Bill Haisten: Arkansas' Sam Pittman becomes a force in Oklahoma recruiting

From the Bixby High School campus, OU’s Memorial Stadium is a 132-mile trip.
The University of Arkansas’ Razorback Stadium is 11 miles closer.
From Sam Pittman’s office in Fayetteville, the drive to Bixby is 67 miles shorter than the drive to downtown Little Rock.
The combination of that geography, the quality of several Tulsa-area high school programs and Pittman’s personal history were factors in his recruiting approach after he became the Arkansas head coach two years ago.
Tulsa not only would be a priority for Pittman’s Arkansas program — and a much greater priority than when Bret Bielema coached the Hogs in 2013-17 — but would be prioritized at the same level as the state of Arkansas.
“Tulsa is in-state for us. That’s how we view it — as an in-state (market),” said Pittman, an El Reno native who attended Grove High School, worked in 1986 as a Beggs assistant and was on the OU staff in 1997-98. “We want to recruit Tulsa just like we do Arkansas. For sure in Tulsa, and then we’d like to work a little further in to Oklahoma City, as well.
“We have a lot of Tulsa and Oklahoma students who attend school at Arkansas, and we’re an SEC school that’s close to Tulsa. There are a lot of advantages, if you’re looking to play in the SEC versus playing in the Big 12 or something of that nature.”
As the offensive line coach at North Carolina (2007-11), Tennessee (2012), Arkansas (2013-15) and Georgia (2016-19), the 60-year-old Pittman became known as a force in recruiting.
After he was hired as Arkansas’ head coach on Dec. 8, 2019, there was an immediate focus on Broken Arrow defensive back Myles Slusher.
Before Pittman got the Arkansas job, Slusher had been committed to Oregon for eight months. He had offers from Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan and Notre Dame.
After Pittman got involved, Slusher’s situation completely changed.
“We had recruited (Slusher) at Georgia,” Pittman recalls. “I knew (then-Broken Arrow coach) David Alexander, and I had recruited (Broken Arrow offensive lineman) Andrew Raym for Georgia.
“I had been (to Broken Arrow) several times. We went there and talked with Myles and his parents. We got them to come over to Fayetteville.”
Ten days after Pittman was hired for the attempt to fix a broken Razorback program, Slusher signed with Arkansas. For Pittman, it was a triumph that was noticed throughout the Tulsa high school football community.
As the 2021 Razorbacks achieved a stunningly impressive 9-4 record and closed with an Outback Bowl victory over Penn State, Slusher was a starter at safety in the final seven games of the season.
“Look at Brady Latham and Ricky Stromberg,” Stacy Hasz says. “Those are Oklahoma kids, and the Arkansas offensive line is getting it done.”
Two additional Razorback starters hail from the Tulsa area: Stromberg, a center and a former Union star; and Latham, a left guard, a former Jenks star and the son of Bob Latham, who played on Barry Switzer-coached OU offensive lines in 1985-88.
When a Jenks athlete and a Union athlete flourish in a college program, they and their families and high school coaches talk about it. That word-of-mouth marketing is priceless.
“How much success does a kid have in your program? How do you treat them?” Pittman said. “Once the word gets out, it could enhance your ability to recruit.”
Stacy Hasz’s voice belongs in this piece because her twin sons are Bixby juniors Luke Hasz (a tight end) and Dylan Hasz (a receiver/defensive back and one of the most complete players in the state).
Luke Hasz committed to OU in August. After Lincoln Riley bolted for Southern Cal in December, Luke decided to reboot his recruiting process. He visited the Arkansas campus on Jan. 15 and again on Jan. 22. During that second visit, there was a tweeted, all-caps update on his status: “THIS IS THE PLACE TO BE!! Home away from home. WOO PIG SOOIE!!”
“I was thinking about going up to Ohio State again and maybe back to Alabama,” Luke explained on Tuesday. “But once I went to Arkansas, there was no need to go anywhere else because of the relationships I had built with the Arkansas coaches.”
As Arkansas’ 2022 recruiting process culminates with this cycle’s second and final National Signing Day on Wednesday, the Razorbacks currently have a class ranked 24th by 247 Sports.
If the Luke Hasz commitment remains firm, he would sign with the Razorbacks in December.
“Coach Pittman feels genuine,” Stacy Hasz said. “Arkansas is winning and trending up. Dylan has been recruited by Arkansas, as well. Every time my boys have talked with coach Pittman, they say, ‘Mom, I really like him.’
“Coach Pittman, (tight ends) coach (Dowell) Loggains and that staff — Luke chose Arkansas because of those coaches. Not because we love Arkansas.”
As Hasz twins’ sister Jenna attended the University of Arkansas in 2018-21, the Hasz parents — Stacy and Darren — invested in football season tickets.
“Before coach Pittman got that job, believe me, we saw Arkansas at its worst,” Stacy said. “What Sam Pittman has done there is unbelievable.”
With Chad Morris as the head man in 2018-19, the Razorbacks were 4-18 overall, winless in SEC games and lost to Colorado State, North Texas, San Jose State and Western Kentucky.
The Hogs weren’t just defeated by Western Kentucky. At Razorback Stadium, they were crushed 45-19. In Fayetteville, North Texas prevailed by 27 points. In Morris’ final four games, Arkansas was outscored by 138 points.
After Morris was fired, several former Razorback players wrote letters to athletic director Hunter Yurachek, expressing support of Pittman’s candidacy for Arkansas’ top job. While Pittman’s first team was 3-7, it was a positive 3-7. With better coaching, those Razorbacks were competitive.
In 2021, three of the four Arkansas losses were dealt by top-ranked Alabama (42-35 at Tuscaloosa), third-ranked and eventual national champion Georgia and eighth-ranked Ole Miss (52-51 at Oxford).
At a current salary level of $3.75 million, Pittman’s compensation doesn’t even rank in the top 50 nationally. Reportedly, he is in line for a significant and deserved raise.
Two years ago, Morris secured $10 million in buyout money. The Razorbacks secured Pittman, who now seems to be the most popular person in Arkansas.
When OU leaves the Big 12, it will contend with the highest level of opposition in the SEC and with Sam Pittman in the quest to sign elite Tulsa County football athletes.
“We’re certainly familiar with Oklahoma football,” he says.