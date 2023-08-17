Bill Haisten Tulsa World Sports Columnist & Writer Follow Bill Haisten Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

BROKEN ARROW – A Broken Arrow-hosted scrimmage was an energizing reminder that meaningful football will be played next week.

There also were reminders that even at the high school level, this sport is extremely physical and occasionally cruel.

The last thing you want to see is a kid carted from the turf, lifted into an ambulance and transported to a hospital. It happened twice as the Owasso, Fort Smith Northside and Bentonville West squads joined Broken Arrow for Thursday night scrimmage reps at Tiger Memorial Stadium.

A Fort Smith Northside player sustained what appeared to have been a disastrously severe leg injury. I won’t speculate on exactly what it looked to be, but it seemed terrible for the young man.

Forty-five minutes before the Northside player went down, Broken Arrow senior linebacker Lane Condry had dropped into pass coverage and was attempting to make a tackle when he got tangled with other players. The result for Condry was an awful lower-leg injury.

At 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, Condry also plays tight end and had received offers to play college football at Air Force and Navy. As he was being treated by medical personnel, you could have heard a pin drop along the Broken Arrow sideline.

“Lane is a phenomenal kid,” Tiger coach Josh Blankenship said. “He’s not just a captain. He’s beloved. This is brutal.

“We’ll see if we have a group with that ‘next man up’ mentality. We always preach about it, and now here’s an opportunity right away.”

Before the Tigers open their season by hosting another Arkansas team – Bentonville High – on Friday, Aug. 25, they already are battling through less-than-ideal circumstances.

Condry is sidelined for an extended period and perhaps the entirety of the 2023 season. All-star edge rusher/tight end Derrick Osmond currently is inactive because of a foot injury.

During the spring, there was a roster setback when running back Kaydin Jones and quarterback Owen Jones moved to Jenks.

And before all of that, there was the 2022 season—a 5-7 Broken Arrow season that with a few different bounces of the ball could have been much different.

“If you look at (the 2021 season), we won a lot of close football games,” Blankenship said. “A play here or there made the difference. If you look at last season, we were right there in several games.

“Look at those scores. Our record could have been a lot different.”

On opening night last season, there was a 10-point loss at Bentonville High. Broken Arrow was beaten 56-46 in spite of having committed only one turnover while rolling for nearly 600 total yards and 357 rushing yards.

The Tigers also were dealt a one-point loss to Owasso, a seven-point loss in a shootout at Norman North and a one-point overtime setback at Jenks. In the Jenks game, BA had a 14-point lead with seven minutes remaining in the fourth period. When a Broken Arrow extra-point kick was blocked in overtime, Jenks danced away with a 35-34 victory.

In those four defeats, the average margin was 4.8 points.

“We as coaches live in those margins,” Blankenship said. “We’ll be really young this season, but we have a bunch of sophomores who were (on the varsity roster) as ninth-graders last year. Several of those sophomores are really good players who’ll play on both sides of the ball.”

In the moment, when BA football personnel learned that Kaydin Jones and Owen Jones would be Jenks Trojans instead of Broken Arrow Tigers this season, was it devastating for the players and coaches in Blankenship’s program?

“If anything,” the coach replied, “I would say that it galvanized the people in our building. We were not surprised that it happened and we feel good about the guys we have.”

It’s rare when a ninth-grader has the wherewithal to rush for 1,200 yards in Class 6AI, but that’s what Kaydin Jones did last season for Broken Arrow. Actually, it could happen again this season – and it could happen again for Broken Arrow.

Octavian Roberson is a 6-foot-1, 175-pound Tiger freshman who may be a 1,000-yard rusher offensively and a shutdown cornerback on defense. Physically, he certainly is not a typical freshman. Physically, he looked very comfortable while breaking tackles on two Thursday night touchdown runs.

It was a message delivered by several Broken Arrow people on Thursday: “Keep an eye on Octavian Roberson. He could be very special.”

A year ago, Blankenship had a dozen ninth-graders on his varsity roster. Most of those players now are starters as sophomores.

As the successor to David Alexander, whose 2018 Tigers outscored opponents 578-103 and celebrated a perfect-season state title, Blankenship enters his third season as the Broken Arrow coach.

Blankenship is said to have taken steps to improve Broken Arrow’s youth-league system. His 2023 squad has big, athletic guys and a chance to be a spoiler in 6AI.

When the 6AI championship picture is discussed, Bixby, Union and Jenks dominate the conversation. Mustang is an OKC-area team to watch.

During the scrimmaging here on Thursday, I saw Broken Arrow block and tackle very well. If the Tigers get a handful of positive breaks this season, instead of the handful of the bad breaks that doomed them in so many tight games last season, Broken Arrow is going to be a problem for most 6AI opponents.

Possibly, for every opponent on the schedule.

<&rule>