BIXBY — It’s impossible to do better than four state titles in four years. During that run, there was a state-record win streak of 58 games.

When those accomplishments are combined, Bixby’s recently graduated seniors must be considered the most accomplished class in the history of Oklahoma high school.

What a great distinction to carry into the rest of their lives.

As they represented the smallest high school in Class 6AI — and as they competed for the first time at the 6AI level — the 2022 Spartans were 12-1 state champions and outscored opponents by a difficult-to-believe total of 601 points.

I hadn’t yet seen the Spartans this spring, so a trip to Bixby was a Friday priority.

The Bill Haisten Podcast: With Barry Lewis, a discussion of the Tulsa area’s appetite for great high school football Bill Haisten and Barry Lewis take a look at the extraordinary Tulsa area high school football culture. Also: a quick review of LIV golf and a little Thunder talk.

Bixby hosted the final three-hour session of a three-day team camp that involved Union, Illinois superpower East St. Louis, Midwest City, Edmond Memorial and two squads — Bentonville and Bentonville West — from northwest Arkansas.

Players were outfitted in helmets, shoulder pads and shorts. There was hitting, but from the coaches there were quick whistles. Slamming ball-carriers to the turf and taking shots at vulnerable quarterbacks were prohibited.

Among the takeaways: Union’s Shaker Reisig makes quarterback execution look easy. The East St. Louis Flyers, with their history of 10 state titles and two national titles, are the tallest high school football team I’ve ever seen.

Also: Bixby is rebuilding all over the field, and yet its blocking and tackling were at high levels and its passing game was nice.

When Bixby squared up against East St. Louis, it was a match of Oklahoma’s 2022 6AI champion and Illinois’ 2022 6A champion. The Flyers converted on a first-play pass that went for big yardage. Bixby answered with a 40-yard TD strike from sophomore Carson Kirby to sophomore tight end Cord Nolan. You might note that it was a sophomore-sophomore connection on that Bixby touchdown.

The Bixby system continues to develop championship-level kids, but what I was told on Friday still was a bit of a surprise.

A few additional media people were in attendance, including a couple of guys who cover Oklahoma high school football all day, every day. They have seen every big-school program this spring. I asked one of them to rank the top three or four squads in 6AI, and his response was immediate: “Bixby is the best team, by far.”

Just for the record, this particular guy has no preference for Bixby or relationship with Bixby. In fact, he attended a rival high school.

“Really? By far?” I replied.

Union will have a potent passing game, I mentioned. Jenks should have a phenomenal run game and defense. Jenks hosts Bixby in the regular-season finale — probably for the district title.

Union and Jenks should be really good, but this person believes Bixby “by far” is the 6AI favorite?

“Yes,” he answered. “By far. It’s not even close.”

So, in the opinion of at least one informed person, Bixby has 6AI’s best team in spite of the graduation of so many classic program guys like the Hasz twins, Connor Kirby, Jersey Robb, Cale Fugate, Jacob Lail, Jakeb Snyder and on and on.

During each of the last two championship seasons, Bixby coach Loren Montgomery rolled with a two-quarterback system: in 2021, with Christian Burke and Connor Kirby; and in 2022, with Connor Kirby and Austin Havens.

In 2023, Montgomery said on Friday, ““We will play more than quarterback, for sure.”

Getting significant team-camps reps were senior Clay Peters, sophomore Carson Kirby and junior Cooper Parker. Montgomery has all summer to define roles.

There are two attention-commanding Spartan newcomers: Broderick Shull, a 6-foot-6, 280-pound junior offensive lineman who moved from Webb City, Missouri; and Yetxiel Perez, a senior safety/wide receiver who moved from the Cinco Ranch program in the Houston area.

Of Shull, who was at right tackle on Friday, Montgomery said, “He’s enormous, man.”

Among returning Spartans are the current wave of classic program guys like Nolan, who is Luke Hasz’s successor at tight end while also starting at linebacker; like the Puckett brothers, Hank and Ben; like senior Sam McCormick, a receiver/linebacker; and like nose tackle Justin Kirk, undersized at 5-10 and 235 pounds but dang near impossible to block.

During the December championship victory over Owasso, Nolan collected a fake-punt pass from Parker and scored on a 49-yard play.

Of Kirk, Montgomery said, “He’s crazy strong and he’s got a motor. He wrestles. He bench-presses 350 pounds. He never slows down.

“I remember watching him as an eighth-grader, during a team camp, and he was running sideline to sideline — chasing (ball-carriers). Typically, linemen don’t run to the football like that. He’s just tough, man.”

Linebacker Jack Puckett was a great Bixby player whose end-of-game heroics iced the Spartans’ 2020 6AII title-game win over Choctaw. Jack now plays his college football home games on that same Edmond turf at the University of Central Oklahoma. Younger brothers Hank and Ben carry on the family connection to Bixby football — Hank as a senior linebacker and Ben as a ninth-grader who’s getting work both at safety and outside linebacker.

As an eighth-grade golf athlete, Ben Puckett recently recorded a sub-par round.

That’s the Bixby culture: state Player of the Year Brennan Presley graduates and Braylin Presley becomes the two-time state Player of the Year. Connor Kirby graduates and Carson Kirby steps in at QB. By the time Ben Puckett graduates, at least one Puckett brother will have been a Spartan defensive playmaker in eight consecutive seasons.

Against Owasso on Thursday, Aug. 24 — at TU’s H.A. Chapman Stadium and in the second chapter of the Battle of the ’Burbs series — Bixby begins its quest for what would be its ninth state title in 10 years. In 2014-21, there were seven 6AII championships.

By noon on Friday, the air temperature was 86 degrees but the heat emanating from the turf felt 100-degree hot. As Bixby prepared to switch to a different opponent, an assistant coach barked, “Hey! You better water up! We’re right back at it!”

If, in fact, the Spartans again are “by far” the best of the best in 6AI, then yes, Bixby is right back at it.