Bill Haisten: Before a district title at Victory Christian, Ben Palmer carried a rifle in Afghanistan

Second-year Victory Christian School head coach Ben Palmer effectively manages football stress because he learned to manage his emotions in the ultimate of hostile environments: during war in the Middle East.

At some level, as he reflects on his own experiences and on the people with whom he shared them, every day is Veterans Day for the 34-year-old Palmer. He was in the Marine Corps from May 5, 2008, until May 4, 2012.

“Those are dates you remember,” said Palmer, who was promoted to the rank of sergeant and served in Afghanistan from October 2009 until October 2010. While in Afghanistan, Palmer reports, 74 members of his regiment were killed.

After having been a wide receiver at Katy (Texas) High School (where his quarterback was current NFL veteran Andy Dalton), and after having been a high school football assistant while attending Sam Houston State University as a track athlete, Palmer at the age of 21 felt compelled to enlist for military duty.

“I knew since seventh grade that coaching was what I would do for my career,” Palmer said. “While most kids grow up dreaming of being a pro athlete, I grew up dreaming of becoming a coach.