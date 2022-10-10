Bill Haisten: Compassion, sportsmanship and the resumption of McLain’s season

On Oct. 1, there was a statement from Miami Public Schools: “As long as I am Superintendent of Schools,” Nick Highsmith wrote, “Miami will not travel to Tulsa McLain again to participate in any school activity.”

Cleveland Public Schools then announced that the Cleveland football team would forfeit instead of playing at McLain on Friday.

McLain coach Willie Ponder and his players were concerned that all remaining District 4A-3 opponents might cancel their scheduled dates with the Titans.

“I was scared that our season may go down the drain,” Ponder said.

In the wake of a Sept. 30 shooting that occurred near the McLain stadium and immediately after the conclusion of a 19-18 Miami victory over the Titans, understandable caution has been exercised by all parties. Tulsa Public Schools officials pledge that security measures will be strengthened.

A teen’s death resulted from a bullet suspected to have been fired by another teen who now is in police custody. Cushing and Wagoner officials know what happened at McLain, and from those schools there has been a sweet response: compassion and sportsmanship.

As Class 4A top-ranked Cushing hosted third-ranked Wagoner on Friday, the McLain football players and coaches were guests of the Cushing Public Schools.

Ponder says TPS athletic director Mick Wilson had the idea for Titan players and coaches to attend Wagoner-Cushing, and Cushing officials accommodated the McLain visitors with a section of seats in the southwest corner of O’Dell Field.

As the public-address announcer informed the standing-room-only crowd that the McLain kids were in attendance, there was applause.

Instead of enduring a depressing, empty Friday night, the Titans were in a football environment.

“We’ve been welcomed here with open arms,” Ponder said. “It’s a blessing. Look at these kids — they’re having a great night.”

For the resumption of their season, the Titans return to Cushing on Thursday. In effect, the Friday trip was a chance to scout a tremendously talented Cushing team that defeated Wagoner 42-0.

On Friday, Oct. 21, McLain was scheduled to host Wagoner. That game has been moved to Wagoner. Dale Condict is the Wagoner head coach and athletic director, and he confirmed to the Tulsa World that 100% of the McLain-Wagoner ticket revenue will be given to McLain.

Condict’s estimate on the amount: between $3,000 and $5,000.

“(McLain’s) players and coaches practice and prepare every week just like everyone else,” Condict said. “They love the game like everyone else. They deserve to play a game every Friday just like everyone else.

“I have great respect for coach Ponder and the job he and his staff have done. Their players play hard and have always been a respectful group.”

Ponder on Condict: “My hat’s off to coach Condict. He and I talked. I was surprised to hear the great coach Condict say he was proud of the work I’m doing in our situation. I really appreciate that.”

Before McLain personnel bused to Cushing, they did what any football team would do — they sat down for a pregame meal. They savored a feast at one of the Rib Crib locations in Tulsa.

“We treated today like a game day,” Ponder explained. “These teams (Cushing and Wagoner) are two of the top teams in the district. They are what we’re striving to be. We came here to watch some good football.”

Among Titan players who traveled to Cushing was Titus Morgan, a junior wide receiver and defensive back.

Immediately after the shooting, Morgan said, “I was in shock. I wasn’t thinking about our season. I was in grief.” Eventually, he added, there was the unsettling belief that remaining games might not be played.

“I was really concerned,” Morgan said. “It was a tragedy, but that situation had nothing to do with (McLain football). I thought they could have taken our season away.”

For what was to have been an Oct. 28 McLain home game against Skiatook, the Skiatook administration also has offered to host the Titans that night.

“It’s such a tragedy, what happened last week,” Ponder said, “but it had nothing to do with our football program. There are things that need to be changed in our community — things that are out of McLain’s hands. That’s a mayor issue or a governor issue or a society issue.

“It’s just unfortunate that it had to happen after our game. I hate it. I’m doing my best here at McLain. I want to be at McLain. I’m a northside kid. I graduated from Central. I know a lot of these kids’ parents. The (student-athletes) who want to compete at McLain — they’re at practice (every day) and they want to change the culture. But what happened (on Sept. 30) was totally out of our control.”

It looks as though the Cleveland forfeiture will be the only void in the McLain football season.

The Titans are 3-3 overall and 2-1 in their district. After fearing their season was jeopardized, they’ll practice on Monday. They’ll practice with a purpose. They’ll prepare to represent their school and community in four more football games.