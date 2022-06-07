Bill Haisten: As prep QB changes feel like free agency, a glimpse at how this season might look

New teammates: Union quarterbacks Simian Gilkey (left) and Shaker Reisig are pictured during Monday night’s 7-on-7 passing league at Union. Gilkey last season played at Bartlesville. Reisig quarterbacked Jenks to the 2021 Class 6AI title.
With scholarship offers already from Texas A&M, Oregon, Arizona and Florida State, new Jenks ninth-grade quarterback Jackson Presley got his first snaps with the Trojan offense during a Monday night passing league at Union.
Union head coach Kirk Fridrich watches the Redhawk offense during Monday night’s passing league that also involved Jenks, Owasso, Broken Arrow and Edmond Santa Fe. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Owasso coach Bill Blankenship is pictured during Monday night's passing league competition at Union. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Keith Riggs, the head coach of the 2020 and 2021 Class 6AI champion Jenks Trojans, watches from the sideline during Monday night's passing league at Union. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Freshman Jackson Presley's first exercise as a Jenks quarterback was Monday night's passing league competition at Union. STEPHPEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Union junior Simian Gilkey fires a pass during Monday night's 7-on-7 competition at Union. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
New Union sophomore quarterback Shaker Reisig is pictured during Monday night's passing competition at Union. Reisig and his family recently moved from Jenks school district to Union's. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
With regard to the next chapter of preparation for the high school football season, the summer began with Monday night’s 7-on-7 passing-league competition at Union’s unbelievably beautiful stadium (now outfitted with a new and giant video board at the north end).
As they don’t involve linemen or blocking or tackling, these 7-on-7 exercises are all about passing, catching and coverages. They’re typically light on actual hitting, on intrigue and on attendance.
Monday night was not typical. A nice crowd convened on the stadium’s shaded west side, anxious to get a look at talented quarterbacks who have changed uniform colors because they changed schools.
This particular 7-on-7 involved Union, Jenks, Owasso, Broken Arrow and Edmond Santa Fe. Alternating with other Union QBs were Shaker Reisig, who as a freshman last season completed 68% of his passes for the Class 6AI champion Jenks Trojans; and Simian Gilkey, a super athletic junior who last season was at Bartlesville.
When Jenks coach Keith Riggs left Allan Trimble Stadium on May 26, he says he had no idea that his returning starting quarterback was only hours away from being added to the roster of the arch-rival Union Redhawks.
“I was surprised when I got the message from (Reisig’s) dad,” Riggs said. “Very surprised.”
Did Riggs ask for an explanation?
“I did ask,” the coach replied. “I wasn’t given one, and I left it at that.”
Another newsmaker — Jackson Presley — was a participant on Monday night. Twenty-nine years ago, Brian Presley was a sophomore when he quarterbacked Jenks to the Class 6A championship. When Brian graduated in the spring of 1996, he did so as a QB who had been 24-2 as the Trojan starter.
Now, Brian’s son Jackson is a ninth-grade Trojan. Brian Presley is a film-and-television actor who also is the CEO of the P12 Films production company. Brian is moving P12 Films from the Los Angeles area to Tulsa and already has moved his three children to Tulsa.
Jackson is the oldest of the Presley kids, and on Monday he and Ike Owens and other Jenks quarterbacks alternated during the 7-on-7. Jackson is listed as being 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds — and those measurements seem legitimate.
Because he was a highly-regarded Los Angeles-area QB for youth teams that traveled nationally, even before he has taken a single varsity snap, Jackson already has scholarship offers from Texas A&M, Oregon, Arizona and Florida. Georgia and Texas have expressed interest.
“He has a great frame,” Riggs said of Jackson Presley. “The rest of it, we’ll see as we move into the summer.”
Before the recent quarterback movement, Owasso’s Austin Havens moved to Bixby. It all feels like high school football free agency, but don’t expect to see several high-level quarterback changes on an every-year basis.
Before a player becomes eligible at a public high school, he’s got to have a certified address within the new district. That’s a heavy undertaking for most families.
On Monday, Reisig, Gilkey, Jackson, Presley and several other QBs connected on very impressive throws. On 8- to 12-yard sideline passes, Reisig has serious heat. On those throws, he seemed to have had 5 mph more on his fastball than anyone else in the stadium.
Gilkey is super athletic and has a beautiful arm. Jackson Presley has textbook mechanics and movement. Mason Willingham is a proven veteran for Owasso. There were quality QBs all over the turf, and this kid deserves a mention: Union ninth-grader Jeramiah Ssettimba has striking arm strength and a fantastic touch on deep throws. During a 60-minute session reserved for freshmen, he dropped dimes all over the place.
Union has three QBs — Reisig, Gilkey and Grayson Tempest — who have been varsity starters.
“We realize that it’s tough to get reps for all of those (quarterbacks) in a situation like this,” Union coach Kirk Fridrich said. “It’s going to be a body of work over the summer (and into) the early season, to try to narrow it down to two (a starter and a top backup). By the time the season starts, you want to get to two.”
Of Reisig’s unexpected arrival, Fridrich said, “When he walked into the locker room, he was bigger than I expected. Until tonight, I really haven’t had a chance to see him throw.”
By that, Fridrich means that he hadn’t seen Reisig throw to Redhawk receivers. Reisig’s first varsity start occurred at Union during last year’s Backyard Bowl, and there was a rematch in the 6AI title game. Reisig was 11-0 as the Jenks starter and 2-0 against Union.
“Over the last week, Shaker has done a really good job of getting with our coordinators and making sure he understands what we’re doing,” Fridrich said. “We’re not there, by any means. We were off last week, but he was studying to try to get caught up on what he missed during the spring.”
This Union-hosted event was the first open-to-the-public glimpse at how Class 6AI might look during the 2022 season. Next Monday, these teams do it again at Jenks. A week after that, at Owasso. On July 11, the passing league concludes at Broken Arrow.
As the Bixby machine has graduated from Class 6AII to 6AI, and with all of this quarterback talent and five championship-contending teams in the Tulsa area, the 2022 season could be the most hotly anticipated ever around here.
