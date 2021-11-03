Bill Haisten: Even at 0-9, Isaiah Irvin and the Hale Rangers do football in the right way

The defensive coordinator is longtime Oklahoma football figure Tony Peters, a member of OU’s 1974 national title and a Super Bowl champion eight years later with the Washington Football Team. The offensive line coach is former University of Tulsa lineman Chris Ivy, and the co-defensive coordinator is David Slatton — a 45-year veteran of Oklahoma high school coaching.

Before coaching wrestling at Sperry, Slatton was an Oologah football staff member when the Mustangs won two state titles during the ’90s. He coached football also at Victory Christian and for 11 seasons at Edison before joining Irvin’s Hale staff.

“From the first day I got here, I became a Ranger,” Slatton said. “These are good kids and this team is just so young. I’ve never seen a team with this many young players. You look at the record and (presume) that it’s all bad, but it’s not that way at all. These kids want to get better.”

Dereck White is Hale’s senior right tackle and the master of the pancake block. At 6-foot-5 and 280 pounds, he’s the worst kind of dance partner for an opposing defender. While White isn’t a dirty player, he seems determined on every play not just to block a defender, but to mash him into the turf before the whistle blows. Watch his Hudl highlights and you’ll see.