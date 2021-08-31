Bill Haisten: Big-game revelation – Bixby’s Hasz family considered 2019 move to Jenks

“Dylan was the one who put (the Jenks possibility) to bed. He said, ‘I want to stay here. I feel like I have a chance to contribute to Bixby. I’m not moving.’ He put the nail in the coffin.”

Matching the 2020 champions of 6AII (Bixby) and 6AI (Jenks), and with the most prominent sidebar being Bixby’s 37-game win streak, the Spartans and Trojans collide at Jenks’ Allan Trimble Stadium and on the same field on which Darren was an All-State receiver who set Jenks program records for catches and yardage.

Two years ago, in a signature performance for coach Loren Montgomery’s Bixby program, the Spartans prevailed 57-7 at Jenks.

During the Bixby win streak, 57-7 easily qualifies has having been the most stunning of all final scores. In all of Oklahoma football, it might have been the most stunning score of the 2010-19 decade.

Dylan Hasz is the older of the twins by two minutes. At 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, he’s an elite high school football athlete who catches the football, excels in pass coverage and makes big plays on special teams.

At 6-3 and 220, Luke Hasz has become a nationally prominent football recruit only a few months after having not even been a football athlete. Before his sophomore season in 2020, he hadn’t played football for several years.