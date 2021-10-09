Bill Haisten: As the streak is extended to 42, Bixby is at a different level of ‘special’

It occurred to me also that Bixby has the best-case scenario at the quarterback position. Starter Christian Burke is a 67% passer (with only two interceptions on 145 attempts this season), while Connor Kirby is used as an intense run-game weapon.

Kirby punishes defenders while averaging 6.3 yards per rush attempt. In a third-and-3 situation, he’s the perfect option. He’ll get at least 4 yards and might get 15. At Choctaw, Kirby ran for 118 yards and three TDs.

The most brilliant of all luxuries: having Presley as the best player in the state, and with fresh legs. Through six games, he’s had only 53 carries for 616 yards (11.6 per attempt and nine TDs). In the playoffs, while opposing defenders contend with the wear-and-tear of a full season, Presley’s tank should be filled with fuel.

After the Choctaw game, Cameron Jourdan of The Oklahoman went to the field to talk with Montgomery — the mastermind and 12th-year head coach of the Bixby dynasty. I know from experience that Montgomery doesn’t like to discuss the win streak, but Jourdan mentioned it in a question.

Montgomery’s response: “We don’t talk about that.”