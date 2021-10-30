Bill Haisten: During a cruel Friday night for Holland Hall, Verdigris makes a statement

Before we examine the football ramifications of a major Class 3A upset —Friday’s Verdigris victory over top-ranked Holland Hall — this should be mentioned: As Dutch junior defensive back Jalen Thompson and sophomore quarterback Kordell Gouldsby were stricken by awful injuries, I was blown away by the professionalism of the Holland Hall and Verdigris medical responders.
On a pass play, Thompson sustained what appeared to have been a compound fracture of his lower leg. On a fourth-quarter scramble, Dutch coach Tag Gross reported, the right-handed Gouldsby sustained a dislocation and fracture of his left wrist.
Thompson underwent surgery on Saturday, Gross said. Whether Gouldsby requires surgery hasn’t been determined.
There’s a possibility that Gouldsby might be available for postseason duty in the defensive secondary, but Gross indicated that senior Ethan Roush — usually a wide receiver — may quarterback the Dutch for the rest of the season.
A 12-7 loss at Verdigris ended Holland Hall’s 20-game win streak, but the defending state champion Dutch remain positioned for the District 3A-4 title. Holland Hall closes the regular season by hosting Inola (winless in district play). The tiebreaker scenario dictates that if Holland Hall wins by at least 15 points, it once again would reign as the 3A-4 champion.
“(Holland Hall-Verdigris) was a great game,” Gross said. “That’s what high school football is all about. Yeah, we made some mistakes. (The Cardinals) did, too. But it was a fun atmosphere and the kids competed.
“We had a shot at the end, and we just didn’t (convert on a fourth-and-2 play). But I thought it was a great game. In a weird way, I was excited to be a part of it.”
The sight of the Thompson injury was unsettling and heartbreaking. Several people formed a circle around the fallen Dutch defender, providing privacy during a brutal moment and so that spectators couldn’t see a real-life medical drama.
Gross said a doctor actually straightened Thompson’s broken bone. An air cast was used to stabilize the leg, and Thompson was placed on a gurney and transported to Tulsa for hospitalization.
“Jalen’s injury — I had never seen anything that grotesque,” Gross said. “As soon as it happened, the guys on the headset were saying, ‘Oh, my God. He broke his leg.’ (The response) of both medical staffs was unbelievable.
“A doctor got that bone (back) in place as soon as possible, and he held it there for five minutes as they (inflated) the cast. The leg looked straight to me. Everybody involved — I was just so impressed.”
As a motionless Gouldsby was examined by medical personnel, Gross reports, the injured wrist bone also was set back into place by a doctor.
The injuries were hard-to-watch moments during a game that otherwise was remarkably dramatic and physical. With an efficient, playmaking veteran quarterback (junior Dylan White) and a swarming defense, the Travis East-coached Verdigris Cardinals have championship-caliber pieces.
Against a Holland Hall program that during its 20-game win streak averaged 45.4 points, the Cardinal defense allowed one touchdown, 203 total yards and 2.6 yards per rush attempt.
A three-year starter at QB, White was 10-of-15 passing for 154 yards. He ran the football eight times for 126 yards.
“I think Verdigris is a team that can compete for the state championship,” Gross said. “I think we are, too. Obviously, we’re a little banged up, but with our defense, we’ll be competitive. There are two or three teams in our district that can get to the semifinals or the finals and do some damage.”
Any of four Tulsa-area teams could wind up with the 3A gold ball. While Verdigris, Holland Hall and Berryhill are powers in 3A-4, 2020 state finalist Lincoln Christian remains undefeated in 3A-3. Entering the final week of the regular season, those four teams have a combined record of 32-4. The 3A postseason should be brilliant.