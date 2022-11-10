Bill Haisten: For Owasso, the value of Bill Blankenship's 69-game playoff history

After having been Class 6AI’s fourth-ranked team during the preseason, the Owasso Rams were a four-loss football team before October.

Front-loaded with challenges, the Owasso schedule included consecutive dates with Bixby, Jenks, Broken Arrow, Union and Mustang. With regard to injuries, Owasso’s problems were comparable to what Jenks has dealt with all season.

“Brad Calip is our running backs coach,” Owasso coach Bill Blankenship says. “He had his whole roster on a whiteboard.

“At one time this season, every name was scratched out.”

Owasso’s only September victory was a 27-26 triumph over Broken Arrow, but Blankenship couldn’t fully enjoy that one because his son Josh was the opposing head coach.

In the wake of the fourth defeat — a 27-17 setback at Mustang on Sept. 30 — the Rams had a “really critical week,” Blankenship remembers.

“We were down emotionally and we were beat up,” he said. “There were opportunities for some guys to tap out. We were able to weather that storm, had a little success that next game (a victory over Edmond North) and started building on it.

“Now, there’s a lot of pride in what we’ve done. At the same time, we haven’t had a game where we could take our (starters) out. We’ve had to grind for four quarters every week. That’s who we’ve become, and I’m very proud of them for that.”

Now with the momentum resulting from a five-game win streak over teams from the Oklahoma City area, the 6-4 Rams host Westmoore in a 6AI first-round game at 7 p.m. Friday.

As Blankenship is in his 30th season as a high school head coach, the Westmoore challenge will be his 70th playoff game.

“That’s hard to believe. It’s interesting to think about it, though,” said the 65-year-old Blankenship, who has a 48-21 postseason record and coached Union to 6A titles in 2002, 2004 and 2005; Fayetteville High to the 2016 Arkansas 7A championship; and Owasso to 6AI titles in 2017 and 2019.

Seventy postseason games. That’s the equivalent of seven additional regular seasons of practices and win-or-go-home football games.

While it feels like Owasso should be a two-touchdown favorite over Westmoore, Blankenship pointed at a midseason result: Jenks prevailed only 28-22 over the Jaguars.

“We’re playing Westmoore and they’re 3-7,” Blankenship said, “and yet Jenks had to recover onside kicks to hold them off.”

For only the fourth time since 1992, a Blankenship-coached prep team has as many as four regular-season losses. Rams wide receiver Anthony Hills, however, doesn’t seem a bit fazed by what happened in September.

Hills had two fourth-down, second-half touchdown catches during last week’s 24-14 Owasso conquest of Norman. With 1:31 left to play, and on fourth-and-22 from the Norman 27-yard line, Mason Willingham trusted the 6-foot-3 Hills to make a play on a high ball in the end zone. Hills delivered with the touchdown that gave the Rams their 10-point advantage.

After the game, Hills scored again with a bold quote: “I think our team now is just unstoppable. We’re just going on a roll. That’s five wins in a row and we’re going to just keep going to get to the state championship.”

Even before the start of preseason camp, the Owasso program was staggered by a significant injury. Running back Emery Neeley sustained a knee injury during the offseason, but a torn ACL wasn’t diagnosed until the summer. As a 200-pound member of Owasso’s sprint-relay team in track, he has laser-timed 4.4 speed in the 40.

By now, a healthy Neeley would have been a 1,000-yard back. Instead, it’s been nearly a year since he played a down of real football.

Neeley’s absence was sobering, and then the Cole Adams injury occurred on opening night. Perhaps the preseason frontrunner for state Player of the Year distinction, Adams was at the center of everything Owasso wanted to do offensively.

During the first half of the Rams’ Aug. 25 loss to Bixby, Adams sustained a season-ending shoulder injury that required surgery. He still intends to sign with Alabama next month and graduate early from high school. After the Christmas break, he’ll become a University of Alabama freshman.

“We’ve lost five different running backs,” Blankenship said, referring again to injuries and Neeley, Aiden Dean, Aric Strain, freshman Jayden Hall and Tariek Johnson — all of whom have missed multiple games.

A converted tight end, Johnson is expected to start at running back against Westmoore. The available backups are Luke Harris and a speed player, J’Kharri Thomas, who should get a few backfield reps when he isn’t running pass routes from a slot position.

At 1-4 and with so much personnel disruption and the morale wreckage that results from injuries, a lot of coaches would panic. They would curse the bad luck and start thinking about next season.

Blankenship’s experience isn’t valuable only at winning times or during the postseason, but also when times are tough. The head coach and his staff didn’t panic. The Rams rallied for a winning season.

“I think there is an energy that comes from having to put different pieces together all the time,” Blankenship said. “It’s a grind. You’re shuffling guys all over the place.

“You just have to find a way, and now we’re getting better. When it’s all over, we’ll measure it.”

In that there was the turnaround from a 1-4 disappointment to a nice win streak, Owasso’s 2022 season already can be measured as having been a success. If the Rams do take care of business against Westmoore, they’ll travel next week for a quarterfinal clash with an offensively potent Norman North squad.

Consider that Blankenship has an overall total of 263 victories in a coaching career that began in 1983.

Consider his extensive experience and success in the postseason.

Consider that Blankenship was a University of Tulsa assistant for four seasons and the head man for four more, driving the 2012 Golden Hurricane to a conference title, a bowl victory over Iowa State and an 11-win finish.

Consider that Owasso still has the aura of a program that recently captured a pair of state titles.

No playoff opponent will be happy to see Bill Blankenship and the Owasso Rams on the other sideline.