Bill Haisten: At the finish line, a tough experience for McAlester’s Erik McCarty

EDMOND — Watching and writing about football is the job.

Getting to watch beautifully played football is a perk of the job, and no one I’ve seen over the last two seasons played it more artistically, violently and productively than McAlester running back Erik McCarty.

At the end of his 1,966-rushing-yards junior season in 2021, there was the Collinsville-McAlester classic in the Class 5A championship game at Chad Richison Stadium. While Collinsville prevailed 42-35 in the most compelling of all Oklahoma title games last season, there was from McCarty a masterpiece performance: 31 carries, 268 yards and four touchdowns.

About a month later, he committed to OU as a defensive back. One year later, McCarty and the Buffaloes were back on the University of Central Oklahoma campus, once again as 5A title-game participants and with Midwest City Carl Albert as the opponent.

McCarty was in uniform on Saturday, but it was an exercise in symbolism. Two weeks earlier, in a quarterfinal victory over Piedmont, he sustained what McAlester coach Forrest Mazey reports as having been a major left-knee injury: two torn ligaments and a torn meniscus.

When McAlester defeated OKC McGuinness in a semifinal last week, McCarty wore street clothes and an OU jacket. On Saturday, for the final game of his phenomenal prep career, he didn’t want to be in jeans and a hoodie. He was fully padded and wearing his jersey No. 1, but McCarty was doomed to being a spectator during a brutal afternoon for the Buffaloes.

Within the 1989-2022 window, Carl Albert is the only Oklahoma City-area school on the Jenks-Bixby-Union level of football success. With a 49-7 mashing of McAlester on Saturday, the Titans won their program’s 17th state title over the past 34 seasons.

It was a cold, miserable season finale for the McAlester fans who made the trip, and it was especially miserable for McCarty.

At what point might he be able to reflect not on how terrible Saturday was, but on how amazing his prep football career has been?

“It’s going to take some time,” McCarty replied. “I’ve been working since I’ve been in high school to get this team to a state championship. I can’t be more proud of this team. We fell short today, but after we lost to Sapulpa (on Oct. 28), nobody would have looked at us and said that we’d be here.

“We don’t want to just make it here. We want to win it. To fall short in both my junior and senior year — it stings. I’m not going to lie. But look at the season we had.”

OU coach Brent Venables watched Carl Albert-McAlester from the north end of the field. The Titans have impressive athletes like safety Tashawn James (an Iowa State commit), but Venables was here mostly as a show of support for McCarty.

Ranked by 247 Sports as the No. 9 senior prospect in Oklahoma. McCarty considered offers from Baylor, Kansas State, TCU, Nebraska, Pittsburgh and Marshall before committing to the Sooners.

“If Erik played for one of the big schools in the Tulsa area,” Mazey said in August, “he would have 50 Power Five offers.”

If both legs and both arms had been broken, McCarty said, he still would have been in uniform for the Carl Albert game.

“I’m a part of this team. These are my brothers,” he explained. “I’m going to have their back no matter what. Even if I didn’t have feeling in my fingers and toes, I would have their back in any way I can.”

During the majority of the 2022 season, McCarty battled a variety of injury issues. He finally seemed close to 100% for the Buffaloes’ first-round victory at Collinsville, but the season-ending knee disaster occurred one week later.

“I wish this year had been like last year, health-wise,” McCarty said. “I feel like it would have been a different year.”

Through his sophomore and junior seasons, McCarty had slightly more than 4,000 rushing yards. As injuries had such a pronounced impact on his senior season, he had a 2022 total of 929 rushing yards. He finished with a career total of 99 touchdowns. When he went down with the Nov. 18 injury, McCarty was only 32 yards shy of McAlester’s career rushing record.

During the final minute of Saturday’s game, the weight of the moment seemed particularly heavy. McCarty was seated alone on the Buffaloes’ bench, with his face buried in his hands.

In the postgame handshake line, there were expressions of respect from several Titan players. Words of encouragement for McCarty and a few hugs. The Carl Albert kids were happy with their championship, but they also recognized that a great opposing player is about to deal with the challenge of surgery and rehabilitation.