Bill Haisten: Business as usual – the superiority of Tulsa-area schools in Class 6AI

In 20 Class 6AI football games this season that matched a Tulsa-area team and an OKC-area team, the Tulsa team won 17 times.

In nine of those games, the Tulsa team scored at least 50 points. The final margin in eight of those Tulsa victories was at least 41 points.

The most glaring examples of the differences between 6AI haves and have-nots: in games played this weekend, Jenks smashed Southmoore 90-9, top-ranked Bixby won 73-6 over Westmoore, and Union defeated Edmond Santa Fe 62-21.

The Tulsa-area 6AI schools are Bixby (in its first year in this classification), Union, Jenks, Owasso and Broken Arrow. From the Oklahoma City area, there are Mustang and Yukon, along with three schools from Moore (Moore, Westmoore and Southmoore), three from Edmond (Memorial, Santa Fe and North), and two from Norman (Norman and Norman North). Enid is the only non-big-city school in 6AI.

This season’s Tulsa dominance is business as usual.

In 1996-2021, every championship in the state’s largest classification was captured by a Tulsa-area program. Since the 6A split in 2014 – when the 16 biggest schools were positioned in 6AI and the next 16 in 6AII – Tulsa teams have owned both classes. Since 6AII became a thing, Bixby won seven titles and Booker T. Washington one.

In 6AII this season, it appears that there will be a change-of-pace champion. Stillwater has been dominant.

In 6AI, Bixby has a 57-game win streak. Union is potent. No other team is in the championship conversation.

The 1995 Midwest City Bombers were the last non-Tulsa-area football team to reign in the state’s largest class.

During a Saturday talk with Mark Rodgers, this is what I wanted to know: Just how sick are the OKC-area coaches of the every-year superiority of the Tulsa schools?

“Really, I don’t hear a lot of complaints down here. I think everybody just feels like they’ve got to get better,” said Rodgers, a Norman-based publisher of VYPE Oklahoma magazines. “(Mustang coach) Lee Blankenship knows what’s going on up in Tulsa, and that’s what he’s trying to (replicate).”

Rodgers’ credentials: Since 1995, he has been involved with the publication of Oklahoma prep preview magazines. He is an Oklahoma City Sports Animal radio host and commits significant talk time to high school football. Rodgers also provides play-by-play during Skordle’s live streams of Oklahoma prep games.

As a three-sport athlete at Blackwell High School, located 60 miles north of Stillwater, Rodgers was a sophomore tight end and a linebacker for the 1985 Blackwell football squad that captured that program’s first district title since 1959. There hasn’t been a district title since for the Maroons.

As Bixby conquered Owasso 49-14 on opening night, the Spartans set the bar at 35 points. In 21 games involving 6AI teams this season, the final margin of victory was at least 35 points. In 12 of those 21 games, the winner totaled at least 60 points.

Within the Tulsa vs. OKC dynamic, the three victories recorded by OKC-area teams were Norman North’s 57-50 overtime triumph over Broken Arrow and a 10-point win at Allan Trimble Stadium (where Jenks has been beaten only 19 times in the last 35 seasons). Also, there was Mustang’s 27-17 win over Owasso.

“Overall, I think the (Tulsa-OKC) imbalance is becoming less,” Rodgers said. “I think the average teams down here are getting a little closer, but nobody is at Bixby’s level. Everybody is chasing Bixby now. Maybe Union can compete with them this year.

“Are there better players in Tulsa? Yes. They also tend to move around more. There is more transferring up there than there is in Oklahoma City. But Norman and Mustang have played pretty well against Broken Arrow and Owasso, and Norman North beat Jenks this year.”

Ultimately, Rodgers added, “I just think everybody is chasing Bixby.”

Next weekend’s 6AI schedule includes unbeaten Bixby visiting the four-loss Moore Lions, Union hosting the four-loss Edmond Memorial Bulldogs, and Owasso traveling to Edmond Santa Fe.

In 2020, the Edmond Santa Fe Wolves advanced to the 6AI championship game. Jenks won 41-14.

The 2022 Wolves are winless.