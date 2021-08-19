Bill Haisten: BTW roster rocked by a stunning numbers drop, but Gentry Williams is back

During a remarkably pleasant, 82-degree afternoon, Jonathan Brown presided over a Booker T. Washington football practice.
As the second-year head coach at his alma mater, Brown was prepping the Hornets for participation in Friday’s 5 p.m. Trojan Preview scrimmages at Jenks’ Allan Trimble Stadium.
Joining Jenks and Booker T. Washington in the preview field are Midwest City Carl Albert, Bartlesville and Muskogee.
On Thursday, Aug. 26, Gentry Williams, Micah Tease and the Hornets open the regular season with a statewide-televised challenge at Southmoore (Cox Communications channel 3).
With seven returning starters on offense and seven on defense, Brown is fired up to see his guys compete. At the same time, he’s deflated by a dramatic reduction in participation numbers.
When the Hornets were the 2017 champions of Class 6AII, Brown reports, the Booker T. program had a combined total of 75 varsity and junior varsity players. Today’s total: about 40.
“The varsity and JV guys are in the orange jerseys,” Brown said. “Look around. We don’t have nearly enough orange jerseys out here. We need more players.
“At a school with 1,300 enrollment, we should have no fewer than 70 varsity and JV players, along with 20 freshmen. You’d like to have 80 on the varsity and JV. I love my school, but only 40 kids at a place known for (championship-level sports)? Yeah, it’s a problem.”
The participation problem can’t be fixed overnight. It’s not as if 30 athletic young men will march into Brown’s office on Monday and announce, “I’ve decided to play football.”
Brown’s roster is lacking in numbers but driven by high-end talent. Williams is a nationally renowned senior wide receiver/defensive back who is returning from a serious 2020 knee injury.
The 6-foot, 180-pound Tease is a junior receiver/DB who has the physicality to play at each of the three levels of the defense. He has scholarship offers from OU, Florida, Notre Dame, Iowa State and Missouri.
Williams is among the more hotly pursued of all currently uncommitted high school seniors. In advance of the 2020 season, he was regarded by many as having been the top junior in Oklahoma high school football.
While a rival junior — Bixby’s Braylin Presley — emerged not only as the top junior but the state’s top player overall, Williams essentially didn’t have a 2020 season.
During the Hornets’ second game — a home victory over Del City — the 6-foot Williams sustained a torn ACL in his right knee.
Williams currently wears a brace and has been instructed to use it in at least the first two games of the season. After playing at Southmoore next week, the Hornets are at Del City on Sept. 3.
“I really haven’t been hit yet,” Williams explained. “After I get hit and come out of it OK, my confidence will be back.”
In June, and with the approval of doctors and therapists, Williams decided to apply maximum stress on his repaired leg. After a stretching routine on the S.E. Williams Stadium turf, he ran as hard and as fast as he could.
“I was a little nervous, but I had done all of the preparation,” Williams said. “It went well. That’s when I knew I could get ready to play football.”
Williams is all about speed, having been the Class 6A state track champion in the 400-meter sprint — and having done it as a ninth-grader.
At the time he was injured last year, Williams weighed 158 pounds. Today, he’s at 171, and every ounce of the additional weight appears to be muscle.
Even as Williams was unable to participate in real football activity and run track, there never was a lull in calls from coaches representing the 18 college football programs that have extended offers. Among them: OU, Oklahoma State, Tulsa, Southern Cal, Arkansas, Florida, LSU and Michigan.
“I don’t want to say too much about recruiting right now, but there are three or four schools in my head,” Williams said. “On official visits, I’ve been to Florida, Arkansas and USC.
“I still have two official visits left to take. I want to visit LSU, God willing and if the time is right. I have an official visit scheduled with Oklahoma, even though I’ve been there so many times (on unofficial visits).”
Until Brown has more players on his varsity and JV teams, the Hornet coach is going to be doubly concerned about injuries. While Booker T. Washington’s top 15 players might be as talented as the top 15 at Bixby or Choctaw, there isn’t the same type of depth because the Hornet roster is so limited.
“I will say this — if we keep our main guys healthy, I’m not afraid of anyone,” Brown said. “I just hope the Lord blesses us with good health this season.”
Brown already is blessed with the talent of Tease and the return of Williams. If those two stay healthy, no team in 6AII would have a better pair of playmakers.