Bill Haisten: For Braylin Presley and the Spartans, hard work precedes Friday glory

BIXBY — Before the glory of a Friday night, there is the grind of a Monday afternoon.

For the Bixby Spartans, ranked No. 1 in Class 6AII and in pursuit of what would be their fourth consecutive state title, the most recent Monday afternoon was a 98-degree cooker spent on Lee Snider Field.

Bixby coach Loren Montgomery estimates that for Spartan players, there are about 130 organized team activities in a typical calendar year. There is the offseason strength-and-conditioning program. There are spring practices. During the summer, there is toughness-testing weight-lifting along with 7-on-7 tournaments and team camps. During the preseason, a 98-degree afternoon is common. After the season begins, there are four practices each week.

Braylin Presley remembers being excited for varsity practices as a ninth-grader during the 2018 season. Now, as a senior running back and a four-year veteran of the Bixby varsity program, he is well beyond the 400 mark on his career total of organized team activities.

“Football is definitely a sport that you have to love,” Presley said after the Monday practice. “It’s really (like having) a job. You have to put all of your time and effort into everything. Otherwise, you’re not going to get much out of it.