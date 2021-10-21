Bill Haisten: For Brennan, Braylin, Braeden and the Presley parents, football is the family business

While Braeden is the brother of two Bixby athletes who were the Tulsa World state Player of the Year (Brennan in 2019 and Braylin in 2020), he says he feels no pressure to be player-of-the-year great and that he’s “super ready” for varsity football.

“I can’t wait to get to that level and play with Luke Hasz and Dylan Hasz and those guys,” Braeden said.

663 touches and no injuries

When Braylin Presley first touches the football on Friday night — be it on a carry or on a catch — it will be the 664th offensive touch of his varsity career. Considering that 511 of those touches were on run plays, and that he is used fairly regularly on physical runs into the middle of the defense, it’s amazing that he never has missed a snap because of an injury.

Presley always has bumps and bruises, but there hasn’t been an actual injury since 2017. On a kickoff return during an eighth-grade game against Owasso, he sustained a sprained ankle. It was sore for weeks, but Presley fought through it.

In that Owasso game, he was sidelined only long enough to have the ankle taped. He played the rest of that game and that season.