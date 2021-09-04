Bill Haisten: For No. 1 Union, a special start and a special opportunity (hosting Jenks)

Because the 2020 Union football team had only three home dates on its regular-season schedule, the 2021 team gets to play seven times at Union-Tuttle Stadium.
Because of an extensive renovation, Union in essence has a striking new stadium. Because of the combination of a deep, talented roster and those seven home games, Union has a chance for a special season.
It’s been special so far as Class 6AI top-ranked Union opened by hosting and defeating Mansfield (Texas) Lake Ridge 48-20, and hosting and defeating Broken Arrow 38-28 on Friday.
Next for Union is a really special opportunity: a third consecutive home date, this time for the annual Backyard Bowl with Jenks.
After having rocked to a 21-0 lead on Friday night, Union held on for the 10-point conquest of Broken Arrow. As a result, Union is 2-0 for the first time since 2017.
“It’s much better than 0-2, for sure,” Union coach Kirk Fridrich said during a break from the Saturday morning video review of the Broken Arrow-Union and Bixby-Jenks games. “We typically have a really tough non-district schedule. I loved that we faced adversity in the second and third quarters (on Friday), and we still found a way to win.
“Momentum is a real thing. Maybe being 2-0 gives us added momentum. Our biggest thing is, how good can we be when we get to district play?”
The Sept. 24 district opener is a monster: second-ranked Owasso vs. Union, and, yes, it’s played at Union-Tuttle Stadium. Union doesn’t play a road game until Oct. 1 (at Putnam City).
Ultimately, Union’s most lethal weapon may be its offensive line. It’s massive. Left tackle Will Thomas is 6-foot-7 and 327 pounds. At right tackle is 6-6, 279-pound Bennett Ringlib. The guards (Solomon Ola and DeMarion Thomas) and the center (Nate Marshall) carry a combined total of 897 pounds.
Fridrich can control games with that line, with a game-changing running back (Rovaughn Banks), with a developing and trusted quarterback (junior Grayson Tempest), and with the X-factor contributions of athletic tight ends who can provide extra blocking or make a big-play catch.
Two of Union’s better athletes are tight ends Da’Monn Sanders II and Lane Wood. There were times on Friday when Sanders and Wood were on the field with a third tight end (David Cole).
“For a few years, you couldn’t find tight ends at the high school level,” Fridrich said. “It was the Big 12 influence. The Air Raid influence. Now, you see a lot of teams with good athletes at tight end, and we’ve got some good ones.”
Banks started the 2020 season as Union’s No. 1 QB, but by midseason he had switched to running back and now ranks among the state’s elite ball-carriers. Working behind his giant linemen, Banks gashed Broken Arrow for 210 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
“Rovaughn is a team captain and he has embraced his role,” Fridrich said. “He will be a college tailback. A good college tailback.”
Union’s rushing yardage (a two-game total of 512) more than doubles its passing yardage, and the head coach says he couldn’t be more pleased. A punishing run game demoralizes opponents and shortens games. After an eight- or nine-play Union possession and touchdown, Fridrich can send a fresh defense back to the field.
Physicality seems to be the Union identity this season, and it’s going to be a problem for every opponent.