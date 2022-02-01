Bill Haisten: Arkansas' Sam Pittman becomes a force in Oklahoma recruiting

From the Bixby High School campus, OU’s Memorial Stadium is a 132-mile trip.

The University of Arkansas’ Razorback Stadium is 11 miles closer.

From Sam Pittman’s office in Fayetteville, the drive to Bixby is 67 miles shorter than the drive to downtown Little Rock.

The combination of that geography, the quality of several Tulsa-area high school programs and Pittman’s personal history were factors in his recruiting approach after he became the Arkansas head coach two years ago.

Tulsa not only would be a priority for Pittman’s Arkansas program — and a much greater priority than when Bret Bielema coached the Hogs in 2013-17 — but would be prioritized at the same level as the state of Arkansas.

“Tulsa is in-state for us. That’s how we view it — as an in-state (market),” said Pittman, an El Reno native who attended Grove High School, worked in 1986 as a Beggs assistant and was on the OU staff in 1997-98. “We want to recruit Tulsa just like we do Arkansas. For sure in Tulsa, and then we’d like to work a little further in to Oklahoma City, as well.