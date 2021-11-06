Bill Haisten: During an eventful regular season statewide, Bixby remained the gold standard

When time expires on the 2021 Oklahoma high school football season, there should be a celebration involving each of the 16 schools in Class 6AII.
Unless there’s a stunning upset, Bixby is on course to score what would be its seventh 6AII title in the eight seasons since 6A was split into two divisions.
The other 15 6AII schools absolutely should celebrate, because their Bixby nightmare will have ended.
Effective next season, the Spartans compete at the 6AI level. In 2022, the Choctaw, Stillwater, Booker T. Washington, Sand Springs and Del City programs have an infinitely cleaner path to the 6AII championship.
There have been compelling storylines, teams and players in every classification this season, but Bixby sustained its position as the No. 1 program in the state.
The Spartans defeated defending 6AI champion Jenks 23-15 on Sept. 3. Otherwise, the closest game involving Bixby was a 28-point triumph over Stillwater. In road games, the Spartans hammered No. 2-ranked Choctaw by 63 points and No. 3-ranked Booker T. Washington by 49.
Braylin Presley (an Oklahoma State commit) and Luke Hasz (an OU commit) command a lot of attention, but high school titles are won typically because of players referred to be coaches as “great program guys.” Reliable, talented role players.
That’s the key to Bixby’s success. Loren Montgomery’s “great program guys” are better than yours. Dylan Hasz is a fantastic high school football player, and so are Jack Puckett, Christian Burke, Miles Hill, Beau Bertelli, Connor Kirby, Preston Solomon and Jakeb Snyder, among others.
Since the advent of 6AII in 2014, Bixby’s overall record is 85-14. With the momentum of a 46-game win streak, Bixby’s final 6AII postseason run begins with a home contest against Putnam City North.
A review of an eventful 2021 regular season:
Freshman phenom: During Trojan Preview scrimmages in August, I got my first look at Jenks ninth-grade QB Shaker Reisig. He already had a scholarship offer from San Jose State, so I was aware of his reputation, but watching him execute the Jenks passing game was a revelation. His arm talent is at a high level. With Reisig as the starter, Jenks is 8-0. As the 9-1 Trojans closed the regular season by crushing Westmoore, Reisig posted a typically efficient stat line: He was 7-of-11 passing, averaging 26 yards per completion with three touchdowns.
Owasso stumbles: I’m aware that Mustang has a nice team, but it still was a great surprise when the Broncos won 47-41 at Owasso on Oct. 22. Before that upset, Bill Blankenship-coached high school teams were 32-1 in games played in October. Blankenship’s Rams recovered to end the regular season with two blowout victories. While I still consider Owasso to be the top threat to Jenks in 6AI, Mustang proved that the Rams have flaws.
Best performance: In a No. 1 (Bixby) vs. No. 2 (Choctaw) showdown witnessed by the largest crowd ever to see a Choctaw home game, the Spartans scored on the first two plays of the game. The first TD didn’t count as a 77-yard Presley run was wiped out by a penalty. On the next snap, Burke found Presley for a 70-yard, pass-play TD that set the tone for a unexpectedly shocking mismatch. The Spartans won 70-7.
Worst game: There should have been a classic clash of the Booker T. Washington Hornets and Choctaw Yellowjackets, but the officials got in the way. As Choctaw prevailed 29-20, there was a staggering total of 47 penalties. Including declined penalties and offsetting infractions, a flag was thrown on nearly 60 plays.
McAlester’s secret weapon: I’d heard from Barry Lewis and others that McAlester’s Erik McCarty is a dynamic running back. On Oct. 15, I saw it for myself. In a road game against previously unbeaten Coweta, McCarty rushed for 132 tough yards and McAlester recorded a 33-2 rout. With offers from Nebraska, K-State and Pittsburgh, McCarty is one of the 10 best players I saw all season.
Best concessions item: The Coweta cheeseburger.
Even better than expected: Everyone presumed that Union’s $35 million renovation would result in a special stadium, but it exceeds expectations. It’s the best venue in Oklahoma high school football.