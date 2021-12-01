Bill Haisten: Deer Creek finally gets another shot at glory, but mighty Bixby is on the other sideline

Before he was an Owasso Ram and a record-breaking quarterback at the University of Tulsa, Paul Smith was a 6-foot-1, 150-pound Deer Creek sophomore.

Smith drove the 2000 Antlers to the Class 3A championship victory over Seminole. His Deer Creek coach was his father, Ron Smith, who after that season was offered the Owasso job.

Essentially, the father’s decision hinged on his son’s preference. Ron’s question to Paul: “Do you want to be in the same district as the Jenks Trojans, or do you want to three-peat at Deer Creek?”

“It was a tough situation,” Paul Smith recalled this week. “We really did have a chance to win three straight titles at Deer Creek. I believe we would have done it, but I asked myself, ‘Who doesn’t want to go play against the best?’

“I thought I could go beat the Jenks Trojans. I was wrong. But if I hadn’t ended up at Owasso, I probably don’t end up at the University of Tulsa. Obviously, God knew that I needed to be at Owasso with my dad and then at TU, where I would meet my (future) wife.”

As the 37-year-old father of four — including 11-year-old Brody, who this season was the starting QB for a Regent Prep team of fifth- and sixth-graders — Smith now is a lifetime removed from his Deer Creek experience.