere he wants on the field.”

Reisig’s brilliant supporting cast includes Jino Boyd (a wide receiver who last season totaled 54 catches for 1,030 yards and 15 TDs), new running back Jordan Schelling (who starred last season for Jenks), Lane Wood (an elite tight end) and Devon Jordan (a senior cornerback and an OU recruiting target).

As of Friday, players can be fully padded. At Union on Saturday, there is intra-squad scrimmaging that involves the eighth-graders, ninth-graders, junior varsity and varsity. In what should be a fairly heavy exercise — about 120 plays — the varsity Redhawks start at 7 p.m.

After exactly one hour of fast-paced group work on Monday morning, the Redhawks were finished.

“Let’s get out of here and get to bed,” Fridrich told his players. “We’ve got a big (practice) tomorrow.”

When the goal is what it is at Union — to get its first football state title since 2016 — every rep of every practice is a big one. It has to be that way because every rep of every Bixby practice and every Jenks practice is a big one.

With every rep, Bixby strives for what would be a ninth championship in 10 seasons.

The Blankenship teams — Bill’s Owasso Rams and Josh’s Broken Arrow Tigers — have the athletes to beat any opponent. Bill’s Rams were heavy playoff underdogs against Union last season. That contest did not end well for the Redhawks.

If not for Jenks’ fourth-quarter miracle last season, Mustang would have faced Bixby in a 6AI semifinal last season. Through the entirety of the 1996-2023 era of Oklahoma big-school prep football, Mustang now seems sustained as the most legitimately dangerous program on the Oklahoma City side of the state. On Oct. 13, Mustang visits Union.

The compelling appeal of Oklahoma extends well beyond the Class 6AI big dogs. Look at Class 4A and Wagoner. Class 3A is astoundingly balanced and competitive.

The season begins on Thursday, Aug. 24, when Bixby clashes again with Owasso in the Battle of the ’Burbs while Union opens at Westmoore. One week later, Union hosts Broken Arrow.

One week after that — on Sept. 8 — there is the Backyard Bowl. Reisig returns to the Jenks campus as the Trojans host Union at Allan Trimble Stadium.