Bill Haisten: At Union, game balls for De’Marion Thomas, TJ Cowan and Kirk Fridrich’s mom

Including his time as an assistant and as the head man at Stillwater, Owasso and Union, Kirk Fridrich’s lifetime coaching record is 295-90. As a head coach, he has 199 victories.

His parents, Ann and Carl Fridrich, were there for all of Kirk’s games as a player in Shawnee and at the University of Tulsa, and they’ve attended 99% of the games in which he has coached.

On Friday — only a few days after Ann had been a hospitalized COVID-19 patient — the Fridrich parents made the 110-mile drive from Shawnee to Owasso Stadium. While in Owasso, they watched their son’s Union Redhawks prevail 17-14 over Broken Arrow in a classically gritty Class 6AI semifinal game.

Moving on to its first championship-game appearance since 2017, Union will play for the first time in a title game conducted at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond. For the third consecutive season, the 6AI, 6AII, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and A championships will be played at Chad Richison Stadium.

The 6AI showcase matching archrivals Union and Jenks has a 1 p.m. kickoff on Saturday, Dec. 4. The Redhawks and defending champion Trojans both are 11-1, with Jenks having won 22-0 at Union during the regular season.