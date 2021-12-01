Bill Haisten: Deer Creek finally gets another shot at glory, but mighty Bixby is on the other sideline

Before he was an Owasso Ram and a record-breaking quarterback at the University of Tulsa, Paul Smith was a 6-foot-1, 150-pound Deer Creek sophomore.
Smith drove the 2000 Antlers to the Class 3A championship victory over Seminole. His Deer Creek coach was his father, Ron Smith, who after that season was offered the Owasso job.
Essentially, the father’s decision hinged on his son’s preference. Ron’s question to Paul: “Do you want to be in the same district as the Jenks Trojans, or do you want to three-peat at Deer Creek?”
“It was a tough situation,” Paul Smith recalled this week. “We really did have a chance to win three straight titles at Deer Creek. I believe we would have done it, but I asked myself, ‘Who doesn’t want to go play against the best?’
“I thought I could go beat the Jenks Trojans. I was wrong. But if I hadn’t ended up at Owasso, I probably don’t end up at the University of Tulsa. Obviously, God knew that I needed to be at Owasso with my dad and then at TU, where I would meet my (future) wife.”
As the 37-year-old father of four — including 11-year-old Brody, who this season was the starting QB for a Regent Prep team of fifth- and sixth-graders — Smith now is a lifetime removed from his Deer Creek experience.
It might feel like three lifetimes for the Deer Creek people who have yearned for another shot at gold-ball glory.
In a perfect example of the classic good news/bad news scenario, Deer Creek finally has returned to the state-title stage.
With a victory over Sand Springs last week, the Antlers advanced to their first championship-game appearance since Smith was a 16-year-old at Deer Creek High School (located 10 miles west of the University of Central Oklahoma’s Chad Richison Stadium, the site of Thursday night’s Class 6AII title contest).
“It’s awesome for the community and the school,” fifth-year Deer Creek coach Wade Standley said. “Everybody is excited.”
The bad news: Bixby people also are excited.
Deer Creek’s opponent is the Spartans, who may need an additional bus solely for the transport of their program’s giant reputation.
By now, everyone invested in Deer Creek football is aware of the basics of Bixby football. The Spartans take a 48-game win streak to Edmond. With a victory on Thursday, Bixby would have the only 11-man Oklahoma high school program ever with 49 consecutive wins. The only other school with 48 consecutive football victories is Wagoner.
So many statistics define Bixby’s dominance, but this one is wild: This season, the Spartans have outscored 12 opponents by a total of 595 points. In the postseason, there was a 78-7 rout of Putnam City North and a 48-6 triumph over Stillwater.
In the Tulsa World’s final rankings of the 2021 regular season, Choctaw occupied the No. 2 position in 6AII. On Oct. 8, Bixby traveled to Choctaw and defeated the Yellowjackets 70-7.
Top-ranked Bixby bids for what would be its fourth consecutive state title and its seventh in eight seasons of 6AII competition. Next year, Bixby graduates to Class 6AI (the state’s largest classification).
The Spartans are loaded not only with A-list talent like Oklahoma State commit Braylin Presley and OU commit Luke Hasz, but with a superstar coach (Loren Montgomery) and a deep roster stacked with playmakers like Dylan Hasz, Miles Hill, Jack Puckett, Preston Solomon, Jakeb Snyder, Beau Bertelli, Zach Blankenship, Connor Kirby and many more.
Having had more than a week to binge on Bixby video, the 52-year-old Standley has a deep knowledge of Spartan personnel and tendencies. This is that rare match-up in which a 10-2 squad — Deer Creek — enters as a pronounced underdog.
“We are doing everything that we can do to prepare for Bixby,” said Standley, a former two-time Union assistant (for Bill Blankenship during the ’90s and for Kirk Fridrich in 2007-09). “More than anything, the focus is on us. We can control our own outcomes by making better decisions and responding correctly to situations. How much better can we be before Thursday? Let’s go play our best football game.”
Paul Smith has a connection to both programs. In addition to having been the most successful of all Deer Creek QBs, he has a mentoring type of relationship with Bixby senior Christian Burke. The Smith and Burke families attend the same church.
As a senior and Bixby’s first-year starting quarterback, Burke has completed 69% of his attempts with 34 touchdown passes against only four interceptions.
“Christian only had this one year to start,” Smith said. “Obviously, he didn’t drop the ball.”
OU’s football teams of the ’50s, UCLA’s men’s basketball teams of the ’70s and UConn’s women’s basketball teams of 2014-17 — they all achieved amazing win streaks. For the Sooners, 47 in a row. For the Bruins, 88 straight. For the Huskies, 111 consecutive victories.
There was the feeling that those teams would never again lose, but eventually — shockingly — they did.
It would be mind-blowing if the Bixby streak were to end on Thursday. These Spartans seem unbeatable. Once again: They have outscored this year’s opponents by 595 points.
Someday, another Paul Smith type of hero will lead Deer Creek to another state title. Someday, Bixby will lose in a football game.
That has to be the motivation for Standley and the Deer Creek Antlers — the chance to stun the Spartans and all of Oklahoma with an unforgettably historic, completely unexpected upset.