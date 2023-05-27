Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

JENKS – Every Tulsa County big-school football program has been impacted by the surge of difference-making player movement over the last year, but none more than Jenks.

May 26, 2022: As quarterback Simian Gilkey was on the Union roster, and as quarterback Owen Jones and running back Kaydin Jones were in the Broken Arrow program, quarterback Shaker Reisig and the Jenks Trojans concluded their spring-practice period.

May 27, 2022: During an Owasso-hosted team camp, it was revealed that Reisig and his family had moved to the Union district. One day after practicing with the Trojans, Reisig was on the Union sideline. After having been 11-0 as the 2021 ninth-grade starter for the 6AI champion Trojans, Reisig would quarterback the 2022 Union Redhawks.

May 26, 2023: The Jenks Trojans wrapped up their spring-practice period with former Union Redhawk Gilkey and former Broken Arrow Tiger Owen Jones sharing reps at QB, and with former Broken Arrow Tiger Kaydin Jones in the backfield.

“The landscape is changing a little bit,” Jenks coach Keith Riggs said on Friday, as the Trojans concluded their spring-practice period. “Maybe it’s becoming more normalized to change schools, and maybe it’s a (temporary) trend. I don’t know.

“Obviously, there’s not a high school transfer portal, but families see those things happen in college.”

Gilkey actually took game snaps both for Union and Jenks last season. Kaydin Jones is the son of Jenks legend Kejuan Jones.

Jett Calmus is a senior linebacker with a cool first name and with a last name that is synonymous with Jenks sports. His dad Richie Calmus was a Jenks baseball hero. So was an uncle, Lance Calmus.

Jett’s uncle Rocky Calmus was a linebacker both for the 1997 Trojans (the greatest high school football team in Oklahoma history) and for the 2000 OU Sooners (who rolled to a perfect-season national title).

Everyone in Jenks is happy and relieved to see Jett Calmus at his interior linebacker position – and running around on a strong right leg.

During the final minute of the second game of the 2022 season – a home victory over Owasso – Calmus sustained a season-ending right-leg injury: a broken ankle and fibula, along with a ligament tear in his foot.

The Calmus setback occurred at a time when the Trojans were decimated by injuries. A week later, 10 Jenks starters were unavailable for the MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl challenge at Union. Four of Jenks’ five offensive-line starters were unable to play that night.

“That Union game – I had the surgery that same day,” Calmus recalled. “The first month was rough. I was on house arrest, basically. I didn’t leave the couch.”

Calmus wore a brace this spring, while playing the outfield for the Trojan baseball team, but now is playing football with only a tape job on his right ankle.

By the way, “Jett” is not a nickname. It’s on his birth certificate.

“Jett looks really good,” Riggs said. “He’s fully recovered, he had a good baseball season and he’s had a little growth spurt. I’m excited with the way he’s moving around. There are no signs of the injury.”

A year ago, Calmus was 6-foot and 175 pounds. Today, he is 6-1 and 195.

As most of the injured Trojans eventually did return last year, Jenks closed the regular season by prevailing 38-35 at Bixby.

It’s rare that Jenks would be a pronounced underdog against any opponent, but the Trojans were that night. On Bixby’s home turf and on ESPN2, Jenks ended the Spartans’ 58-game, state-record win streak. There was a Jenks-Bixby rematch in the Class 6AI semifinals, with Bixby winning 28-14 and going on to rock Owasso for the state title.

The Jenks offensive line was the star-of-the-game position group during the November victory at Bixby, and now that line is partnered with big-time backfield talents Jordan Schelling and Kaydin Jones.

As a Broken Arrow ninth-grader last season, Kaydin Jones ran for 1,200 yards. As a Jenks 10th-grader, Schelling ran for more than 800. The 2023 Trojans should have a phenomenal run game.

The 6-foot-4 Gilkey has QB skills but looks and moves like a track athlete. During a Broken Arrow playoff victory over Norman, Owen Jones was 14-of-19 passing for 237 yards and three TDs.

Does one quarterback get most of the meaningful snaps, or might Riggs go with a two-man system?

“We are nowhere close to making a decision,” the coach reported. “There are a lot of reps involved between now and the first game. We’re going to make the most of every one of them.”

On Thursday and Friday, Jenks is at Westmoore for a team camp that also involves Norman North, Edmond Santa Fe, Lawton MacArthur and Edmond Deer Creek. The Monday night passing league, with several of the bigger Tulsa-area programs as participants, begins on June 12 at Union.

“Both (Gilkey and Owen Jones) are great kids and they’ve been great teammates to each other. That’s always encouraging,” Riggs said. “They have different styles. Simian runs the ball really well. We had a few run looks in our offense last year for him.”

With regard to player movement, the Trojans did recently lose one really good performer. Now a junior, cornerback Ashton Cunningham has moved to Union. He made huge plays during the final month of Jenks’ 2022 season.

With regard to continuity and Jenks tradition, Jett Calmus is back on the field and wearing the same jersey No. 20 that his uncle Rocky wore so well at Jenks and at OU.