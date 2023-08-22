Bill Haisten Tulsa World Sports Columnist & Writer Follow Bill Haisten Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Class 6AII football programs like those at Sand Springs, Muskogee, Choctaw and Edmond Deer Creek typically have more than 80 players on their rosters.

During a five-loss season last year, there were district games during which Booker T. Washington had about 40 players.

At the Jenks Trojan Preview last week, I wanted to take a look at the Trojans, at Sand Springs and at Booker T. Washington – and to get an update on Hornet participation numbers. I was hopeful that fourth-year BTW coach Jonathan Brown would have more depth this season, and he does.

When the Hornets host an Arkansas opponent – Bentonville West – on Friday at S.E. Williams Stadium, they’ll open their season with a roster of 60 players.

“We’re still not where we want to be and need to be on numbers, but we’ll keep working at it,” Brown said. “But definitely, no question, we’ve taken a step in the right direction.”

In a half-game exercise at the Trojan Preview, Jenks defeated BTW 16-7. The score didn’t really tell the story. Jenks punched in a touchdown with four seconds left.

Even as Hornet defensive-line starters Jayden Oates, DeJuan Craven and Joseph Graves were inactive because of injuries that are said to have been minor, Booker T. Washington competed remarkably well.

“I was extremely happy with the way we played against a quality team like Jenks,” Brown said. “To do what we did with such a young team, and to do it without a few starters, it’s very encouraging.

“Those starters we’ll be getting back – those guys are dudes who can really play.”

There seems to be an uncommonly significant number of impactful ninth-grade varsity players in and around Tulsa. At 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, Graves is among them.

Since 6AII’s inception in 2014, Booker T. Washington has been among that classification’s smaller schools. Enrollment totals are resulting in a change for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, when the football Hornets compete in Class 5A. They will be grouped in District 5A-4 with Memorial, Rogers, Tahlequah, Claremore, Collinsville, Grove and Pryor.

In basketball, the BTW move to 5A already has taken effect. During the 2023-24 basketball season, the Hornet girls and boys compete in 5A.

Twenty-four of the 60 current football Hornets are sophomores, including two – QB Levi Brooks and wide receiver Keynan Farley – who connected for a deep-throw touchdown against Jenks. Farley was well covered but got his hands on the pass, juggled it and pulled it in for the score.

Another Booker T. 10th-grade receiver, Tahkari Bethel, has breathtaking get-away speed after the catch.

The dream for Brown: that those 24 Hornet sophomores are still BTW student-athletes when they are seniors.

As the movement of A-list players like Shaker Reisig (from Jenks to Union) and Kaydin Jones (from Broken Arrow to Jenks) has become increasingly common, no school has been hit with more frequency than has Booker T. Washington.

When the Presley brothers switched schools in 2016, no one could have known the magnitude of that move. Brennan and Braylin had been expected to play varsity football at Booker T. Washington. Instead, for Bixby, Brennan was the state Player of the Year in 2019. Braylin was the Player of the Year in 2020 and 2021. Braeden Presley now is a sophomore cornerback for the Spartans.

More recently, the Hornets lost difference-makers like DJ McKinney and Issac Covington (to Union), along with Jaiden Carroll (who was in the Jenks backfield when the Trojans captured the 2021 6AI championship).

Instead of making plays for the 2023 Hornets, wide receiver Grayson Chalk and defensive back Eric Harris are starters for the Owasso Rams. The 6-2 Chalk is a gifted pass-catcher.

Jenks and Owasso have nice stadiums. Union has a dazzling stadium. Bixby is improving amenities for players and coaches, and in a few years the Spartans will play in a new or totally renovated stadium.

Union’s strength-and-conditioning space is beautifully outfitted and seems to be 10 times larger than BTW’s.

“It’s unreal,” Brown said of the Union weight room.

Brown on the challenge of retaining good players: “It’s just the position we’re in. We don’t make excuses. All I can do is coach the kids who walk through that door every day, and I really like the kids we have right now.

“It’s hard for us to get guys into school in the first place. We’re a magnet school. The academics are important.”

Darian Melendez admits to having considered a move a few months ago, “but I made the decision to stay,” the Hornet senior offensive tackle said. “I thought about the underclassmen who look up to me.

“Some guys are going to do their own thing. For me, I just really like my coaches (Brown and new offensive line coach Corey Hilliard, a former All-Big 12 tackle at Oklahoma State). I’d say we’re all hyped up here, for sure. We’ve done a lot of social bonding. We’re excited to get the season started.”

Melendez is a grandson of the late Jaime Melendez, who was an OU offensive lineman in 1974-77.

Referring to the classroom standards of BTW – ranked academically as the state’s No. 1 public high school – Darian Melendez said, “What we go through as Booker T. athletes is not for everyone. I think there are great rewards for the guys who stick it out and play here.”

The ones who stick it out get to wear a Hornet For Life badge. When they’re together for reunions in 20 or 30 years, they might have fond memories of the 2023 season.

Booker T. football seems healthy and ready to be a disruptive presence in 6AII.