Bill Haisten: Braylin Presley’s playmaking transforms Stillwater-Bixby to a blowout

BIXBY — This was No. 1-ranked Bixby vs. No. 2 Stillwater, resulting in pregame expectations that we might see something dramatic on Lee Snider Field.
It probably wouldn’t be anything as unforgettably fantastic as the 2019 Bixby-Stillwater Class 6AII championship classic — a 40-36 Spartan triumph in what may have been the best championship game I’ve ever attended at any level of football.
The Friday reunion of the Spartans and Pioneers did have a chance to be memorable, however, and for Stillwater there was the opportunity to end Bixby’s win streak.
One problem for Stillwater: Braylin Presley was due for something special.
Through his first two games of the season — and partly because he didn’t play much in an opening-night blowout of Mansfield (Texas) Timberview — Presley’s per-game rushing average amounted to 87 yards.
It’s a nice stat — 87 rush yards per game — but it’s not a Presley-level stat.
During his 2020 junior season, he averaged 159 rushing yards and wound up as the Tulsa World state player of the year.
As the Pioneer buses rolled into Tulsa County on Friday, Stillwater coach Tucker Barnard might have had this thought: If Braylin Presley is due for something special, I hope it happens next week. Not tonight.
Unfortunately for Stillwater, Presley had something special by halftime (a first-half total of 181 rushing yards and an average of 15.1 per attempt).
Presley responded to this 1 vs. 2 challenge with a big stat line and beautiful highlights. Overall, the Oklahoma State commit carried 16 times for 233 yards, scoring four touchdowns and driving the defending state champion Spartans to a 42-14 statement victory.
As the Spartans were attired in special-occasion uniforms of blue helmets, red jerseys and red pants, Bixby rolled for 583 total yards and extended its overall win streak to 39 consecutive games.
With a 13-0 season and what would be their program’s seventh state title in the past eight years, the Spartans would break Wagoner’s 11-man football state record of 48 consecutive wins. The Wagoner streak occurred in 2014-17.
On their home field, the Spartans have prevailed in 20 consecutive games. Bixby hasn’t lost since a 2018 season-opening setback against Jenks. In that game, Presley was a ninth-grade role player. On Friday, he had a starring role and got his first touchdown on a 33-yard dash.
Two defenders had an angle and an opportunity to make a play, but Presley scored easily after shifting to a gear that 99% of other high school athletes just don’t have.
On a 4-yard TD play, Presley executed an unbelievable jump-cut change of direction before crashing into the end zone.
With three minutes left in the opening half, Bixby faced a second-and-29 situation. For Bixby coach Loren Montgomery, there was a perfect play-call on second-and-29: give the ball to Presley and watch him zoom 60 yards for his third TD.
The outcome already was decided before Presley gashed the Pioneers for a 23-yard punt return. He followed with a 37-yard touchdown that pushed the score to 42-7.
Bixby’s other weapons also flourished. Christian Burke was 20-of-30 passing for 204 yards. As Bixby’s situational quarterback, Connor Kirby kept the football 10 times for 86 yards. The Spartan defense sacked Pioneer QB Gage Gundy six times and limited Stillwater to 260 total yards.
After a surprisingly scoreless first period, Presley scored three times during a second-quarter span of eight minutes. His playmaking has been a defining characteristic of the Spartans’ win streak, and his playmaking transformed Stillwater-Bixby into a blowout.