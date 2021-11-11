Bill Haisten: Before a district title at Victory Christian, Ben Palmer carried a rifle in Afghanistan

Second-year Victory Christian School head coach Ben Palmer effectively manages football stress because he learned to manage his emotions in the ultimate of hostile environments: during war in the Middle East.
At some level, as he reflects on his own experiences and on the people with whom he shared them, every day is Veterans Day for the 34-year-old Palmer. He was in the Marine Corps from May 5, 2008, until May 4, 2012.
“Those are dates you remember,” said Palmer, who was promoted to the rank of sergeant and served in Afghanistan from October 2009 until October 2010. While in Afghanistan, Palmer reports, 74 members of his regiment were killed.
After having been a wide receiver at Katy (Texas) High School (where his quarterback was current NFL veteran Andy Dalton), and after having been a high school football assistant while attending Sam Houston State University as a track athlete, Palmer at the age of 21 felt compelled to enlist for military duty.
“I knew since seventh grade that coaching was what I would do for my career,” Palmer said. “While most kids grow up dreaming of being a pro athlete, I grew up dreaming of becoming a coach.
“(After) my brother-in-law returned from his second deployment, I read a quote that said, ‘The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to stand by and do nothing.’ That really resonated with me. I actually got that quote tattooed across my ribs two weeks before I left for Afghanistan.”
Palmer and his wife, Tyler, are the parents of three daughters, 7-year-old twins and a 3-year-old. At Victory Christian, Palmer works with 47 football athletes.
Asked whether his older daughters are aware of his military background, Palmer replied, “They know Daddy killed bad guys.”
“We don’t really talk about it (with Victory players),” he said, “but some of them ask questions. I used to have more of an edge to me. Having three daughters softened me up.”
Even before Palmer was discharged from the Marines, he coached receivers for a San Diego-area high school. From there, he worked for one season at Houston Baptist University. While there, he determined that he’d be happier at the high school level.
He accepted a job in Shreveport, Louisiana, a staff position at Calvary Baptist Academy.
Palmer then became a head coach at a Baton Rouge, Louisiana, private school before returning to Shreveport as the head man at Calvary Baptist, where his offense averaged 53 points per game.
Following the 2019 season, while considering an offer from a Boise, Idaho, school, he became aware of an opening at Tulsa’s Victory Christian School.
“After coming here for a visit, I decided that this is it,” Palmer recalls. “This is a great fit. Best place I’ve ever been. I love it.”
The Palmer family moved to Tulsa in March 2020 — about a week before the extended shutdown of all sports because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2019, Victory Christian had a 2-7 football team. Palmer’s 2020 Victory squad was 6-6, and now the 2021 Conquerors are legitimate contenders for the Class 2A title.
With a dramatic 27-26 home triumph over Beggs last week, the Conquerors recorded their seventh consecutive win and clinched the District 2A-7 title — the Victory program’s first district title since 2016.
“It was intense — like a championship game,” Palmer said. “There were people everywhere. There were people on the fence and on the track.”
At 8-2 overall, fourth-ranked Victory hosts Adair in a first-round playoff game on Friday. The Conquerors have gotten significantly better after an Aug. 27 loss to Cascia Hall. If Victory wins on Friday and if 10th-ranked Cascia Hall defeats Hugo, there would be a Cascia Hall-Victory rematch next week at Victory Stadium.
“When I first got here, these kids had no belief in themselves,” Palmer said. “They just wanted to have fun. We were picked sixth in the district last year and third this year. Seeing it all come together has been great.”
If Conqueror senior Joshua Udoumoh’s main sport were football, he might be a high-level prospect at wide receiver. Instead, basketball is his primary sport. On Saturday, the 6-foot-4 Udoumoh played in two varsity basketball scrimmages in Broken Arrow, then raced back to the Victory campus for the football pregame meal.
Against Beggs that night, as Victory attempted to rally from what had been a two-touchdown deficit, Udoumoh scored on a 50-yard pass from Triton Chandler. Later, on a third-and-17 play, Udoumoh had a 35-yard catch that led to Solomon Byrams’ 28-yard, game-winning TD dash with 3:47 left to play.
Eleven years before Palmer celebrated a district football title in Tulsa, he carried a rifle in Afghanistan.
“It was an experience that changes you,” he said. “The normal (Afghan) citizens were the nicest and most genuine people I’ve ever met, but there also were evil and sadistic people.
“If anything, I knew that joining the Marines would give me great leadership experience that would benefit my coaching career. I decided to go for it. I didn’t want to be 40 years old and regret never enlisting when we were in the middle of two wars and I had an opportunity to serve.”
A gum-chewing, energetic coach who occasionally jumps into passing drills as an extra blocker, Palmer intends to be a football man for the rest of his life. He’ll be a Marine forever.
“If I was going to enlist, I might as well go into the best branch there is,” he says. “The Marines was an obvious choice.”