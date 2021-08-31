Bill Haisten: Big-game revelation – Bixby’s Hasz family considered 2019 move to Jenks

BIXBY – A few years ago, former Jenks football hero Darren Hasz discovered some available and reasonably priced acreage that just happened to be in the Bixby school district.
When Darren moved his family from Jenks to Bixby, football wasn’t a consideration. At that time, Darren’s twin sons Dylan and Luke were 3-year-olds. Now, they are Bixby juniors and important members of the Spartan team that challenges Jenks in a big-event game at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
A fascinating hypothetical: What if the Presley brothers and their family hadn’t moved from Tulsa to Bixby in 2016? Brennan and Braylin had been on course to play football at Booker T. Washington, but the family’s transfer in 2016 helped the Bixby program rise to superpower level. With Brennan and/or Braylin on the varsity roster, the Spartans are 55-9 with four state titles.
Until this week – and it’s a timely revelation, with Bixby and Jenks colliding on Friday – I wasn’t aware that in 2019, Darren Hasz considered moving his sons from Bixby to Jenks.
What if Dylan and Luke Hasz now were on the Trojan roster instead of being key figures in Bixby’s bid for a fourth consecutive Class 6AII championship?
The possibility of a 2019 transfer to Jenks centered not on football, but on basketball.
“Before the start of the boys’ freshman year at Bixby,” Darren explained, “we were thinking about moving back to Jenks for Luke and Dylan to play basketball for coach Martin (Trojan coach Clay Martin). Coach Martin and I played against each other in high school. I think he’s an outstanding coach, and the boys at that time emphasized basketball.
“Dylan was the one who put (the Jenks possibility) to bed. He said, ‘I want to stay here. I feel like I have a chance to contribute to Bixby. I’m not moving.’ He put the nail in the coffin.”
Matching the 2020 champions of 6AII (Bixby) and 6AI (Jenks), and with the most prominent sidebar being Bixby’s 37-game win streak, the Spartans and Trojans collide at Jenks’ Allan Trimble Stadium and on the same field on which Darren was an All-State receiver who set Jenks program records for catches and yardage.
Two years ago, in a signature performance for coach Loren Montgomery’s Bixby program, the Spartans prevailed 57-7 at Jenks.
During the Bixby win streak, 57-7 easily qualifies has having been the most stunning of all final scores. In all of Oklahoma football, it might have been the most stunning score of the 2010-19 decade.
Dylan Hasz is the older of the twins by two minutes. At 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, he’s an elite high school football athlete who catches the football, excels in pass coverage and makes big plays on special teams.
At 6-3 and 220, Luke Hasz has become a nationally prominent football recruit only a few months after having not even been a football athlete. Before his sophomore season in 2020, he hadn’t played football for several years.
“As recently as May or even June (of 2020), football was not in Luke’s life,” Darren said. “Basketball was all he wanted. He’s a very Type A personality. When he is committed to something, he sells out completely.
“In the summer of 2020, the Nike basketball circuit was canceled because of COVID. Dylan was the one who really got Luke motivated to try football again.”
By the end of the 2020 season – the twins’ sophomore season – Luke had a scholarship offer from the Oklahoma State football program. On Aug. 6, he committed to OU. He currently is rated by Rivals as the nation’s No. 2 tight end prospect in the Class of 2023.
On Friday, Darren and his wife Stacy will be on a first-name basis with many or even most of the spectators on both sides of the stadium. Stacy was a tennis athlete at Muskogee High School, the University Tulsa and Northeastern State. She and Darren started dating when both were TU athletes.
Dylan and Luke have an older sister, Jenna, who was a Bixby tennis and basketball athlete. Jenna is getting married on Oct. 10 – two days after the Spartans visit Choctaw for a rematch of their 2020 state championship classic.
“On Fridays, I’m worthless at work. I’m so ready to watch football,” said Darren, the owner of Baker Pools (a Jenks company specializing in swimming pool installation and maintenance). “During the games, I’m not very vocal. I may grumble under my breath at times.
“After the Union game last year, my wife and I just sat in the car for 10 minutes. We couldn’t even drive home. We had to unwind for a few minutes.”
Bixby recorded a 34-0 victory over Union, and yet Darren and Stacy needed a few minutes to recover from the stress. That’s a reflection of the level of parental investment in high school football.
For a match-up like Bixby-Jenks, the excitement level may be incalculable – not only for Darren Hasz (a Bixby dad with a history of having been a talented Trojan), for Stacy Hasz and for Dylan and Luke, but for every participant and for everyone who secures a ticket and gets to be a part of a game-of-the-year candidate.