There are a few sports records that probably will never be broken.

During the 1961-62 NBA season, Wilt Chamberlain averaged 50.4 points.

The UConn basketball women had a 111-game win streak.

It’s been 66 years since the OU Sooners recorded college football’s longest win streak at 47 games.

There were 683 weeks during which Tiger Woods occupied the No. 1 position in the World Golf Rankings.

Here’s a record that likely will stand forever, Bill Blankenship was on the Union sideline that night: In the 1999 Class 6A championship finale played at TU’s Skelly Stadium, Jenks prevailed 14-7 before a capacity crowd of 40,385 – the largest crowd ever for an Oklahoma high school football game.

Because of a renovation 15 years ago, TU’s stadium now has a different name – H.A. Chapman Stadium – and a capacity of 30,000.

For a 16-year-old Owasso or Bixby athlete who never before have played before an audience larger than a handful of moms and dads, a crowd of 20,000 might feel as overwhelming as the 40,385 must have felt for the Jenks and Union players of 1999.

When the third-ranked, Blankenship-coached Rams clash with top-ranked, defending 6AI champion Bixby at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, this Battle of the ’Burbs ballgame is expected to draw a crowd of more than 20,000.

For last year’s Owasso-Bixby Battle of the ’Burbs, there was a crowd of 21,500.

The Thursday game is a rematch of last year’s state championship match-up. Therefore, in spite of the cruelty of 100-degree heat, this is must-see football for those who will flock to TU to support the Rams, support the Spartans or simply to witness the first big football game to be played in Oklahoma this year.

For the 66-year-old Blankenship, there are multiple milestones.

For the 16th time as the Union or Owasso coach, he is a participant in a high school game played on the TU turf.

As the opening kickoff occurs, Blankenship will have launched his 40th season of football coaching and his 35th season as a head coach. His head-coaching body of work: Eastwood Baptist in 1983-84, Spiro in 1985-89, Edmond Memorial in 1990-91, Union in 1992-2005, the University of Tulsa in 2011-14, Fayetteville (Arkansas) High School in 2016 and Owasso since 2017.

In 2007-10, Blankenship was a Golden Hurricane assistant. In 2015, he was an analyst for the Memphis Tigers.

Thursday’s head coaches have a combined total of 14 state titles. Bixby’s Loren Montgomery scored seven championship trophies in Class 6AII. As the Spartans graduated to 6AI last year, Montgomery drove them to the championship in the state’s largest classification.

Blankenship achieved three championships at Union (2002, 2004 and 2005). His one season in Arkansas ended with a championship, and his 2017 and 2019 Owasso Rams were title teams.

“I grew up with a dad who was a coach,” Blankenship recalled. “My mom and dad both were in education. . . . They wanted my brothers and I to do anything but (a career in) education. Be a professional – a lawyer, a doctor. Go make some money.

“(As a University of Tulsa freshman), I was a pre-med major. I was in the pre-med program until I got my grades at the end of the first semester. I decided I didn’t want to be a doctor anymore.”

“Once I got into (coaching),” he said, “I really thought this was exactly what I wanted to do and was meant to do.”

When a prep game occurs at TU, it’s either an important-event situation – like a Backyard Bowl or a Battle of the ’Burbs game – or it’s a state semifinal or championship contest.

The Owasso and Bixby coaching staffs are veterans of high-stakes games. However, for some of the players who’ll actually be on the field on Thursday, this will be an unprecedented experience.

“Sometimes, the sophomore is ready to play,” Blankenship said. “Sometimes, he’s not ready to play. Sometimes, a senior playing in his first varsity game – sometimes they’re ready to play and sometimes they’re not.”

Blankenship on the challenge of managing emotions before and during a big-platform game: “I’ve never gotten really good at knowing what the formula is. There’s a lot to that.

“The experience for our players, our fans and our families – it’s special. As good as Friday nights are anyway, this ramps it up to another level. Sometimes, I do forget that not everyone has been through it.”

Last year, Bixby recorded blowout victories over the Rams: 49-14 on opening night, as then-Owasso superstar receiver Cole Adams had a great first half before sustained a season-ending shoulder injury; and 69-6 in the championship rematch.

With J’Kharri Thomas as a versatile playmaker and an offensive line that includes major-college prospects Ryker Haff and Blake Cherry at the tackle positions, Owasso was impressive during last week’s scrimmaging at Broken Arrow.

“We’re starting off the year with a lot of pieces that many years we don’t have,” Blankenship reported. “I like the accumulation of talent and character – all of the above.”

Bixby has a sophomore quarterback (Carson Kirby) and new personnel in a secondary that last season was the state’s best. However, the Spartans have prevailed in 61 of their last 62 games. With a rebuilt team last year, they dominated in 6AI.

With regard to impressive sports records, Bixby would be on that list: before falling to Jenks in the 2022 regular-season finale, the Spartans’ state-record win streak had been extended to 58 games.

Owasso’s first half of the 2023 season would qualify as the state’s most difficult five-game stretch. Jenks visits Owasso next week. On Sept. 8: Broken Arrow at Owasso. On Sept. 22: Owasso at Union.

On Sept. 29, the Rams host Mustang – the most talented of the OKC-area 6AI teams.

Before continuing through that gauntlet, though, there is Owasso-Bixby.

There is another Battle of the ’Burbs spectacle, and there is the start of season No. 40 in the football life of Big Game Bill Blankenship.

