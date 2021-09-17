Bill Haisten: Braylin Presley’s playmaking transforms Stillwater-Bixby to a blowout

BIXBY — This was No. 1-ranked Bixby vs. No. 2 Stillwater, resulting in pregame expectations that we might see something dramatic on Lee Snider Field.

It probably wouldn’t be anything as unforgettably fantastic as the 2019 Bixby-Stillwater Class 6AII championship classic — a 40-36 Spartan triumph in what may have been the best championship game I’ve ever attended at any level of football.

The Friday reunion of the Spartans and Pioneers did have a chance to be memorable, however, and for Stillwater there was the opportunity to end Bixby’s win streak.

One problem for Stillwater: Braylin Presley was due for something special.

Through his first two games of the season — and partly because he didn’t play much in an opening-night blowout of Mansfield (Texas) Timberview — Presley’s per-game rushing average amounted to 87 yards.

It’s a nice stat — 87 rush yards per game — but it’s not a Presley-level stat.

During his 2020 junior season, he averaged 159 rushing yards and wound up as the Tulsa World state player of the year.