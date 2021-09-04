Bill Haisten: For No. 1 Union, a special start and a special opportunity (hosting Jenks)

Because the 2020 Union football team had only three home dates on its regular-season schedule, the 2021 team gets to play seven times at Union-Tuttle Stadium.

Because of an extensive renovation, Union in essence has a striking new stadium. Because of the combination of a deep, talented roster and those seven home games, Union has a chance for a special season.

It’s been special so far as Class 6AI top-ranked Union opened by hosting and defeating Mansfield (Texas) Lake Ridge 48-20, and hosting and defeating Broken Arrow 38-28 on Friday.

Next for Union is a really special opportunity: a third consecutive home date, this time for the annual Backyard Bowl with Jenks.

After having rocked to a 21-0 lead on Friday night, Union held on for the 10-point conquest of Broken Arrow. As a result, Union is 2-0 for the first time since 2017.

“It’s much better than 0-2, for sure,” Union coach Kirk Fridrich said during a break from the Saturday morning video review of the Broken Arrow-Union and Bixby-Jenks games. “We typically have a really tough non-district schedule. I loved that we faced adversity in the second and third quarters (on Friday), and we still found a way to win.