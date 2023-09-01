For Friday’s annual regular-season reunion of neighboring rivals Broken Arrow and Union, there was less-than-expected attendance on the home side of Union-Tuttle Stadium — and significantly-less-than-expected attendance on the visitors’ side.

This is a real rivalry involving participants who’ve known and competed against each other since their little-guy football years. Deep-rooted familiarity connects the BA and Union communities, and yet there was a decided lack of Big Event Heat when this football game began.

In 48 game minutes against Bentonville last week, the Broken Arrow Tigers were scoreless on their home field. If there was a “most surprising Week Zero final score in Oklahoma,” it was Bentonville 41, Broken Arrow 0.

That might explain the fewer-than-expected number of Broken Arrow spectators. Being on the wrong end of a 41-0 opener can be spirit-crushing.

Against second-ranked Union, Broken Arrow needed only two offensive plays to get its first touchdown of the season. From tremendously talented Tiger ninth-grade running back Octavian Roberson, there was a 71-yard TD sprint that sent a message to both sides of the ballpark.

In the 10 seconds or so that Roberson needed for his 71-yard dash, heat was generated. It was sustained through the entirety of a really entertaining, really physical Class 6AI battle.

Broken Arrow may have been a no-show last week, but the seventh-ranked Tigers made a resounding early statement at Union.

The Redhawks answered in the same manner that they always answer — with their Shaker Reisig offense.

The state’s best passer was on point all night, finishing 27-of-35 for 313 yards and four touchdowns as Union prevailed 27-17. After having scored a controversial TD on the final play before halftime, Broken Arrow went to the break with a 17-14 lead.

During the second half, Reisig responded like a boss — and so did the Redhawk defense. After halftime, Broken Arrow was scoreless and limited to 60 total yards.

In advance of next week’s Backyard Bowl contest at Jenks, the Redhawks are 2-0. After rallying from a 27-point deficit but falling short 34-28 at Owasso on Friday, Jenks is winless through two games.

No one wants to be 0-2, but the Tigers at 0-2 surely have a much healthier self-esteem than was the case when they were 0-1. Broken Arrow’s next assignment: the Josh Blankenship-coached Tigers are on the road for a meeting with the Bill Blankenship-coached Owasso Rams.

From various people (you know who you are), I’ve caught some heat because of my position that Reisig is Oklahoma’s most talented passing quarterback. My opinion of Reisig really isn’t an opinion. It’s a fact. His arm talent is unmatched.

Through two games, here is the Redhawk junior’s stat line: 54-of-69 passing (78%) for 635 yards and nine touchdowns. A few days ago, there was a scholarship offer from Utah.

Before that, there were offers from Illinois, Missouri, Tulsa, Memphis and San Jose State. It feels like an Oklahoma State offer is inevitable.

As Kevin Wilson launched his first University of Tulsa season with a blowout victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, the Golden Hurricane coach was at Union-Tuttle Stadium on Friday. He was here to watch prospects all over the field.

Presumably, though, Wilson was especially interested in watching Reisig execute at a high level.

If there was a play-of-the-game for the Union quarterback, it would have been his deep-ball connection with Brendon McQueen for a gain of 41 yards. In spite of excellent coverage by Broken Arrow’s Gatlen Farrell, Reisig’s pass softly landed in McQueen’s gloves as he skidded to the turf.

Against Broken Arrow, Reisig connected with McQueen and Jino Boyd on a combined total of 13 passes for 168 yards. Boyd scored twice and McQueen once. Running back Jordan Schelling, who during the summer moved from Jenks to Union, is a real weapon in the Union passing game.

On one of Schelling’s four catches, there was a 37-yard touchdown that gave the Redhawks a 20-17 lead late in the third period.

At the end of the Broken Arrow-Union opening half, there was a memorable and controversial sequence. With three seconds left and on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line, Josh Blankenship left his Tiger offense on the field.

Quarterback Cooper Bates took the snap and surged forward. There was a mass of stationary humanity at the 1-yard line. It appeared that Bates had been stopped short as time expired.

The ball very slowly trickled out of the pile and came to rest on the goal line. Had an official’s whistle been blown? Only one player seemed aware that the ball was loose. BA wide receiver Kayleb Barnett, who stood a few inches into the end zone, casually picked it up and held it aloft. The side judge signaled touchdown.

As Union coach Kirk Fridrich was engaged with referee Andy Bruner in a heated exchange, Broken Arrow booted the point-after kick. The Tigers danced to their locker room with their 17-14 advantage.

At that point, there were two questions.

What exactly happened on that crazy play?

And, how in the heck did Broken Arrow lose 41-0 last week?

Maybe this performance can be a building block for the Tigers. For Reisig, there was routine brilliance on Friday.

Instead of throwing strikes against a hopelessly outclassed opponent, as is the case in most Union games, Reisig seemed to enjoy the challenge of facing a Broken Arrow team outfitted with quality athletes at all three levels of its defense.

As a freshman in 2021, Reisig quarterbacked the Jenks Trojans to the 6AI title. In May 2022, he moved to Union. Next week, he takes his 78% talent back to the Jenks High School campus.

UNION 27, BROKEN ARROW 17

Broken Arrow 7 10 0 0 — 17

Union 7 7 13 0 7 — 27

BA: Octavian Roberson 71 run (Hunter Martens kick)

Union: Jino Boyd 12 pass from Shaker Reisig (Jake Scarbrough kick)

BA: FG, Martens 40.

Union: Brendon McQueen 4 pass from Reisig (Scarbrough kick)

BA: Kayleb Barnett end zone fumble recovery (Martens kick)

Union: Jordan Schelling 37 pass from Reisig (kick failed)

Union: Boyd 5 pass from Reisig (Scarbrough kick)