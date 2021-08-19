Bill Haisten: BTW roster rocked by a stunning numbers drop, but Gentry Williams is back

“I really haven’t been hit yet,” Williams explained. “After I get hit and come out of it OK, my confidence will be back.”

In June, and with the approval of doctors and therapists, Williams decided to apply maximum stress on his repaired leg. After a stretching routine on the S.E. Williams Stadium turf, he ran as hard and as fast as he could.

“I was a little nervous, but I had done all of the preparation,” Williams said. “It went well. That’s when I knew I could get ready to play football.”

Williams is all about speed, having been the Class 6A state track champion in the 400-meter sprint — and having done it as a ninth-grader.

At the time he was injured last year, Williams weighed 158 pounds. Today, he’s at 171, and every ounce of the additional weight appears to be muscle.

Even as Williams was unable to participate in real football activity and run track, there never was a lull in calls from coaches representing the 18 college football programs that have extended offers. Among them: OU, Oklahoma State, Tulsa, Southern Cal, Arkansas, Florida, LSU and Michigan.