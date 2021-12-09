Bill Haisten: Collinsville’s best night ever included an after-midnight parade on Main Street

“After we lost in the semifinals to Carl Albert last year, we looked ahead at 2021 and knew we had a chance to win it all. We felt like 5A would be wide open, but we knew our senior class would be really good.”

After Clanton got the signature photo for this column, music flowed from the locker room Bluetooth speaker. When a Brooks & Dunn tune filled the air, Carney responded with a few seconds of line dancing.

On Thursday, the Cardinal varsity players took their trophy and individual medals to a Collinsville elementary school. Most of the little ones probably weren’t a part of the late-night Main Street festivities, but their Thursday schedule included an up-close look at the gold ball and their football heroes.

For Carney, unbelievably, there’s not been one scholarship offer. He’s a talented, physical, dual-threat quarterback, and it’s not as if he plays for a tiny-town team in the Panhandle.

As a two-year starter, Carney is a 6-foot-1, 205-pound athlete for a Tulsa-area 5A program. For the 14-0 Cardinals, he accounted for all six TDs in the championship game. He completes 71% of his passes and averages nearly 20 yards per completion, and there’s not been a single offer from any school at any level of college football.