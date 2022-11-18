Bill Haisten: Connor Kirby and the Spartans mash Enid, get Jenks rematch

BIXBY — For most teams, recovering from the hangover of an unexpected setback is easier said than done.

Coaches always preach it: “Don’t let the residue of disappointment linger long enough to result in a second disappointment.”

After not having experienced a varsity football loss in four years and two months, the Bixby football program had its heart fractured on Nov. 3. The Spartans’ first Class 6AI regular season and their state-record, 58-game win streak ended with an ESPN2-televised, 38-35 home loss to Jenks.

I use the word “fractured” instead of “broken” because a broken heart can be irreparable. A fracture usually heals.

Against Enid on Friday night, in a 6AI quarterfinal at Spartan Stadium, Bixby seemed to have recovered fully. There was no trace of any scar, actually.

Combining ferocity with mostly flawless execution — the defining characteristics of the Bixby win streak — the Spartans rocked Enid with their Connor Kirby-Luke Hasz passing attack and a cruel defense that limited the Plainsmen to only 74 total yards.

While there was high drama in Mustang — where Jenks rallied and blocked a final-play field goal attempt for a 34-31 victory — there was in Bixby a typical Spartan mismatch that included a second-half running clock.

Improving to 10-1 and showing no signs of a Jenks hangover, the Spartans rolled to a 56-0 halftime cushion and coasted to the finish line of a 63-0 demolition of the Rashaun Woods-coached Plainsmen.

When the 6AI bracket was unveiled, it looked as though Jenks and Bixby were destined for a semifinal rematch at a neutral site. It’s safe to presume the Spartan players are fired up for a second dance with the Trojans, but a rematch seemed doomed when Jenks trailed 31-15 during the second half of its Friday quarterfinal contest at Mustang.

In the Bixby press box, as laptops were tuned to the YouTube live stream of Jenks-Mustang and as the Trojans appeared to be in real trouble, there were expressions of disappointment that there wouldn’t be Jenks-Bixby II. There was a discussion of how the Spartan and Mustang teams would match up.

For a while on Friday, when Norman North led Owasso and when Mustang was positioned to topple Jenks, it seemed that the Oklahoma City area would be represented by two teams in the 6AI semifinals.

Instead, it’s an all Tulsa County semifinal round: there will be, after all, a Bixby-Jenks rematch, and that winner will clash with the Union-Owasso winner in the Dec. 2 championship game played in Edmond.

Ideally, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association would schedule the semifinal games as a Saturday, Nov. 26 afternoon-evening doubleheader at the University of Tulsa. Anyone who loves important football should have the opportunity to see Jenks-Bixby II and Union-Owasso.

Late Friday night, however, OSSAA executive director David Jackson told the Tulsa World that neither of the semifinal games will be played at TU’s H.A. Chapman Stadium. A site announcement should be announced mid-morning on Saturday.

With 1:32 left in the Jenks-Mustang classic, Trojan kicker Andrew Pursell booted what wound up being the winning field goal. At the same time, Bixby seniors were on the Spartan Stadium turf, posing for mom pictures after having played the final home game of their career.

One Bixby mistake made during the first Jenks game was not made on Friday. In the loss to the Trojans, Luke Hasz had only one reception and was targeted only twice. By halftime of the Enid game, the Arkansas-committed tight end had scored three TDs.

The cold weather had no effect whatsoever on Kirby, who was 16-of-17 passing for 245 yards.

Bixby senior running back-linebacker Jersey Robb, one of those “heartbeat of the program” type of players, was obviously affected by leg soreness when Spartans and Jenks collided on Nov. 3. On Friday, Robb looked significantly stronger while rushing for 38 yards and scoring on a 2-yard plunge.

A year ago, Kordell Gouldsby’s broken wrist was in a cast as he played in the Holland Hall secondary. This season, he is a Bixby junior slot receiver who is used in a variety of ways. Against Enid, Gouldsby got touchdowns on run plays of 18 and 9 yards. On a 2-yard keeper, QB Austin Havens was responsible for Bixby’s final TD.

By the end of a dramatic Friday night in 6AI, it’s Jenks vs. Bixby all over again.

It’s Jenks, the 2020 and 2021 state champion.

It’s Bixby, the champion in seven of the eight seasons in which it competed in Class 6AII.

It’s perfect.

BIXBY 63, ENID 0

Enid;0;0;0;0;--;0

Bixby;35;21;7;0;--;63

Bixby: Luke Hasz 16 pass from Connor Kirby (two-point try failed).

Bixby: Kordell Gouldsby 18 run (Levi Hoffman kick).

Bixby: Cale Fugate 44 pass from Kirby (Hasz pass from Kirby).

Bixby: Luke Hasz 18 pass from Kirby (Hoffman kick).

Bixby: Dylan Hasz 36 pass from Kirby (Hoffman kick).

Bixby: Jersey Robb 2 run (Hoffman kick).

Bixby: Luke Hasz 8 pass from Kirby (Hoffman kick).

Bixby: Gouldsby 9 run (Hoffman kick).

Bixby: Austin Havens 2 run (Hoffman kick).

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs – Enid 5, Bixby 27; Rushes-Yards – Enid 27-43, Bixby 26-174; Comp-Att-Int – Enid 6-25-0, Bixby 22-26-1; Passing Yards – Enid 31, Bixby 292; Fumbles-Lost – Enid 1-1, Bixby 1-1; Penalty Yards – Enid 8-75, Bixby 6-65; Total Yards – Enid 74, Bixby 466; Punts-Avg. – Enid 9-29.9, Bixby 0-0.