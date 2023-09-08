JENKS — Through the first seven quarters of the season, the Jenks Trojans had been outscored 61-33. They were beaten by Edmond Santa Fe and would fall short again last week at Owasso.

After Owasso rolled to a 34-7 lead, the Jenks kids didn’t roll over and quit. They rallied for three touchdowns, but ran out of time and lost 34-28. For only the fourth time in its last 55 seasons, a Trojan football team felt the sting of an 0-2 start.

“After the Owasso game, we knew we were really close to being a good team,” Trojan guard Gavin Kirby said three days before the MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl. “We just need to have better starts in these games. We need a strong start this week.”

What Jenks did against Class 6AI second-ranked Union on Friday night — describing it as “a strong start” would be a massive understatement.

Because of the Redhawks’ 19-game regular-season win streak, because of their 35-point win in last year’s Backyard Bowl, because of their Shaker Reisig passing attack and, of course, because Jenks was 0-2, Union was favored.

By the 3:23 mark of the second period at Allan Trimble Stadium — after Owen Jones connected with Corey Foreman for a 13-yard TD — Jenks had a 28-0 lead and was plus-4 on turnovers.

Union finally got points on Jordan Schelling’s 64-yard run, but went to the halftime locker room with a sobering and totally unexpected deficit of three touchdowns.

As this series has such a rich history of wild fluctuations in momentum and scoring, however, there was the thought during halftime that the Backyard Bowl second half might be eventful and therefore memorable.

It was eventful and memorable.

Union made it very interesting, scrambling for a pair of quick third-period scores, but Jenks held on for a 31-24 victory witnessed by an Allan Trimble Stadium crowd of 8,500.

The outcome was finalized in an excruciatingly painful manner for the Redhawks, for whom several big plays were wiped out by penalties.

With 43 seconds left to play, there was a fourth-and-4 decision for Jenks coach Keith Riggs. The Trojans had driven to the Union 39-yard line. Union was out of timeouts. Would Riggs leave his offense on the field or punt? On fourth down, his offense was on the field.

Would Jenks actually snap the football and attempt to get the 4 yards, or would there be an attempt to have anxious Redhawk defenders jump into the neutral zone and get flagged — effectively ending the game?

An anxious Redhawk defender did jump into the neutral zone.

Penalty flag. Ballgame.

Redhawk coach Kirk Fridrich must be sickened by what he sees on the final stat sheet. By game’s end, Union had been penalized nine times for 84 yards.

By game’s end, Union had a 379-300 edge in total yards but was minus-3 on turnovers and minus-48 on penalty yards.

Before Friday, Reisig had been intercepted only three times on 321 pass attempts as a Redhawk. Against Jenks, he was picked off twice during the opening period. Trojan linebacker Jace Hager executed a dazzling takeaway, leaping for the deflection and pulling in the football after having fallen to the turf.

Two minutes later, a Reisig pass bounced off of Jino Boyd’s shoulder pad. Jenks freshman Semaj Stanford collected the loose ball and scored on a 40-yard return, giving the Trojans a stunning 21-0 lead with 3:55 remaining in the first quarter.

That touchdown was preceded by a big-man TD (238-pound Hudson Ball’s 1-yard power surge) and a trick-play TD (running back Kaydin Jones’ 16-yard scoring pass to Ayden Christiansen).

In 2021, Reisig was the ninth-grade starting QB of the Jenks squad that defeated Union for the 6AI championship. In his Friday return to the Jenks High School campus, he was 15-of-17 passing but for only 166 yards and only one touchdown (a 4-yard, third-quarter strike to Brendon McQueen).

The Backyard Bowl graduated from potentially compelling to certifiably compelling when Union defensive lineman Davion Pickens intercepted a bobbled screen pass and scored on a 22-yard return, pulling the Redhawks to within 28-21.

During the final 14 game minutes, the only scoring was recorded on field goals: a booming 47-yarder by Jenks’ Jack Franklin and a 31-yarder by Union’s Jake Scarbrough.

The Jenks defense pressured Reisig on several occasions but allowed Schelling to rush for 185 yards and average 10.9 yards per attempt. Schelling moved to Union during the summer. Last season, he was a sophomore starter in the Jenks backfield.

Kaydin Jones last season was a freshman starter in the Broken Arrow backfield. For Jenks on Friday, the son of Trojan football legend Kejuan Jones had a very productive first experience in the Backyard Bowl. After Kaydin Jones converted on his first-quarter TD pass, there were 156 rushing yards on 21 carries.

When the Jenks advantage was extended to 28-0 on Friday, there had been during a span of 2½ quarters of an astonishing scoring run — a 49-0 run — against Owasso and Union.

When time expired on this 70th all-time football clash of the Redhawk and Trojan programs, Jenks players and coaches lingered on the field for a long time. They savored a rivalry-game result that should change the trajectory of their season.

JENKS 31, UNION 24

Union;0;7;14;3;—;24

Jenks;21;7;3;0;—;31

Jenks: Hudson Ball 1 run (Jack Franklin kick)

Jenks: Ayden Christiansen 16 pass from Kaydin Jones (Franklin kick)

Jenks: Semaj Stanford 40 interception return (Franklin kick)

Jenks: Corey Foreman 13 pass from Owen Jones (Franklin kick)

Union: Jordan Schelling 64 run (Jake Scarbrough kick)

Union: Brendon McQueen 4 pass from Shaker Reisig (Scarbrough kick)

Union: Davion Pickens 22 interception return (Scarbrough kick)

Jenks: FG, Franklin 47

Union: FG, Scarbrough 31