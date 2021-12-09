Bill Haisten: Collinsville’s best night ever included an after-midnight parade on Main Street

COLLINSVILLE – From Tulsa World reader Mike Sheehan, there was an emailed message thanking us for coverage of a Class 5A classic: Collinsville 42, McAlester 35.
Played in Edmond on Saturday night, it was a championship game in which the score was tied five times before the Cardinals finished with the first football state title in school history.
After the game, Sheehan reported, “word got around (that) there would be a parade when the team got home. At around 1:00 Sunday morning, Collinsville had a parade down our Main Street, and it was packed!!”
Intrigued by the mental picture that Collinsville residents had “packed!!” Main Street for a spontaneous, middle-of-the-night celebration parade, I made some calls. What Sheehan shared was exactly in line with the facts.
Located 21 miles northeast of downtown Tulsa, Collinsville is a community of about 6,800. While Collinsville coaches and players were transported home on two yellow buses, parents networked on Facebook and through text-messaging. The Collinsville Public Schools released a notification about a parade reception for the Cardinals.
As the buses exited off of Highway 75 and onto eastbound Highway 20, they were escorted by Collinsville police cruisers and fire trucks during the final four-mile ride into town.
What coach Kevin Jones and his players saw was striking. An estimated 1,200 residents had lined Main Street for a parade that began at 12:45 a.m.
Small towns like to party when their football heroes become champions, but this was exceptional. This was a same-night, after-midnight spectacle that involved nearly 20% of the Collinsville population.
“It was amazing,” Jones recalled. “We had the gold ball (trophy) up on the dashboard of the lead bus. People were just going nuts. It was really, really neat.
“A part of me felt sorry for the people who live (near) Main Street. You could hear air horns going off all over town. Anyone near downtown Collinsville – there probably wasn’t much sleeping going on around that time.”
The Cardinal buses rolled past Herb Weaver’s State Farm office, the First Baptist Church, the Collinsville Family Pharmacy, the Attitudes Dance Studio, the Silver Dollar Café, Gift Shop & Saloon; the Rustic Barbour grooming lounge, the Los Tres Hermanos Mexican Restaurant and the Corner Café.
After one trip down Main Street, the buses did a U-turn and went right back through town. None of the 1,200 happy people had gone home. The buses ultimately wound up at the Collinsville High School football facility, where 400 family members and students extended the celebration until about 1:30.
Carney’s winning response
Quarterbacks always command attention and shoulder a heavy share of the responsibility for winning. For having been tremendous against McAlester, Cardinal senior Andrew Carney will never be forgotten in Collinsville.
Against the previously undefeated McAlester Buffaloes, Carney was 8-of-13 passing for 128 yards. He twice connected with Oscar Hammond for touchdowns. Carney also is a ground-game weapon who rushed for four touchdowns. He and running back Brayden Gilkey ran the football a combined total of 36 times for 290 yards.
It’s not easy to achieve artistry with a picture of 20 people, but longtime Tulsa World photographer John Clanton hit a home run with his image of Jones, Carney and the other Collinsville seniors. It’s a photo that should be super-sized, framed and displayed forever at the high school.
Cardinal seniors were sixth-graders when the 2015 Collinsville team lost to Altus in the 5A championship contest. On a final-play field goal of 40 yards, Altus escaped with a 31-28 victory.
“These seniors enjoy each other’s company,” said Jones, who in 12 seasons as the Collinsville head coach has recorded 100 victories. “They love to sing. They love to give each other the business. But when it’s time to work, man, they flip the switch and get to work. They love to compete.
“After we lost in the semifinals to Carl Albert last year, we looked ahead at 2021 and knew we had a chance to win it all. We felt like 5A would be wide open, but we knew our senior class would be really good.”
After Clanton got the signature photo for this column, music flowed from the locker room Bluetooth speaker. When a Brooks & Dunn tune filled the air, Carney responded with a few seconds of line dancing.
On Thursday, the Cardinal varsity players took their trophy and individual medals to a Collinsville elementary school. Most of the little ones probably weren’t a part of the late-night Main Street festivities, but their Thursday schedule included an up-close look at the gold ball and their football heroes.
For Carney, unbelievably, there’s not been one scholarship offer. He’s a talented, physical, dual-threat quarterback, and it’s not as if he plays for a tiny-town team in the Panhandle.
As a two-year starter, Carney is a 6-foot-1, 205-pound athlete for a Tulsa-area 5A program. For the 14-0 Cardinals, he accounted for all six TDs in the championship game. He completes 71% of his passes and averages nearly 20 yards per completion, and there’s not been a single offer from any school at any level of college football.
How is that possible?
“I have no idea why it’s this way,” Carney said. “I feel like I’ve done everything I can.”
A ring for Seth Kickapoo
A 1990 Collinsville High School graduate, Roberta Kickapoo was a member of two state championship volleyball teams. Today, as the mom of junior defensive back Seth Kickapoo, she is the president of the Collinsville Quarterback Club.
Roberta and QB Club officers Melody Boyd and Brandy Munes soon will launch a fund-raising campaign. Their goal: to generate money for the purchase of a championship ring for every member of the varsity coaching staff and every player.
Championship jewelry is common in the Kickapoo household. Roberta has her two rings. Her father was a member of Oologah’s 1965 basketball title team. Roberta’s brother was a member of a state-champion Collinsville spirit squad. Roberta’s daughter Brittany was a member of Collinsville’s 2015 volleyball championship team. Roberta’s husband Collins Kickapoo was a decorated linebacker for the Shawnee football program.
Now, Seth Kickapoo is a champion. He’ll soon be sized for his ring.
Before the Collinsville team departed for Edmond on Saturday, Brittany had a message for Seth: “You better win tonight or you’re out of the family.” After time expired on the Cardinal victory, Seth found his sister and said, “I’m still in the family.”
Roberta Kickapoo was involved in coordinating the late-night parade.
“The community really came together,” Roberta said. “This town really supports everything at the high school. No matter what activity you’re talking about – everything and everyone gets supported.
“It was so special to win the championship game and then come home and see so many people waiting on Main Street.”
On Monday, Jones finally had a chance to watch a Collinsville-McAlester replay.
“When you’re coaching, and so much is happening, you don’t have a chance to appreciate a great game,” he said. “Now that I’ve seen it, all I can say is ‘wow.’ What a game. Any neutral fan watching that game would be blown away.”
Thank you, Mike Sheehan, for your tip on a beautiful story in Collinsville. Without your information, we might not have become aware of the Main Street parade chapter of the best night in Collinsville history.