Bill Haisten: Even at 0-9, Isaiah Irvin and the Hale Rangers do football in the right way

"Losing” is synonymous with “failing”, but there’s nothing about the Nathan Hale High School football program that qualifies as a failure.
Yes, the records are unfortunate: 0-9 this season, 0-7 last season, 0-24 over the past three seasons and 4-100 since the start of the 2011 season, but these 2021 players and coaches aren’t failing. They’re simply getting outscored.
When Isaiah Irvin was a member of Jenks state championship teams in 1998 and 1999, he had a hundred teammates. As Hale’s second-year coach, he has half as many players as most other Class 5A teams, and yet the energetic, likable Rangers show up and do the work every day.
After two afternoons of observation and conversation with coaches and players, I’ve got the same level of respect for these guys as I do for the unbeatable Bixby Spartans or the 17-time state champion Jenks Trojans.
The regular season ends with an interesting clash of 0-9 Tulsa Public Schools squads: Hale vs. Memorial at Will Rogers Stadium on Friday night.
Memorial has a 17-game losing streak, while the Hale kids haven’t savored a win since Sept. 6, 2019 (a one-point conquest of East Central).
There are 38 names on the Hale football roster. During a 46-degree and relentlessly rainy Tuesday practice, 22 Rangers reported for duty. Because of family responsibilities, several of Irvin’s players work part-time jobs. Sometimes they have to leave practice early. Occasionally, some of them miss practice altogether.
This is beautiful: To provide an additional moving part during live periods, young assistant coach Damien Byrd is fully padded and wears a helmet as he rushes the passer or drops into coverage.
After what I considered a pretty solid practice session, Irvin told his players, “You seniors — this is the final Tuesday practice of your career. Let’s show these younger guys how to work. We’ve got to have more energy tomorrow. No excuses. Forget the weather.”
Irvin didn’t sound like an 0-9 coach who has lost interest. The engagement level of the players is astounding, given their record and challenges.
Nearly all of Hale’s better players are starters both on offense and defense and special teams. The Ranger roster includes more ninth-graders (11) than seniors (10).
Each of the top two quarterbacks — starter Aaryan West-Duke and backup Deon Franklin — is a freshman. Franklin is a starting wide receiver. Freshman Levin Whaler is a baby-faced iron man who starts as an H-back on offense, as an interior linebacker on defense and as a member of every special-teams unit.
At 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, Whaler literally is on the field for every play of every game. At the age of 14, he routinely tackles 18-year-old ball-carriers. Imagine where his football IQ and toughness might be two years from now.
The defensive coordinator is longtime Oklahoma football figure Tony Peters, a member of OU’s 1974 national title and a Super Bowl champion eight years later with the Washington Football Team. The offensive line coach is former University of Tulsa lineman Chris Ivy, and the co-defensive coordinator is David Slatton — a 45-year veteran of Oklahoma high school coaching.
Before coaching wrestling at Sperry, Slatton was an Oologah football staff member when the Mustangs won two state titles during the ’90s. He coached football also at Victory Christian and for 11 seasons at Edison before joining Irvin’s Hale staff.
“From the first day I got here, I became a Ranger,” Slatton said. “These are good kids and this team is just so young. I’ve never seen a team with this many young players. You look at the record and (presume) that it’s all bad, but it’s not that way at all. These kids want to get better.”
Dereck White is Hale’s senior right tackle and the master of the pancake block. At 6-foot-5 and 280 pounds, he’s the worst kind of dance partner for an opposing defender. While White isn’t a dirty player, he seems determined on every play not just to block a defender, but to mash him into the turf before the whistle blows. Watch his Hudl highlights and you’ll see.
White is light on his feet and proportioned well. Because he is serious about wrestling, he did not play football in 2019 or 2020. That’s why he hasn’t yet gotten a football scholarship offer, but, Irvin says, offers are inevitable.
“Dereck may start out at the junior-college level,” Irvin said, “but after two years, he’ll be a Division I college player.”
After Irvin became the Rangers’ head coach last year, he saw a large, athletic-looking kid in the cafeteria and inquired about him. “That’s Dereck White,” Irvin was told.
Later, Irvin confessed, “I found him in the hallway and we had a talk.”
That conversation led to White’s return to football and a rekindling of his love for football.
“I’m here because of coach Irvin,” White said. “Absolutely, I love football again. I want to play college football. Coach Irvin makes it fun and I feel like we’re getting coached. It feels like he cares about the players.”
Irvin seems to have the perfect temperament for a high school coach. When a player busts an assignment, he gets corrected. Not criticized. No one is getting dog-cussed during a Hale practice, but when a catchable pass is dropped, the receiver owes Irvin 100 pushups.
After Franklin dropped a pass in the rain on Tuesday, Irvin reminded him about the pushups penalty and then added, “Only 25 for you, since I like you.”
Franklin dropped and popped 25 pushups in about 25 seconds, then returned to the field and made a nice play on a sideline pass from West-Duke.
“The season didn’t go as we hoped, but we’re still positive every day,” said Franklin, who also is a basketball and track athlete. “The guys are here and they do the work and support each other. I appreciate that.”
Irvin frequently reminds the Hale players of his experience at Edison, where he was on the football staff for six seasons. When running back Sevion Morrison was a ninth-grader at Edison, the Eagles were 1-9. When Morrison was a heavily recruited senior, the Eagles were 10-2.
“I saw it happen at Edison,” Irvin says, “so I know it can happen here.”
Hale hasn’t finished with a winning football record since 2009 — when Levin Whaler was a 2-year-old.
With one remaining shot at ending their losing streak, the Hale Rangers are practicing with a purpose. The players seem to like each other and their coaches. Everyone seems sincere about doing football the right way. On Friday, they’re determined to close their season as the happiest 1-9 team in football.