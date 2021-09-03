Bill Haisten: Clutch, late-game defense saves Bixby and extends the win streak to 38

On a play that began at midfield, Bixby linebacker Miles Hill crashed through Ike Owens’ pass-protection personnel and punched the football from the grasp of the Jenks quarterback. Bixby’s Brayden Darrell recovered the fumble.

As the Jenks fans watched in disbelief, the Bixby fans savored something that hadn’t happened in more than 60 years — a third consecutive Spartan victory over the Trojans. In four of the last five meetings of these rivals, Bixby was victorious.

Of course, Bixby senior running back Braylin Presley left his fingerprints on this one. The Oklahoma State commit rushed for 124 yards and scored on a 74-yard sprint.

Jenks had two significant motivators: getting revenge for a 50-point home setback against Bixby in 2019, and a shot at ending Bixby’s win streak at 37 games.

Keep in mind that Jenks is the defending Class 6AI champion. Dating to the late ’80s, the Trojans had been winners in 180 of their previous 196 home games. A defining stat of Jenks’ 22-season Allan Trimble coaching dynasty: overall, Trimble’s teams had more state titles (13) than home losses.

It would have been totally reasonable to predict a Jenks victory, and yet Bixby seems impervious to pressure. By halftime, Jenks was minus-3 on turnovers and trailed 16-0.