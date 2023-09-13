Years from now, Micah Simmons will reflect on his McLain football career. He will be proud of having achieved a four-season run with the varsity Titans, and of having been a two-way difference-maker as a wide receiver and a safety.

Simmons will never forget also that during three of those seasons, there were significant disruptions; and that during one of those seasons, there was a tragedy.

In 2020, as Simmons was a ninth-grader, COVID-19 presented a huge, everyday challenge at all levels of football.

Fifty weeks ago, just as the Titans’ homecoming-game loss to Miami had concluded and players were in their handshake line on the turf, shots were fired in the McLain High School parking lot located immediately west of Melvin Driver Stadium.

Pronounced dead at the scene was Terron Yarbrough, a 17-year-old McLain student. A 9-year-old girl was among three additional victims who sustained gunshot injuries. Ni’avien Golden, who was 17 at the time, ultimately was charged with second-degree murder.

The Cleveland Tigers were scheduled to visit McLain a week later, for a District 4A-3 game, but Cleveland Public Schools officials canceled that trip to Tulsa. Other school districts expressed concern about security at McLain.

After the Cleveland cancellation, the Titans were able to play their four remaining regular-season games and one postseason contest – but they all were played away from home.

This season, McLain opened with a 34-0 victory in a Central home game that was played at LaFortune Stadium. Last week, in a game that kicked off at 11 a.m., the Titans were defeated 40-6 at Booker T. Washington.

The McLain Titans have not played a home football game since Sept. 30, 2022 – the night of the parking-lot shooting. On Friday, finally, the Titans get a home game – a homecoming date with Memorial, and with a conventional start time of 7 p.m.

“It’s glorious,” Simmons said. “This has been a situation that came out of nowhere.”

Said McLain junior defensive back Keegan Smith: “I’m glad to be back at home. It’s been a while.”

The Tulsa Public Schools has fortified its security procedures at all district venues, and McLain coach Willie Ponder says he expects “a really nice crowd” for Friday’s homecoming event.

“It’s always good to play under the lights,” Ponder said. “It’s needed and wanted, and it’s going to be good environment. We’ve had a lot of alumni calling about this game and supporting us.”

None of the remaining McLain home games has a 7 p.m. start. To assuage the concerns of visiting opponents, kickoff times have been adjusted. The Sept. 21 home meeting with Catoosa is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., while the Oct. 22 Cushing game starts at 4 p.m. and the Nov. 3 Oologah game begins at 6 p.m.

“I want to help build this program and this community to where it’s OK to come here to McLain,” Ponder stated. “Don’t stigmatize us: ‘They’re north Tulsa. They’re McLain.’ Other schools now are going through what (TPS schools) are going through with the clear-backpack policy.

“Things happen everywhere. You saw what happened at Pryor and Choctaw.”

There were three gun incidents on Aug. 25, and there was this headline on tulsaworld.com: For wholesome Oklahoma prep football, a shocking first Friday.

During the Pryor-Locust Grove football game. Mayes County School Resource Officers took an unloaded gun away from a 15-year-old identified as a Pryor High School student.

Shots were fired during the third quarter of the Del City-Choctaw game. A 16-year-old was killed. A 15-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder.

At Booker T. Washington, where the Hornets opened their season against Bentonville West, a teen male was said to have displayed a handgun. Spectators panicked and the game was stopped during the fourth period.

At each of the TPS stadiums, there is a metal detector at each gate. There are security personnel at the gates and within the stadiums.

“We never considered it a possibility that McLain wouldn’t get (a full 10-game schedule) this season,” said Mick Wilson, the TPS athletic director who attended McLain’s Wednesday practice session. “During the summer, the coaches and I met to work on the schedule – to have a schedule that would be good for us and also for our opponents. The last thing you want is people not wanting to come and play at your place. Willie and I dealt with that during the second half of the season last year.

“There are multiple layers of security measures. We have a good community of people who want to come out and support us, and we want to reward them with peace of mind.”

When McLain challenged the Booker T. Washington Hornets last week, the game was played on Saturday – and at 11 a.m.

McLain players reported to their fieldhouse at 7 a.m., snacked on some breakfast, got their ankles taped and boarded a bus for the three-mile ride to the BTW campus.

“An 11 a.m. kickoff was a little early,” Ponder said. “No excuses. Booker T. has a great team, but our guys aren’t used to being here so early in the morning and trying to get ready to play an 11 o’clock game. It put us in a bind.”

“That’s the big thing about this program now,” Ponder added. “We understand how to make adjustments.

“We just want to play football. We want a positive experience for our kids, our fans and our alumni. We’re committed to that.”