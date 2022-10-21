Bill Haisten: As the McLain Titans visit, hospitality defines a Wagoner victory

WAGONER — While it’s unfortunate that coach Willie Ponder’s developing McLain program isn’t ready to be really competitive or a winner in a game like this, you have to love that the game was played.

There is an obligation to report the final score: Wagoner 58, McLain 6.

Braylan Roberson, quarterback Kale Charboneau and Gabe Rodriguez each scored two first-half touchdowns as the Class 4A fourth-ranked Bulldogs improved to 5-3 overall and 4-1 in District 4A-3.

On only 11 completions, Charboneau passed for 202 yards and two scores.

Cursed early by three special-teams mistakes that resulted in Wagoner scores, the Titans fell to 3-5 overall and 2-3 in the district. The one dazzling Titan highlight was Nia Parker’s touchdown on a 75-yard kickoff return.

There is an obligation also to underscore the level of sportsmanship that defined this Friday night exercise at W.L. Odom Field.

There was a Sept. 30 fatality shooting on the McLain campus, near the Titans’ stadium and moments after the conclusion of the Miami Wardogs’ 19-18 victory. None of the game participants was injured.

The Miami Public Schools announced that it no longer would send Wardog teams to compete in any sport on McLain’s campus. McLain was to have hosted the Cleveland Tigers the following week, in what also would have been a 4A-3 match-up, but Cleveland Public Schools chose to forfeit that game.

McLain coaches and players were concerned that subsequent district opponents might follow suit and leave the Titans without a second half of their season. The McLain season did resume, however, with last week’s loss at top-ranked Cushing and continued with Friday’s trip to Wagoner.

Originally scheduled to have been played at McLain, this contest was moved to the home turf of the five-time state champion Bulldogs. Wagoner head coach and athletic director Dale Condict, along with school officials, made the decision to be kind to the visitors from Tulsa.

Instead of pocketing the money from an unexpected sixth regular-season home game, Wagoner is giving to McLain all ticket revenue (estimated at $3,000-$5,000).

“(McLain’s) players and coaches practice and prepare every week just like everyone else,” Condict said on Oct. 8. “They love the game like everyone else. They deserve to play a game every Friday just like everyone else.”

During the final period, McLain’s Antonio Thomas was shaken up and examined for several minutes by medical personnel. When he was able to stand and slowly return to the McLain sideline, there was applause from the Wagoner fans that felt genuine. It didn’t sound like a scattering of polite golf applause. It sounded like “we’re glad you’re OK” applause.

Wagoner sophomore Jeffrey Faulk touched Thomas’ shoulder pad in a gesture that seemed to convey the same sentiment: “I’m glad you’re OK.”

When the Bulldog season ends, work begins on Wagoner’s most extensive stadium renovation in decades. The west-side bleachers and outdated press box will be demolished.

By the start of the 2023 season, W.L Odom Field will have a gleaming, modern look. The new press box will be equipped with an elevator.

Condict himself underwent a makeover during the last several months. Specifically, he is only 78.3% of the man he used to be.

Immediately after the 2021 season ended, the 18th-year Bulldog coach changed eating patterns, started to avoid carbs and eliminated late-night meals. The result: a 65-pound loss.

From a starting point of 300 pounds less than a year ago, the 50-year-old Condict on Friday weighed in at a trim and ready 235 — the same weight he carried as a 23-year-old.

Condict also is an accomplished, passionate bass fisherman, and he says the weight loss is beneficial even during a long day of tournament fishing. With Friday’s outcome, Condict is only three wins shy of a career total of 200.

An hour before Friday’s kickoff, Ponder and Condict met on the turf for several minutes of small talk. They posed together for a handshake photo and wished each other good luck.

Condict reminded Ponder that both squads would be served a postgame meal. Not just the home-team Bulldogs, but the Titans also. Hamburgers, chips and drinks.

“This is great,” Ponder said. “We appreciate this so much.”

Before the ground beef was cooked at the southeast corner of the stadium, it was donated not by a Wagoner establishment or a Tulsa establishment, but by Doc’s Country Mart in Coweta.

Wagoner and Coweta are sports rivals, but humanity trumps rivalries. Being considerate and generous are Oklahoma characteristics.

Congratulations to Courtney and Jim Brown, the Doc’s owners who are said to have been responsible for the food the McLain kids snacked on as they bused back to Tulsa.

