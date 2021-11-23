Bill Haisten: At 99 TDs, Braylin Presley nears his Bixby finish line and is ‘totally committed’ to OSU

During recent radio talk shows both in Tulsa and in Oklahoma City, and in press boxes throughout the Tulsa area, this has been a frequently asked question: Might the 2021 Spartans have been the best Oklahoma high school team ever? Or perhaps the 2019 Spartans?

From a pure domination standpoint, and with regard to their weaponry depth, the 2021 Spartans absolutely command consideration. However, most football people probably wouldn’t budge from their belief that the 1997 Jenks Trojans and their amazing defense were the No. 1 Oklahoma squad of all time.

To determine Bixby’s place in history, it’s better to look at bigger pictures. Three consecutive 6AII championships in 2014-16 and three more in 2018-20. Plus, of course, the win streak.

If talk-show hosts and sports writers have a license to express “best team ever” opinions, Presley certainly is qualified to speak on the subject.

“I’ve heard people say we might be the best team to come out of Oklahoma,” Presley said. “In this eight-year span, I think that’s probably true.

“From the last time we lost – from 2018 on – I think we would be the best team to come out of Oklahoma. I didn’t see the ’97 Jenks team. I hear they had a lot of NFL talent.”