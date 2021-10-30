Bill Haisten: During a cruel Friday night for Holland Hall, Verdigris makes a statement

“(Holland Hall-Verdigris) was a great game,” Gross said. “That’s what high school football is all about. Yeah, we made some mistakes. (The Cardinals) did, too. But it was a fun atmosphere and the kids competed.

“We had a shot at the end, and we just didn’t (convert on a fourth-and-2 play). But I thought it was a great game. In a weird way, I was excited to be a part of it.”

The sight of the Thompson injury was unsettling and heartbreaking. Several people formed a circle around the fallen Dutch defender, providing privacy during a brutal moment and so that spectators couldn’t see a real-life medical drama.

Gross said a doctor actually straightened Thompson’s broken bone. An air cast was used to stabilize the leg, and Thompson was placed on a gurney and transported to Tulsa for hospitalization.

“Jalen’s injury — I had never seen anything that grotesque,” Gross said. “As soon as it happened, the guys on the headset were saying, ‘Oh, my God. He broke his leg.’ (The response) of both medical staffs was unbelievable.

“A doctor got that bone (back) in place as soon as possible, and he held it there for five minutes as they (inflated) the cast. The leg looked straight to me. Everybody involved — I was just so impressed.”