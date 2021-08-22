Bill Haisten: Braylin Presley’s value measured by Bixby’s win streak and three state titles

Braylin’s older brother Brennan was the 2019 Tulsa World Player of the Year. The only other brothers to have won the award: Midwest City’s Mike Gundy (1985) and Cale Gundy (1989).

The Presley-Gundy link extends beyond Player of the Year trophies. Brennan now is a sophomore wide receiver for the Mike Gundy-coached Oklahoma State program, while Braylin is expected to sign with the Cowboys in December.

Braylin Presley’s 2021 statistical goals: “To do at least what I did last year. Hopefully, better. Like 2,000 rushing yards and 1,000 or even 1,500 receiving yards. Maybe even 2,000 rushing and 2,000 receiving.

“I know a lot of people think that’s impossible, but you never know until you try. I still feel like there are people who have doubts about me. I have more to prove to myself, too.”

An impact on winningI used to say this about Brennan Presley and now I say it about Braylin: Disregard the height-weight numbers. No one who has actually seen these guys play had or has any doubts about their playmaking ability and their impact on winning.

During the 36-game Bixby streak, the Presleys scored 130 touchdowns (22 points per game).