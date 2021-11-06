Bill Haisten: During an eventful regular season statewide, Bixby remained the gold standard

That’s the key to Bixby’s success. Loren Montgomery’s “great program guys” are better than yours. Dylan Hasz is a fantastic high school football player, and so are Jack Puckett, Christian Burke, Miles Hill, Beau Bertelli, Connor Kirby, Preston Solomon and Jakeb Snyder, among others.

Since the advent of 6AII in 2014, Bixby’s overall record is 85-14. With the momentum of a 46-game win streak, Bixby’s final 6AII postseason run begins with a home contest against Putnam City North.

A review of an eventful 2021 regular season:

Freshman phenom: During Trojan Preview scrimmages in August, I got my first look at Jenks ninth-grade QB Shaker Reisig. He already had a scholarship offer from San Jose State, so I was aware of his reputation, but watching him execute the Jenks passing game was a revelation. His arm talent is at a high level. With Reisig as the starter, Jenks is 8-0. As the 9-1 Trojans closed the regular season by crushing Westmoore, Reisig posted a typically efficient stat line: He was 7-of-11 passing, averaging 26 yards per completion with three touchdowns.